Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 3Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.76 and Core EPS of $0.62
10/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Loan Growth Despite Rising Rates
John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported third quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.76, down 6.2% YoY, with a ROAA of 1.11%, and ROAE of 13.91%. Core 3Q22 EPS was $0.62, a decrease of 29.5% YoY, with a ROAA of 0.90% and the ROAE of 11.24%.
“We supported customers by achieving loan growth of 3.1% QoQ, excluding the impact of PPP loans, while increasing the origination yield by 68 bps for the quarter, as the quarter was dominated by Fed rate increases. Credit quality, a hallmark of the Company, remained solid with only 2 bps of net charge-offs this quarter. The Company opportunistically raised $65 million of subordinated debt capital to lock in funding at an attractive rate. The Fed rate movements resulted in the NIM compressing 28 bps during the third quarter given the rapid rise in rates. Despite the NIM pressure in the short term, loans are expected to reprice higher over time. Approximately $1.0 billion or 15% of loans reprice within 90 days of index changes and $1.9 billion or 27% of loans are expected to contractually reprice higher by 200 bps through the end of 2024. There are over $500 million of funding swaps that have attractive rates now and will reprice lower by approximately 70 bps through 2023. Our community focus continued to shine this quarter as we supported several events, including the Flushing and Port Jefferson Dragon Boat festivals and our Harvest Moon Reception.”
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
Loan Closings up 90.1% YoY; NIM Declined QoQ. Period end net loans, excluding PPP, increased 3.1% QoQ, with balanced growth between real estate and commercial business and other loans. Loan closings, excluding PPP, were up 90.1% YoY, while repayment speeds declined both YoY and QoQ. Despite the loan closings increasing, net interest income of $61.2 million decreased 3.4% YoY and 5.4% QoQ, primarily due to the increased funding costs. NIM FTE was 3.07% in 3Q22 compared to 3.35% in 2Q22 and 3.34% a year ago. Core NIM FTE decreased by 24 bps to 3.03% YoY and 30 bps QoQ. The Company hired 46 people, including 20 revenue producers, since March 31, 2021 from institutions involved with bank mergers.
Returned 40% of Earnings in 3Q22; Tangible Book Value Per Share Increased 3% YoY. The Company repurchased 131,174 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.47 during the quarter. Book value and tangible book value per share were $22.47 and $21.81, respectively, while TCE/TA1 was 7.62% at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.82% at June 30, 2022.
Key Financial Metrics2
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
GAAP:
EPS
$0.76
$0.81
$0.58
$0.58
$0.81
ROAA (%)
1.11
1.22
0.91
0.89
1.26
ROAE (%)
13.91
15.00
10.83
10.77
15.42
NIM FTE3 (%)
3.07
3.35
3.36
3.29
3.34
Core:
EPS
$0.62
$0.70
$0.61
$0.67
$0.88
ROAA (%)
0.90
1.05
0.94
1.04
1.38
ROAE (%)
11.24
12.90
11.27
12.49
16.88
Core NIM FTE (%)
3.03
3.33
3.31
3.21
3.27
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)
0.72
0.72
0.21
0.23
0.31
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.59
0.58
0.57
0.56
0.55
ACLs/NPLs (%)
142.29
141.06
266.12
248.66
179.86
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.02
(0.03
)
0.06
-
(0.04
)
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$6.9
$6.6
$6.6
$6.6
$6.6
Avg Dep ($B)
$6.3
$6.4
$6.4
$6.5
$6.4
Book Value/Share
$22.47
$22.38
$22.26
$22.26
$21.78
Tangible BV/Share
$21.81
$21.71
$21.61
$21.61
$21.13
TCE/TA (%)
7.62
7.82
8.05
8.22
8.04
1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)
3Q22 Highlights
Period end net loans, excluding PPP, increased 3.1% QoQ and 6.8% YoY; loan closings were $463.7 million at 4.60% in 3Q22, down 8.0% from record levels QoQ, but up 90.1% YoY while the yield increased 68 bps QoQ and 96 bps YoY
Loan pipeline decreased 41.8% YoY to $309.1 million as we become more selective in terms of rate and collateral type and borrowers adjusted to higher rates
Issued $65 million of subordinated notes at 6.00% during the 3Q22
NPAs increased to $50.0 million from $48.9 million at 2Q22 and from $20.2 million at 3Q21
Provision for credit losses was $2.1 million in 3Q22 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21; net charge-offs were $0.3 million in 3Q22 compared to net recoveries of $0.6 million in 3Q21
Net interest income decreased 5.4% QoQ and 3.4% YoY to $61.2 million; Core net interest income declined 6.2% QoQ and 2.7% YoY to $60.4 million
Net interest margin FTE decreased 28 bps QoQ and 27 bps YoY to 3.07%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 30 bps QoQ and 24 bps YoY to 3.03%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM QoQ was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets over the near term but reversing as loans reprice over the next couple of years
Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, decreased 2.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits comprising 83.1% of total average deposits
Signed a lease to open a new branch in Brooklyn expanding our Asian banking footprint
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.62% down from 7.82% at 2Q22; the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (primarily from rising rates) impacted this ratio by 18 bps in 3Q22 compared to 2Q22
Repurchased 131,174 shares at an average price of $20.47; dividends and share repurchases were 40% of net income in 3Q22
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$61,206
$64,730
$63,479
$62,674
$63,364
(3.4
)
%
(5.4
)
%
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses
2,145
1,590
1,358
761
(6,927
)
(131.0
)
34.9
Noninterest Income (Loss)
8,995
7,353
1,313
(280
)
866
938.7
22.3
Noninterest Expense
35,634
35,522
38,794
38,807
36,345
(2.0
)
0.3
Income Before Income Taxes
32,422
34,971
24,640
22,826
34,812
(6.9
)
(7.3
)
Provision for Income Taxes
8,980
9,936
6,421
4,743
9,399
(4.5
)
(9.6
)
Net Income
$23,442
$25,035
$18,219
$18,083
$25,413
(7.8
)
(6.4
)
Diluted EPS
$0.76
$0.81
$0.58
$0.58
$0.81
(6.2
)
(6.2
)
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
30,695
30,937
31,254
31,353
31,567
(2.8
)
(0.8
)
Core Net Income1
$18,953
$21,518
$18,969
$20,968
$27,829
(31.9
)
(11.9
)
Core EPS1
$0.62
$0.70
$0.61
$0.67
$0.88
(29.5
)
(11.4
)
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income totaled $61.2 million in 3Q22 compared to $64.7 million in 2Q22, $63.5 million in 1Q22, $62.7 million in 4Q21, and $63.4 million in 3Q21.
Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.07% decreased 27 bps YoY and 28 bps QoQ
Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.2 million (11 bps to the NIM) in 3Q22 compared to $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22, $2.6 million (14 bps) in 1Q22, $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21, and $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.96% in 3Q22, 3.22% in 2Q22 and in 1Q22, 3.13% in 4Q21, and 3.15% in 3Q21
The Company recorded a provision for creditlosses of $2.1 million in 3Q22, $1.6 million in 2Q22, $1.4 million in 1Q22, and $0.8 million in 4Q21 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21.
3Q22 provision for credit losses of $2.1 million was primarily due to increased reserves on two previously identified credits and loan growth
Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans), $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), and $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps of average loans)
Noninterest income (loss) was $9.0 million in 3Q22, $7.4 million in 2Q22, $1.3 million in 1Q22, $(0.3) million in 4Q21, and $0.9 million in 3Q21.
Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $5.6 million in 3Q22 or $0.13 per share, net of tax, $2.5 million in 2Q22 or $0.06 per share, net of tax, $(1.8) million in 1Q22 or $(0.04) per share, net of tax, $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, and $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax
Life insurance proceeds were $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.4 million in 3Q22, up 6.4% YoY, and 2.6% QoQ
Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments
Noninterest expense totaled $35.6 million in 3Q22 (a decrease of 2.0% YoY, but an increase of 0.3% QoQ) compared to $35.5 million in 2Q22, $38.8 million in 1Q22, $38.8 million in 4Q21, and $36.3 million in 3Q21.
Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
Included in 1Q22 noninterest expense was $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense; 4Q21 noninterest expense included a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to a record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic
Noninterest expense included $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21 and $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax) in 3Q21
Excluding the effects of the merger and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $35.5 million in 3Q22, up 4.1% YoY and 0.3% QoQ
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.69% in 3Q22, 1.73% in 2Q22, 1.93% in 1Q22, 1.92%in 4Q21, and 1.80% in 3Q21
The provision for income taxes was $9.0 million in 3Q22 compared to $9.9 million in 2Q22, $6.4 million in 1Q22, $4.7 million in 4Q21, and $9.4 million in 3Q21.
The effective tax rate was 27.7% in 3Q22, 28.4% in 2Q22, 26.1% in 1Q22, 20.8% in 4Q21, and 27.0% in 3Q21
The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of a certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities
The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
Change
Change
Average Loans And Deposits ($MM)
Loans
$6,861
$6,640
$6,579
$6,558
$6,633
3.4
%
3.3
%
Deposits
6,277
6,441
6,410
6,459
6,408
(2.1
)
(2.6
)
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$29,003
$27,948
$14,066
$14,934
$20,217
43.5
%
3.8
%
Nonperforming Assets
49,984
48,929
14,066
14,934
20,217
147.2
2.2
Criticized and Classified Loans
61,684
57,145
59,548
57,650
68,913
(10.5
)
7.9
Criticized and Classified Assets
82,665
78,125
80,527
78,628
89,889
(8.0
)
5.8
Troubled Debt Restructured Loans
14,757
14,758
15,124
12,714
13,097
12.7
(0.0
)
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.59
0.58
0.57
0.56
0.55
4
bps
1
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$22.47
$22.38
$22.26
$22.26
$21.78
3.2
%
0.4
%
Tangible Book Value/Share
21.81
21.71
21.61
21.61
21.13
3.2
0.5
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.62
7.82
8.05
8.22
8.04
(42
)
bps
(20
)
bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.74
8.91
9.05
8.98
8.83
(9
)
(17
)
Average loans were $6.9 billion, an increase of 3.4% YoY and 3.3% QoQ.
Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.9 billion, up 6.8% YoY and 3.1% QoQ
Total loan closings were $463.7 million in 3Q22, $503.8 million in 2Q22, $329.3 million in 1Q22, $362.7 million in 4Q21, and $243.9 million in 3Q21
The loan pipeline was $309.1 million at September 30, 2022, down 41.8% YoY and 46.9% QoQ
Average Deposits totaled $6.3 billion, decreasing 2.1% YoY and 2.6% QoQ.
Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 83.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 3Q22, compared to 83.8% a year ago
Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 12.5% YoY and 0.5% QoQ and comprised 16.7% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 3Q22 compared to 14.6% a year ago
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $29.0 million at 3Q22, $27.9 million at 2Q22, $14.1 million at 1Q22, $14.9 million at 4Q21, and $20.2 million at 3Q21.
Criticized and classified were 89 bps of loans at 3Q22 compared to 85 bps at 2Q22, 90 bps at 1Q22, 87 bps at 4Q21, and 104 bps at 3Q21
Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in each quarter of 3Q22, 2Q22, 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21
Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <37% as of September 30, 2022
Allowance for credit losses were 142.3% of nonperforming loans at 3Q22 compared to 141.1% at 2Q22 and 179.9% a year ago
Capital: Book value per common share was $22.47 at 3Q22, up 0.4% QoQ and 3.2% YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.81 at 3Q22, up 0.5% QoQ and 3.2% YoY.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 131,174 shares at an average price of $20.47 in 3Q22
At the end of 3Q22, 969,324 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.62% at 3Q22 compared to 7.82% at 2Q22 and 8.04% at 3Q21
The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
The leverage ratio was 8.74% at 3Q22 compared to 8.91% at 2Q22 and 8.83% at 3Q21
Conference Call Information And Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date
Conference Call Information:
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2022 results and strategy.
Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 8005279
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived
Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:
The Company plans to release Fourth Quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on January 24, 2023; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on January 25, 2023.
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the fourth quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, CFO and Treasurer, 718-961-5400
#FF
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
1.11
%
1.22
%
0.91
%
0.89
%
1.26
%
1.08
%
1.04
%
Return on average equity
13.91
15.00
10.83
10.77
15.42
13.24
13.24
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
4.10
3.85
3.77
3.77
3.84
3.91
3.77
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
1.25
0.60
0.50
0.58
0.61
0.79
0.65
Cost of funds
1.08
0.52
0.43
0.50
0.53
0.68
0.57
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
2.85
3.25
3.27
3.19
3.23
3.12
3.12
Net interest margin (2)
3.07
3.35
3.36
3.29
3.34
3.26
3.22
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.69
1.73
1.93
1.92
1.80
1.78
1.77
Efficiency ratio (3)
55.68
52.27
58.87
58.66
52.28
55.57
54.72
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.21
X
1.22
X
1.19
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,861,463
$
6,640,331
$
6,578,680
$
6,558,285
$
6,633,301
$
6,694,528
$
6,673,309
Total interest-earning assets
7,979,070
7,740,683
7,570,373
7,627,256
7,608,317
7,764,873
7,688,354
Total assets
8,442,657
8,211,763
8,049,470
8,090,701
8,072,918
8,236,070
8,161,121
Total due to depositors
5,157,715
5,298,855
5,336,983
5,397,802
5,406,423
5,263,861
5,422,158
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,553,087
6,337,374
6,220,510
6,276,221
6,310,859
6,371,542
6,439,928
Stockholders' equity
674,282
667,456
673,012
671,474
659,288
671,588
641,354
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
22.47
$
22.38
$
22.26
$
22.26
$
21.78
$
22.47
$
27.78
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
21.81
$
21.71
$
21.61
$
21.61
$
21.13
$
21.81
$
21.13
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
670,719
$
670,812
$
675,813
$
679,628
$
668,096
$
670,719
$
668,096
Tangible stockholders' equity
650,936
650,894
656,085
659,758
648,039
650,936
648,039
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
749,526
$
739,776
$
731,536
$
726,174
$
711,276
$
749,526
$
711,276
Common equity Tier 1 capital
701,532
686,258
675,434
671,494
661,340
701,532
661,340
Total risk-based capital
979,021
903,047
892,861
885,469
832,255
979,021
832,255
Risk Weighted Assets
6,689,284
6,522,710
6,232,020
6,182,095
6,194,207
6,689,284
6,194,207
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.74
%
8.91
%
9.05
%
8.98
%
8.83
%
8.74
%
8.83
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.49
10.52
10.84
10.86
10.68
10.49
10.68
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
11.20
11.34
11.74
11.75
11.48
11.20
11.48
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.64
13.84
14.33
14.32
13.44
14.64
13.44
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
7.99
%
8.13
%
8.36
%
8.30
%
8.17
%
8.15
%
7.86
%
Equity to total assets
7.84
8.04
8.27
8.45
8.27
7.84
8.27
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
7.62
7.82
8.05
8.22
8.04
7.62
8.04
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans (7)
$
27,003
$
27,848
$
14,066
$
14,933
$
18,292
$
27,003
$
18,292
Nonperforming loans
29,003
27,948
14,066
14,933
20,217
29,003
20,217
Nonperforming assets
49,984
48,929
14,066
14,933
20,217
49,984
20,217
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
290
(501
)
935
(29
)
(619
)
724
3,148
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.42
%
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
0.31
%
0.42
%
0.31
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.58
0.59
0.17
0.19
0.25
0.58
0.25
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.59
0.58
0.57
0.56
0.55
0.59
0.55
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
82.56
80.57
266.12
248.66
179.86
82.56
179.86
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
142.29
141.06
266.12
248.66
179.86
142.29
179.86
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.02
(0.03
)
0.06
—
(0.04
)
0.01
0.06
Full-service customer facilities
25
25
24
24
24
25
24
____________ (1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments). (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
75,546
$
69,192
$
67,516
$
68,113
$
69,198
$
212,254
$
206,218
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
5,676
4,929
3,745
3,536
3,706
14,350
10,463
Dividends
17
11
8
7
7
36
22
Other interest income
506
159
51
74
42
716
129
Total interest and dividend income
81,745
74,291
71,320
71,730
72,953
227,356
216,832
Interest Expense
Deposits
11,965
4,686
3,408
3,975
4,705
20,059
16,349
Other interest expense
8,574
4,875
4,433
5,081
4,884
17,882
15,188
Total interest expense
20,539
9,561
7,841
9,056
9,589
37,941
31,537
Net Interest Income
61,206
64,730
63,479
62,674
63,364
189,415
185,295
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,145
1,590
1,358
761
(6,927
)
5,093
(5,705
)
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses
59,061
63,140
62,121
61,913
70,291
184,322
191,000
Noninterest Income (Loss)
Banking services fee income
1,351
1,166
1,374
1,142
865
3,891
4,823
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
—
—
—
—
(10
)
—
113
Net gain on sale of loans
—
73
—
46
131
73
289
Net gain on disposition of assets
—
—
—
—
—
—
621
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
5,626
2,533
(1,809
)
(5,140
)
(2,289
)
6,350
(7,855
)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
538
407
397
417
491
1,342
1,680
Life insurance proceeds
—
1,536
—
—
—
1,536
—
Bank owned life insurance
1,132
1,115
1,114
1,023
1,015
3,361
3,021
Other income
348
523
237
2,232
663
1,108
1,275
Total noninterest income (loss)
8,995
7,353
1,313
(280
)
866
17,661
3,967
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
21,438
21,109
23,649
25,223
20,544
66,196
63,087
Occupancy and equipment
3,541
3,760
3,604
3,579
3,534
10,905
10,423
Professional services
2,570
2,285
2,222
1,152
1,899
7,077
6,287
FDIC deposit insurance
738
615
420
391
618
1,773
2,560
Data processing
1,367
1,383
1,424
1,757
1,759
4,174
5,287
Depreciation and amortization
1,488
1,447
1,460
1,521
1,627
4,395
4,904
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
143
32
84
129
182
259
194
Other operating expenses
4,349
4,891
5,931
5,055
6,182
15,171
15,773
Total noninterest expense
35,634
35,522
38,794
38,807
36,345
109,950
108,515
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
32,422
34,971
24,640
22,826
34,812
92,033
86,452
Provision for Income Taxes
8,980
9,936
6,421
4,743
9,399
25,337
22,742
Net Income
$
23,442
$
25,035
$
18,219
$
18,083
$
25,413
$
66,696
$
63,710
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.58
$
0.58
$
0.81
$
2.15
$
2.02
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.58
$
0.58
$
0.81
$
2.15
$
2.02
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.66
$
0.63
Basic average shares
30,695
30,937
31,254
31,353
31,567
30,960
31,616
Diluted average shares
30,695
30,937
31,254
31,353
31,567
30,960
31,616
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
341
341
341
341
341
Additional paid-in capital
263,755
262,860
261,837
263,375
262,009
Treasury stock
(90,977
)
(88,342
)
(79,834
)
(75,293
)
(71,738
)
Retained earnings
543,894
527,217
508,973
497,889
486,418
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(46,294
)
(31,264
)
(15,504
)
(6,684
)
(8,934
)
Total stockholders' equity
670,719
670,812
675,813
679,628
668,096
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,557,419
$
8,339,587
$
8,169,833
$
8,045,911
$
8,077,334
(In thousands)
Issued shares
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
Outstanding shares
29,851
29,980
30,367
30,526
30,676
Treasury shares
4,237
4,108
3,721
3,561
3,412
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
5,340,694
$
5,178,029
$
5,152,070
$
5,140,233
$
5,158,213
$
5,224,289
$
5,148,204
Other loans, net
1,520,769
1,462,302
1,426,610
1,418,052
1,475,088
1,470,239
1,525,105
Total loans, net
6,861,463
6,640,331
6,578,680
6,558,285
6,633,301
6,694,528
6,673,309
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
568,854
594,923
580,670
595,538
590,732
581,439
534,836
Other securities
362,629
333,158
226,744
207,482
217,763
308,008
249,899
Total taxable securities
931,483
928,081
807,414
803,020
808,495
889,447
784,735
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
67,211
67,315
57,611
50,834
50,832
64,081
50,830
Total tax-exempt securities
67,211
67,315
57,611
50,834
50,832
64,081
50,830
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
118,913
104,956
126,668
215,117
115,689
116,817
179,480
Total interest-earning assets
7,979,070
7,740,683
7,570,373
7,627,256
7,608,317
7,764,873
7,688,354
Other assets
463,587
471,080
479,097
463,445
464,601
471,197
472,767
Total assets
$
8,442,657
$
8,211,763
$
8,049,470
$
8,090,701
$
8,072,918
$
8,236,070
$
8,161,121
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
154,545
$
156,785
$
156,592
$
154,471
$
153,120
$
155,966
$
158,708
NOW accounts
1,808,608
2,089,851
2,036,914
2,115,619
2,107,866
1,977,621
2,182,660
Money market accounts
2,136,829
2,231,743
2,253,630
2,177,928
2,107,473
2,206,973
2,019,497
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,057,733
820,476
889,847
949,784
1,037,964
923,301
1,061,293
Total due to depositors
5,157,715
5,298,855
5,336,983
5,397,802
5,406,423
5,263,861
5,422,158
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
68,602
97,496
71,509
84,617
68,562
79,192
75,171
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,226,317
5,396,351
5,408,492
5,482,419
5,474,985
5,343,053
5,497,329
Borrowings
1,326,770
941,023
812,018
793,802
835,874
1,028,489
942,599
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,553,087
6,337,374
6,220,510
6,276,221
6,310,859
6,371,542
6,439,928
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,050,296
1,044,553
1,001,571
976,803
933,443
1,032,319
904,522
Other liabilities
164,992
162,380
154,377
166,203
169,328
160,621
175,317
Total liabilities
7,768,375
7,544,307
7,376,458
7,419,227
7,413,630
7,564,482
7,519,767
Equity
674,282
667,456
673,012
671,474
659,288
671,588
641,354
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,442,657
$
8,211,763
$
8,049,470
$
8,090,701
$
8,072,918
$
8,236,070
$
8,161,121
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,425,983
$
1,403,309
$
1,349,863
$
1,351,035
$
1,297,458
$
1,393,331
$
1,248,426
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income:
Mortgage loans, net
$
58,374
$
54,775
$
53,970
$
54,260
$
55,114
$
167,119
$
163,320
Other loans, net
17,172
14,417
13,546
13,853
14,084
45,135
42,898
Total loans, net
75,546
69,192
67,516
68,113
69,198
212,254
206,218
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
2,466
2,356
2,167
2,125
2,279
6,989
6,210
Other securities
2,839
2,090
1,119
993
1,008
6,048
3,008
Total taxable securities
5,305
4,446
3,286
3,118
3,287
13,037
9,218
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
492
625
591
538
539
1,708
1,604
Total tax-exempt securities
492
625
591
538
539
1,708
1,604
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
506
159
51
74
42
716
129
Total interest-earning assets
81,849
74,422
71,444
71,843
73,066
227,715
217,169
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
53
$
50
$
49
$
53
$
61
$
152
$
202
NOW accounts
3,640
1,405
793
1,021
1,227
5,838
4,432
Money market accounts
5,280
1,952
1,275
1,428
1,683
8,507
5,843
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,948
1,273
1,289
1,471
1,734
5,510
5,869
Total due to depositors
11,921
4,680
3,406
3,973
4,705
20,007
16,346
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
44
6
2
2
—
52
3
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,965
4,686
3,408
3,975
4,705
20,059
16,349
Borrowings
8,574
4,875
4,433
5,081
4,884
17,882
15,188
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,539
9,561
7,841
9,056
9,589
37,941
31,537
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
61,310
$
64,861
$
63,603
$
62,787
$
63,477
$
189,774
$
185,632
Included in net interest income above:
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans
$
1,368
$
2,281
$
1,716
$
1,497
$
2,136
$
5,365
$
5,130
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income
28
(60
)
(129
)
1,122
194
(161
)
957
Purchase accounting adjustments
775
367
1,058
462
1,100
2,200
2,587
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Mortgage loans, net
4.37
%
4.23
%
4.19
%
4.22
%
4.27
%
4.27
%
4.23
%
Other loans, net
4.52
3.94
3.80
3.91
3.82
4.09
3.75
Total loans, net
4.40
4.17
4.11
4.15
4.17
4.23
4.12
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
1.73
1.58
1.49
1.43
1.54
1.60
1.55
Other securities
3.13
2.51
1.97
1.91
1.85
2.62
1.60
Total taxable securities
2.28
1.92
1.63
1.55
1.63
1.95
1.57
Tax-exempt securities: (1)
Other securities
2.93
3.71
4.10
4.23
4.24
3.55
4.21
Total tax-exempt securities
2.93
3.71
4.10
4.23
4.24
3.55
4.21
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
1.70
0.61
0.16
0.14
0.15
0.82
0.10
Total interest-earning assets
4.10
%
3.85
%
3.77
%
3.77
%
3.84
%
3.91
%
3.77
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.13
%
0.17
%
NOW accounts
0.81
0.27
0.16
0.19
0.23
0.39
0.27
Money market accounts
0.99
0.35
0.23
0.26
0.32
0.51
0.39
Certificate of deposit accounts
1.11
0.62
0.58
0.62
0.67
0.80
0.74
Total due to depositors
0.92
0.35
0.26
0.29
0.35
0.51
0.40
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.26
0.02
0.01
0.01
—
0.09
0.01
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.92
0.35
0.25
0.29
0.34
0.50
0.40
Borrowings
2.58
2.07
2.18
2.56
2.34
2.32
2.15
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.25
%
0.60
%
0.50
%
0.58
%
0.61
%
0.79
%
0.65
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)
2.85
%
3.25
%
3.27
%
3.19
%
3.23
%
3.12
%
3.12
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.07
%
3.35
%
3.36
%
3.29
%
3.34
%
3.26
%
3.22
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.21
X
1.22
X
1.19
X
____________ (1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
September 2022 vs.
September 2022 vs.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 2022
September 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
992,378
$
1,081,208
$
1,041,027
$
967,621
$
941,259
(8.2
)
%
5.4
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,036,107
906,943
886,317
946,575
1,040,098
14.2
(0.4
)
Savings accounts
150,552
154,670
158,542
156,554
152,306
(2.7
)
(1.2
)
Money market accounts
2,113,256
2,229,993
2,362,390
2,342,003
2,152,085
(5.2
)
(1.8
)
NOW accounts
1,762,468
1,977,186
1,925,124
1,920,779
2,135,643
(10.9
)
(17.5
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,062,383
5,268,792
5,332,373
5,365,911
5,480,132
(3.9
)
(7.6
)
Total deposits
$
6,054,761
$
6,350,000
$
6,373,400
$
6,333,532
$
6,421,391
(4.6
)
%
(5.7
)
%
Loan Composition
September 2022 vs.
September 2022 vs.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 2022
September 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,608,192
$
2,531,858
$
2,500,570
$
2,517,026
$
2,498,980
3.0
%
4.4
%
Commercial real estate
1,914,326
1,864,507
1,764,927
1,775,629
1,745,855
2.7
9.6
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property
560,885
561,100
563,679
571,795
579,100
—
(3.1
)
One-to-four family ― residential
233,469
242,729
248,226
268,255
280,343
(3.8
)
(16.7
)
Co-operative apartments
7,015
8,130
8,248
8,316
7,804
(13.7
)
(10.1
)
Construction
63,651
72,148
68,488
59,761
71,464
(11.8
)
(10.9
)
Mortgage Loans
5,387,538
5,280,472
5,154,138
5,200,782
5,183,546
2.0
3.9
Small Business Administration (1)
27,712
40,572
59,331
93,811
148,855
(31.7
)
(81.4
)
Commercial business and other
1,532,497
1,431,417
1,387,155
1,339,273
1,294,688
7.1
18.4
Nonmortgage loans
1,560,209
1,471,989
1,446,486
1,433,084
1,443,543
6.0
8.1
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)
8,927
7,932
6,640
4,239
3,265
12.5
173.4
Allowance for credit losses
(41,268
)
(39,424
)
(37,433
)
(37,135
)
(36,363
)
4.7
13.5
Net loans
$
6,915,406
$
6,720,969
$
6,569,831
$
6,600,970
$
6,593,991
2.9
%
4.9
%
____________ (1) Includes $9.6 million, $22.2 million, $43.2 million, $77.4 million, and $130.8 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $5.8 million, $6.6 million, $6.9 million, $8.0 million, and $8.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES (Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Multifamily residential
$
173,980
$
136,902
$
98,180
$
79,648
$
41,850
$
409,062
$
167,316
Commercial real estate
77,777
164,826
45,102
64,916
48,447
287,705
103,566
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
12,383
12,228
8,498
12,440
12,823
33,109
28,670
One-to-four family – residential
4,102
4,211
9,237
5,162
2,761
17,550
65,386
Co-operative apartments
—
—
24
413
—
24
—
Construction
7,170
8,319
8,802
17,033
8,687
24,291
21,091
Mortgage Loans
275,412
326,486
169,843
179,612
114,568
771,741
386,029
Small Business Administration (1)
46
2,750
—
270
415
2,796
143,093
Commercial business and other
188,202
174,551
159,476
182,858
128,946
522,229
362,100
Nonmortgage Loans
188,248
177,301
159,476
183,128
129,361
525,025
505,193
Total Closings
$
463,660
$
503,787
$
329,319
$
362,740
$
243,929
$
1,296,766
$
891,222
____________ (1) Includes $138.7 million of PPP closings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan type
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Mortgage loans
4.37
%
3.76
%
3.61
%
3.77
%
3.80
%
Nonmortgage loans
4.93
4.21
3.27
3.24
3.49
Total loans
4.60
%
3.92
%
3.44
%
3.51
%
3.64
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited) Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Allowance for credit losses
Beginning balances
$
39,424
$
37,433
$
37,135
$
36,363
$
42,670
37,135
45,153
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
—
(1
)
—
—
—
$
(1
)
$
33
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
64
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
—
—
—
1
(123
)
—
(101
)
One-to-four family – residential
2
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
(147
)
(2
)
(154
)
Small Business Administration
(12
)
13
1,015
(7
)
(8
)
1,016
(27
)
Taxi medallion
—
(435
)
(12
)
—
(1,235
)
(447
)
1,301
Commercial business and other
300
(76
)
(66
)
(20
)
894
158
2,032
Total
290
(501
)
935
(29
)
(619
)
724
3,148
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
2,134
1,490
1,233
743
(6,926
)
4,857
(5,642
)
Ending balance
$
41,268
$
39,424
$
37,433
$
37,135
$
36,363
$
41,268
$
36,363
Gross charge-offs
$
324
$
50
$
1,036
$
7
$
1,019
$
1,410
$
5,127
Gross recoveries
34
551
101
36
1,638
686
1,979
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.56
%
0.55
%
0.59
%
0.55
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.02
(0.03
)
0.06
—
(0.04
)
0.01
0.06
Nonperforming Assets
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
Commercial real estate
$
2,000
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Construction
—
—
—
—
873
Commercial business and other
—
100
—
—
1,052
Total
2,000
100
—
—
1,925
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
3,414
3,414
3,414
2,431
4,192
Commercial real estate
1,851
242
5
613
613
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)
790
790
790
1,309
2,204
One-to-four family - residential
4,655
5,055
7,387
7,725
7,807
Construction
—
856
—
—
—
Small Business Administration
937
937
937
937
976
Commercial business and other(1)
15,356
16,554
1,533
1,918
2,500
Total
27,003
27,848
14,066
14,933
18,292
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
29,003
27,948
14,066
14,933
20,217
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities
20,981
20,981
—
—
—
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
49,984
$
48,929
$
14,066
$
14,933
$
20,217
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.58
%
0.59
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.25
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
142.3
%
141.1
%
266.1
%
248.7
%
179.9
%
____________ (1) Not included in the above analysis are nonaccrual performing TDR one-to-four family - mixed use property loans totaling $0.2 million in 3Q22 and $0.3 million each in 2Q22, 1Q22, 4Q21, and 3Q21; nonaccrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.9 million in 3Q22, $2.8 million in 2Q22 and 1Q22, less than $0.1 million each in 4Q21 and 3Q21.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings
The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option and swaps designated to protect against rising rates. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS (Unaudited)