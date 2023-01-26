Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.34 and Core EPS of $0.57; Full Year 2022 GAAP EPS of $2.50 and Core EPS of $2.49
John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported fourth quarter 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.34, down 41.4% YoY, with ROAA of 0.48%, and ROAE of 6.06%. Core 4Q22 EPS was $0.57, a decrease of 14.9% YoY, with ROAA of 0.82% and ROAE of 10.29%. Full year 2022 GAAP EPS was $2.50, down 3.5% YoY with ROAA of 0.93% and ROAE of 11.44%. Core 2022 EPS was $2.49, a decline of 11.4% YoY with ROAA of 0.92% and ROAE of 11.42%.
“The Company recorded its second-best core earnings for 2022 despite the aggressive Fed movements and resultant net interest margin compression. The net interest margin compression is expected to be temporary and remain until the Fed ceases rate moves with recovery on a lag as funding pressures ease and loans reprice upwards. During the quarter, the yield on new loan originations totaled 6.10%, up 150 basis points QoQ and 259 basis points YoY. Average loans and deposits increased 4.9% and 3.4% respectively, YoY in 4Q22. Credit quality remains a hallmark of the Company with net charge-offs of only 5 basis points for the quarter and 2 basis points for the year as the real estate portfolio has strong debt service coverage ratios and low loan to values. The Company has a long history of solid credit quality. During the quarter, we sold $84.2 million of investment securities with an average yield of 1.17% recognizing a $10.9 million loss. The proceeds will be redeployed into higher yielding assets as we prepare for 2023 and beyond.”
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
Loan Growth of 4.4% YoY; NIM Declined QoQ. Period end net loans increased 4.4% YoY, with business loans comprising 38.3% of the growth; loans declined slightly QoQ. Loan closings of $225.2 million decreased 37.9% YoY, while repayment speeds declined both YoY and QoQ. Management has focused on full banking relationships choosing to forgo transactional business. Net interest income of $54.2 million decreased 13.5% YoY and 11.4% QoQ, primarily due to the increase in funding costs. NIM FTE was 2.70% in 4Q22 compared to 3.07% in 3Q22 and 3.29% a year ago. Core NIM FTE was 2.63% in 4Q22 compared to 3.03% in 3Q22 and 3.21% in 4Q21. Net charge-offs were only 5 bps in 4Q22, which is consistent with the loan portfolio having an average LTV <37%.
71% of 2022 Earnings Returned to Shareholders; TCE/TA1 Improves QoQ. The Company repurchased 374,862 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.16 during the quarter. Book value and tangible book value per share were $22.97 and $22.31, respectively, while TCE/TA was up 20 bps to 7.82% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.62% at September 30, 2022.
Key Financial Metrics2
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
2022
2021
GAAP:
EPS
$0.34
$0.76
$0.81
$0.58
$0.58
$2.50
$2.59
ROAA (%)
0.48
1.11
1.22
0.91
0.89
0.93
1.00
ROAE (%)
6.06
13.91
15.00
10.83
10.77
11.44
12.60
NIM FTE3(%)
2.70
3.07
3.35
3.36
3.29
3.11
3.24
Core:
EPS
$0.57
$0.62
$0.70
$0.61
$0.67
$2.49
$2.81
ROAA (%)
0.82
0.90
1.05
0.94
1.04
0.92
1.09
ROAE (%)
10.29
11.24
12.90
11.27
12.49
11.42
13.68
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.63
3.03
3.33
3.31
3.21
3.07
3.17
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)
0.77
0.72
0.72
0.21
0.23
0.77
0.23
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.58
0.59
0.58
0.57
0.56
0.58
0.56
ACLs/NPLs (%)
124.89
142.29
141.06
266.12
248.66
124.89
248.66
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.05
0.02
(0.03
)
0.06
-
0.02
0.05
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$6.9
$6.9
$6.6
$6.6
$6.6
$6.7
$6.6
Avg Dep ($B)
$6.7
$6.3
$6.4
$6.4
$6.5
$6.5
$6.4
Book Value/Share
$22.97
$22.47
$22.38
$22.26
$22.26
$22.97
$22.26
Tangible BV/Share
$22.31
$21.81
$21.71
$21.61
$21.61
$22.31
$21.61
TCE/TA (%)
7.82
7.62
7.82
8.05
8.22
7.82
8.22
1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings”, “Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue”, and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)
4Q22 Highlights
Period end net loans were stable QoQ and increased 4.4% YoY; loan closings were $225.2 million with a rate of 6.10% in 4Q22, down 51.4% QoQ and 37.9% YoY, while the yield on closings increased 150 bps QoQ and 259 bps YoY
Average deposits, including mortgage escrow, increased 6.4% QoQ and 3.4% YoY to $6.7 billion, with core deposits comprising 79.8% of total average deposits
Loan pipeline decreased 41.3% YoY to $252.2 million reflecting higher rates and greater client selectivity
$84.2 million of mortgage-based securities were sold at a loss of $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22
Net interest income decreased 11.4% QoQ and 13.5% YoY to $54.2 million; Core net interest income declined 12.4% QoQ and 13.4% YoY to $52.9 million
Net interest margin FTE decreased 37 bps QoQ and 59 bps YoY to 2.70%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 40 bps QoQ and 58 bps YoY to 2.63%; The decline in GAAP and Core NIM was primarily driven by our liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster than assets; after a lag, the NIM is expected to expand when the Fed stops raising rates as loans continue to reprice higher, while the cost of funding is expected to remain steady
NPAs increased slightly to $53.4 million from $50.0 million at 3Q22 and from $14.9 million at 4Q21
Provision for credit losses was negligible in 4Q22 compared to $0.8 million in 4Q21; net charge-offs were $0.8 million in 4Q22 compared to net recoveries of $29 thousand in 4Q21
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% up from 7.62% at 3Q22; the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes positively impacted this ratio by 11 bps in 4Q22
Repurchased 374,862 shares at an average price of $20.16; dividends and share repurchases were 71% of net income in 2022
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$54,201
$61,206
$64,730
$63,479
$62,674
(13.5
)
%
(11.4
)
%
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses
(12
)
2,145
1,590
1,358
761
(101.6
)
(100.6
)
Noninterest Income (Loss)
(7,652
)
8,995
7,353
1,313
(280
)
2,632.9
(185.1
)
Noninterest Expense
33,742
35,634
35,522
38,794
38,807
(13.1
)
(5.3
)
Income Before Income Taxes
12,819
32,422
34,971
24,640
22,826
(43.8
)
(60.5
)
Provision for Income Taxes
2,570
8,980
9,936
6,421
4,743
(45.8
)
(71.4
)
Net Income
$10,249
$23,442
$25,035
$18,219
$18,083
(43.3
)
(56.3
)
Diluted EPS
$0.34
$0.76
$0.81
$0.58
$0.58
(41.4
)
(55.3
)
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
30,420
30,695
30,937
31,254
31,353
(3.0
)
(0.9
)
Core Net Income1
$17,399
$18,953
$21,518
$18,969
$20,968
(17.0
)
(8.2
)
Core EPS1
$0.57
$0.62
$0.70
$0.61
$0.67
(14.9
)
(8.1
)
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income totaled $54.2 million in 4Q22 compared to $61.2 million in 3Q22, $64.7 million in 2Q22, $63.5 million in 1Q22, and $62.7 million in 4Q21. Net interest income declined 1.8% in 2022 to $243.6 million compared to $248.0 million in 2021.
Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 2.70% decreased 59 bps YoY and 37 bps QoQ
Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $2.4 million (12 bps to the NIM) in 4Q22 compared to $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22, $2.6 million (14 bps) in 1Q22, and $3.1 million (16 bps) in 4Q21
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, 3.22% in both 2Q22 and 1Q22, and 3.13% in 4Q21
The Company recorded a benefitfor creditlosses of $12 thousand in 4Q22, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in 3Q22, $1.6 million in 2Q22, $1.4 million in 1Q22, and $0.8 million in 4Q21. The provision for credit losses was $5.1 million in 2022 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $4.9 million in 2021.
Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans), $0.9 million in 1Q22 (6 bps of average loans), and $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans)
Noninterest income (loss) was $(7.7) million in 4Q22, $9.0 million in 3Q22, $7.4 million in 2Q22, $1.3 million in 1Q22, and $(0.3) million in 4Q21. Noninterest income was $10.0 million in 2022 compared to $3.7 million in 2021.
Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds are being reinvested into securities that are expected to have an earn back period of 3 years or less
Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(0.6) million in 4Q22 (($0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(1.8) million in 1Q22 ($(0.04) per share, net of tax), and $(5.1) million in 4Q21 ($(0.13) per share, net of tax)
Life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $3.5 million in 4Q22, down 27.4% YoY but up 4.7% QoQ
Included in 4Q21 core noninterest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments; absent the effects of this dividend, core noninterest income increased 23% YoY
Noninterest expense totaled $33.7 million in 4Q22 (a decrease of 13.1% YoY and 5.3% QoQ) compared to $35.6 million in 3Q22, $35.5 million in 2Q22, and $38.8 million in both 1Q22 and 4Q21. Noninterest expense was $143.7 million in 2022 compared to $147.3 million in 2021.
Salaries and employee benefits includes $2.8 million benefit from a lower discount rate for certain benefit plans and $1.4 million benefit from an Employee Retention Tax Credit refund in 4Q22
Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
Included in 1Q22 noninterest expense was $4.3 million of seasonal compensation expense; 4Q21 noninterest expense included a one-time $4.3 million of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to a record earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic
Noninterest expense included $17 thousand pre-tax merger benefit (<$0.01 per share, net of tax) in 4Q21
Excluding the effects of the merger and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $33.6 million in 4Q22, down 13.1% YoY and 5.3% QoQ; excluding the Employee Retention Tax Credit refund and the benefit from the lower discount rate, 4Q22 core noninterest expense would have been $37.9 million
GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, 1.73% in 2Q22, 1.93% in 1Q22, and 1.92% in 4Q21
The provision for income taxes was $2.6 million in 4Q22, compared to $9.0 million in 3Q22, $9.9 million in 2Q22, $6.4 million in 1Q22, and $4.7 million in 4Q21. Provision for income taxes was $27.9 million in 2022 compared to $27.5 million in 2021.
The effective tax rate was 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, 28.4% in 2Q22, 26.1% in 1Q22, and 20.8% in 4Q21; for the year, the effective tax rate was 26.6% compared to 25.2% in 2021
The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of a certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities
The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
Change
Change
Average Loans And Deposits ($MM)
Loans
$6,881
$6,861
$6,640
$6,579
$6,558
4.9
%
0.3
%
Deposits
6,678
6,277
6,441
6,410
6,459
3.4
6.4
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$32,382
$29,003
$27,948
$14,066
$14,934
116.8
%
11.7
%
Nonperforming Assets
53,363
49,984
48,929
14,066
14,934
257.3
6.8
Criticized and Classified Loans
68,092
61,684
57,145
59,548
57,650
18.1
10.4
Criticized and Classified Assets
89,073
82,665
78,125
80,527
78,628
13.3
7.8
Troubled Debt Restructured Loans
11,779
14,757
14,758
15,124
12,714
(7.4
)
(20.2
)
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.58
0.59
0.58
0.57
0.56
2
bps
(1
)
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$22.97
$22.47
$22.38
$22.26
$22.26
3.2
%
2.2
%
Tangible Book Value/Share
22.31
21.81
21.71
21.61
21.61
3.2
2.3
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.82
7.62
7.82
8.05
8.22
(40
)
bps
20
bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.61
8.74
8.91
9.05
8.98
(37
)
(13
)
Average loans were $6.9 billion, an increase of 4.9% YoY and 0.3% QoQ. Average loans for 2022 were $6.7 billion, an 1.5% increase from $6.6 billion in 2021.
Period end net loans totaled $6.9 billion, up 4.4% YoY, but down 0.3% QoQ
Total loan closings were $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, $503.8 million in 2Q22, $329.3 million in 1Q22, and $362.7 million in 4Q21
The loan pipeline was $252.2 million at December 31, 2022, down 41.3% YoY and 18.4% QoQ
Average Deposits totaled $6.7 billion, increasing 3.4% YoY and 6.4% QoQ. Average deposits were $6.5 billion in 2022, up 0.6% compared to $6.4 billion in 2021.
Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 79.8% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q22, compared to 85.3% a year ago
Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 0.3% YoY in 4Q22, but decreased 6.7% QoQ and comprised 14.7% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q22 compared to 15.1% a year ago
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans held at the end of each quarter totaled $32.4 million at 4Q22, $29.0 million at 3Q22, $27.9 million at 2Q22, $14.1 million at 1Q22, and $14.9 million at 4Q21.
Criticized and classified loans were 98 bps of gross loans at 4Q22 compared to 89 bps at 3Q22, 85 bps at 2Q22, 90 bps at 1Q22, and 87 bps at 4Q21
Over 88% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <37% as of December 31, 2022
Allowance for credit losses were 124.9% of nonperforming loans at 4Q22 compared to 142.3% at 3Q22 and 248.7% a year ago
Capital: Book value per common share was $22.97 at 4Q22, up 2.2% QoQ and 3.2% YoY; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $22.31 at 4Q22, up 2.3% QoQ and 3.2% YoY.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased 374,862 shares at an average price of $20.16 in 4Q22
At the end of 4Q22, 594,462 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.82% at 4Q22 compared to 7.62% at 3Q22 and 8.22% at 4Q21
The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
The leverage ratio was 8.61% at 4Q22 compared to 8.74% at 3Q22 and 8.98% at 4Q21
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Performance Ratios(1)
Return on average assets
0.48
%
1.11
%
1.22
%
0.91
%
0.89
%
0.93
%
1.00
%
Return on average equity
6.06
13.91
15.00
10.83
10.77
11.44
12.60
Yield on average interest-earning assets(2)
4.44
4.10
3.85
3.77
3.77
4.05
3.77
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2.11
1.25
0.60
0.50
0.58
1.13
0.63
Cost of funds
1.84
1.08
0.52
0.43
0.50
0.98
0.55
Net interest rate spread during period(2)
2.33
2.85
3.25
3.27
3.19
2.92
3.14
Net interest margin(2)
2.70
3.07
3.35
3.36
3.29
3.11
3.24
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.58
1.69
1.73
1.93
1.92
1.73
1.81
Efficiency ratio(3)
59.55
55.68
52.27
58.87
58.66
55.22
55.72
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.21
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.20
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,881,245
$
6,861,463
$
6,640,331
$
6,578,680
$
6,558,285
$
6,741,590
$
6,644,317
Total interest-earning assets
8,045,691
7,979,070
7,740,683
7,570,373
7,627,256
7,835,654
7,672,954
Total assets
8,518,019
8,442,657
8,211,763
8,049,470
8,090,701
8,307,137
8,143,372
Total due to depositors
5,616,064
5,157,715
5,298,855
5,336,983
5,397,802
5,352,635
5,416,020
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,662,209
6,553,087
6,337,374
6,220,510
6,276,221
6,444,805
6,398,666
Stockholders' equity
676,165
674,282
667,456
673,012
671,474
672,742
648,946
Per Share Data
Book value per common share(4)
$
22.97
$
22.47
$
22.38
$
22.26
$
22.26
$
22.97
$
22.26
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$
22.31
$
21.81
$
21.71
$
21.61
$
21.61
$
22.31
$
21.61
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
677,157
$
670,719
$
670,812
$
675,813
$
679,628
$
677,157
$
679,628
Tangible stockholders' equity
657,504
650,936
650,894
656,085
659,758
657,504
659,758
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
746,880
$
749,526
$
739,776
$
731,536
$
726,174
$
746,880
$
726,174
Common equity Tier 1 capital
698,258
701,532
686,258
675,434
671,494
698,258
671,494
Total risk-based capital
975,709
979,021
903,047
892,861
885,469
975,709
885,469
Risk Weighted Assets
6,640,542
6,689,284
6,522,710
6,232,020
6,182,095
6,640,542
6,182,095
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.61
%
8.74
%
8.91
%
9.05
%
8.98
%
8.61
%
8.98
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.52
10.49
10.52
10.84
10.86
10.52
10.86
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
11.25
11.20
11.34
11.74
11.75
11.25
11.75
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.69
14.64
13.84
14.33
14.32
14.69
14.32
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
7.94
%
7.99
%
8.13
%
8.36
%
8.30
%
8.10
%
7.97
%
Equity to total assets
8.04
7.84
8.04
8.27
8.45
8.04
8.45
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(6)
7.82
7.62
7.82
8.05
8.22
7.82
8.22
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans(7)
$
29,782
$
27,003
$
27,848
$
14,066
$
14,933
$
29,782
$
14,933
Nonperforming loans
32,382
29,003
27,948
14,066
14,933
32,382
14,933
Nonperforming assets
53,363
49,984
48,929
14,066
14,933
53,363
14,933
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
811
290
(501
)
935
(29
)
1,535
3,119
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.47
%
0.42
%
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.23
%
0.47
%
0.23
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.63
0.58
0.59
0.17
0.19
0.63
0.19
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.58
0.59
0.58
0.57
0.56
0.58
0.56
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
75.79
82.56
80.57
266.12
248.66
75.79
248.66
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
124.89
142.29
141.06
266.12
248.66
124.89
248.66
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.05
0.02
(0.03
)
0.06
—
0.02
0.05
Full-service customer facilities
25
25
25
24
24
25
24
______________________________ (1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing noninterest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and noninterest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments). (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (7) Excludes performing nonaccrual TDR loans.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
81,033
$
75,546
$
69,192
$
67,516
$
68,113
$
293,287
$
274,331
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
6,511
5,676
4,929
3,745
3,536
20,861
13,999
Dividends
24
17
11
8
7
60
29
Other interest income
1,702
506
159
51
74
2,418
203
Total interest and dividend income
89,270
81,745
74,291
71,320
71,730
316,626
288,562
Interest Expense
Deposits
27,226
11,965
4,686
3,408
3,975
47,285
20,324
Other interest expense
7,843
8,574
4,875
4,433
5,081
25,725
20,269
Total interest expense
35,069
20,539
9,561
7,841
9,056
73,010
40,593
Net Interest Income
54,201
61,206
64,730
63,479
62,674
243,616
247,969
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(12
)
2,145
1,590
1,358
761
5,081
(4,944
)
Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses
54,213
59,061
63,140
62,121
61,913
238,535
252,913
Noninterest Income (Loss)
Banking services fee income
1,231
1,351
1,166
1,374
1,142
5,122
5,965
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
(10,948
)
—
—
—
—
(10,948
)
113
Net gain on sale of loans
46
—
73
—
46
119
335
Net gain on disposition of assets
104
—
—
—
—
104
621
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
(622
)
5,626
2,533
(1,809
)
(5,140
)
5,728
(12,995
)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
658
538
407
397
417
2,000
2,097
Life insurance proceeds
286
—
1,536
—
—
1,822
—
Bank owned life insurance
1,126
1,132
1,115
1,114
1,023
4,487
4,044
Other income
467
348
523
237
2,232
1,575
3,507
Total noninterest income (loss)
(7,652
)
8,995
7,353
1,313
(280
)
10,009
3,687
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
18,178
21,438
21,109
23,649
25,223
84,374
88,310
Occupancy and equipment
3,701
3,541
3,760
3,604
3,579
14,606
14,002
Professional services
2,130
2,570
2,285
2,222
1,152
9,207
7,439
FDIC deposit insurance
485
738
615
420
391
2,258
2,951
Data processing
1,421
1,367
1,383
1,424
1,757
5,595
7,044
Depreciation and amortization
1,535
1,488
1,447
1,460
1,521
5,930
6,425
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
35
143
32
84
129
294
323
Other operating expenses
6,257
4,349
4,891
5,931
5,055
21,428
20,828
Total noninterest expense
33,742
35,634
35,522
38,794
38,807
143,692
147,322
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
12,819
32,422
34,971
24,640
22,826
104,852
109,278
Provision for Income Taxes
2,570
8,980
9,936
6,421
4,743
27,907
27,485
Net Income
$
10,249
$
23,442
$
25,035
$
18,219
$
18,083
$
76,945
$
81,793
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.34
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.58
$
0.58
$
2.50
$
2.59
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.34
$
0.76
$
0.81
$
0.58
$
0.58
$
2.50
$
2.59
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.21
$
0.88
$
0.84
Basic average shares
30,420
30,695
30,937
31,254
31,353
30,823
31,550
Diluted average shares
30,420
30,695
30,937
31,254
31,353
30,823
31,550
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
341
341
341
341
341
Additional paid-in capital
264,332
263,755
262,860
261,837
263,375
Treasury stock
(98,535
)
(90,977
)
(88,342
)
(79,834
)
(75,293
)
Retained earnings
547,507
543,894
527,217
508,973
497,889
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(36,488
)
(46,294
)
(31,264
)
(15,504
)
(6,684
)
Total stockholders' equity
677,157
670,719
670,812
675,813
679,628
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,422,946
$
8,557,419
$
8,339,587
$
8,169,833
$
8,045,911
(In thousands)
Issued shares
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
Outstanding shares
29,476
29,851
29,980
30,367
30,526
Treasury shares
4,612
4,237
4,108
3,721
3,561
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
5,338,612
$
5,340,694
$
5,178,029
$
5,152,070
$
5,140,233
$
5,253,104
$
5,146,195
Other loans, net
1,542,633
1,520,769
1,462,302
1,426,610
1,418,052
1,488,486
1,498,122
Total loans, net
6,881,245
6,861,463
6,640,331
6,578,680
6,558,285
6,741,590
6,644,317
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
549,204
568,854
594,923
580,670
595,538
573,314
550,136
Other securities
371,897
362,629
333,158
226,744
207,482
324,112
239,208
Total taxable securities
921,101
931,483
928,081
807,414
803,020
897,426
789,344
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
67,022
67,211
67,315
57,611
50,834
64,822
50,831
Total tax-exempt securities
67,022
67,211
67,315
57,611
50,834
64,822
50,831
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
176,323
118,913
104,956
126,668
215,117
131,816
188,462
Total interest-earning assets
8,045,691
7,979,070
7,740,683
7,570,373
7,627,256
7,835,654
7,672,954
Other assets
472,328
463,587
471,080
479,097
463,445
471,483
470,418
Total assets
$
8,518,019
$
8,442,657
$
8,211,763
$
8,049,470
$
8,090,701
$
8,307,137
$
8,143,372
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
146,598
$
154,545
$
156,785
$
156,592
$
154,471
$
153,605
$
157,640
NOW accounts
1,972,134
1,808,608
2,089,851
2,036,914
2,115,619
1,976,238
2,165,762
Money market accounts
2,146,649
2,136,829
2,231,743
2,253,630
2,177,928
2,191,768
2,059,431
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,350,683
1,057,733
820,476
889,847
949,784
1,031,024
1,033,187
Total due to depositors
5,616,064
5,157,715
5,298,855
5,336,983
5,397,802
5,352,635
5,416,020
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
82,483
68,602
97,496
71,509
84,617
80,021
77,552
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,698,547
5,226,317
5,396,351
5,408,492
5,482,419
5,432,656
5,493,572
Borrowings
963,662
1,326,770
941,023
812,018
793,802
1,012,149
905,094
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,662,209
6,553,087
6,337,374
6,220,510
6,276,221
6,444,805
6,398,666
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
979,836
1,050,296
1,044,553
1,001,571
976,803
1,019,090
922,741
Other liabilities
199,809
164,992
162,380
154,377
166,203
170,500
173,019
Total liabilities
7,841,854
7,768,375
7,544,307
7,376,458
7,419,227
7,634,395
7,494,426
Equity
676,165
674,282
667,456
673,012
671,474
672,742
648,946
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,518,019
$
8,442,657
$
8,211,763
$
8,049,470
$
8,090,701
$
8,307,137
$
8,143,372
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,383,482
$
1,425,983
$
1,403,309
$
1,349,863
$
1,351,035
$
1,390,849
$
1,274,288
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest Income:
Mortgage loans, net
$
60,946
$
58,374
$
54,775
$
53,970
$
54,260
$
228,065
$
217,580
Other loans, net
20,087
17,172
14,417
13,546
13,853
65,222
56,751
Total loans, net
81,033
75,546
69,192
67,516
68,113
293,287
274,331
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
2,425
2,466
2,356
2,167
2,125
9,414
8,335
Other securities
3,723
2,839
2,090
1,119
993
9,771
4,001
Total taxable securities
6,148
5,305
4,446
3,286
3,118
19,185
12,336
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
489
492
625
591
538
2,197
2,142
Total tax-exempt securities
489
492
625
591
538
2,197
2,142
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
1,702
506
159
51
74
2,418
203
Total interest-earning assets
89,372
81,849
74,422
71,444
71,843
317,087
289,012
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
59
$
53
$
50
$
49
$
53
$
211
$
255
NOW accounts
9,515
3,640
1,405
793
1,021
15,353
5,453
Money market accounts
10,532
5,280
1,952
1,275
1,428
19,039
7,271
Certificate of deposit accounts
7,037
2,948
1,273
1,289
1,471
12,547
7,340
Total due to depositors
27,143
11,921
4,680
3,406
3,973
47,150
20,319
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
83
44
6
2
2
135
5
Total interest-bearing deposits
27,226
11,965
4,686
3,408
3,975
47,285
20,324
Borrowings
7,843
8,574
4,875
4,433
5,081
25,725
20,269
Total interest-bearing liabilities
35,069
20,539
9,561
7,841
9,056
73,010
40,593
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
54,303
$
61,310
$
64,861
$
63,603
$
62,787
$
244,077
$
248,419
Included in net interest income above:
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual loans
$
1,080
$
1,368
$
2,281
$
1,716
$
1,497
$
6,445
$
6,627
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income
936
28
(60
)
(129
)
1,122
775
2,079
Purchase accounting adjustments
342
775
367
1,058
462
2,542
3,049
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Mortgage loans, net
4.57
%
4.37
%
4.23
%
4.19
%
4.22
%
4.34
%
4.23
%
Other loans, net
5.21
4.52
3.94
3.80
3.91
4.38
3.79
Total loans, net
4.71
4.40
4.17
4.11
4.15
4.35
4.13
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
1.77
1.73
1.58
1.49
1.43
1.64
1.52
Other securities
4.00
3.13
2.51
1.97
1.91
3.01
1.67
Total taxable securities
2.67
2.28
1.92
1.63
1.55
2.14
1.56
Tax-exempt securities:(1)
Other securities
2.92
2.93
3.71
4.10
4.23
3.39
4.21
Total tax-exempt securities
2.92
2.93
3.71
4.10
4.23
3.39
4.21
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
3.86
1.70
0.61
0.16
0.14
1.83
0.11
Total interest-earning assets(1)
4.44
%
4.10
%
3.85
%
3.77
%
3.77
%
4.05
%
3.77
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.16
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
NOW accounts
1.93
0.81
0.27
0.16
0.19
0.78
0.25
Money market accounts
1.96
0.99
0.35
0.23
0.26
0.87
0.35
Certificate of deposit accounts
2.08
1.11
0.62
0.58
0.62
1.22
0.71
Total due to depositors
1.93
0.92
0.35
0.26
0.29
0.88
0.38
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.40
0.26
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.17
0.01
Total interest-bearing deposits
1.91
0.92
0.35
0.25
0.29
0.87
0.37
Borrowings
3.26
2.58
2.07
2.18
2.56
2.54
2.24
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.11
%
1.25
%
0.60
%
0.50
%
0.58
%
1.13
%
0.63
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)(1)
2.33
%
2.85
%
3.25
%
3.27
%
3.19
%
2.92
%
3.14
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)
2.70
%
3.07
%
3.35
%
3.36
%
3.29
%
3.11
%
3.24
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.21
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.22
X
1.20
X
_____________________________ (1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
2022 vs.
2022 vs.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
921,238
$
992,378
$
1,081,208
$
1,041,027
$
967,621
(7.2
)
%
(4.8
)
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,526,338
1,036,107
906,943
886,317
946,575
47.3
61.2
Savings accounts
143,641
150,552
154,670
158,542
156,554
(4.6
)
(8.2
)
Money market accounts
2,099,776
2,113,256
2,229,993
2,362,390
2,342,003
(0.6
)
(10.3
)
NOW accounts
1,746,190
1,762,468
1,977,186
1,925,124
1,920,779
(0.9
)
(9.1
)
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,515,945
5,062,383
5,268,792
5,332,373
5,365,911
9.0
2.8
Total deposits
$
6,437,183
$
6,054,761
$
6,350,000
$
6,373,400
$
6,333,532
6.3
%
1.6
%
Loan Composition
2022 vs.
2022 vs.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,601,384
$
2,608,192
$
2,531,858
$
2,500,570
$
2,517,026
(0.3
)
%
3.4
%
Commercial real estate
1,913,040
1,914,326
1,864,507
1,764,927
1,775,629
(0.1
)
7.7
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property
554,314
560,885
561,100
563,679
571,795
(1.2
)
(3.1
)
One-to-four family ― residential
235,067
233,469
242,729
248,226
268,255
0.7
(12.4
)
Co-operative apartments
6,179
7,015
8,130
8,248
8,316
(11.9
)
(25.7
)
Construction
70,951
63,651
72,148
68,488
59,761
11.5
18.7
Mortgage Loans
5,380,935
5,387,538
5,280,472
5,154,138
5,200,782
(0.1
)
3.5
Small Business Administration(1)
23,275
27,712
40,572
59,331
93,811
(16.0
)
(75.2
)
Commercial business and other
1,521,548
1,532,497
1,431,417
1,387,155
1,339,273
(0.7
)
13.6
Nonmortgage loans
1,544,823
1,560,209
1,471,989
1,446,486
1,433,084
(1.0
)
7.8
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees(2)
9,011
8,927
7,932
6,640
4,239
0.9
112.6
Allowance for credit losses
(40,442
)
(41,268
)
(39,424
)
(37,433
)
(37,135
)
(2.0
)
8.9
Net loans
$
6,894,327
$
6,915,406
$
6,720,969
$
6,569,831
$
6,600,970
(0.3
)
%
4.4
%
_____________________________ (1) Includes $5.2 million, $9.6 million, $22.2 million, $43.2 million, and $77.4 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $5.4 million, $5.8 million, $6.6 million, $6.9 million, and $8.0 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES (Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Multifamily residential
$
65,347
$
173,980
$
136,902
$
98,180
$
79,648
$
474,409
$
246,964
Commercial real estate
20,750
77,777
164,826
45,102
64,916
308,455
168,482
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
4,489
12,383
12,228
8,498
12,440
37,598
41,110
One-to-four family – residential
7,485
4,102
4,211
9,237
5,162
25,035
70,548
Co-operative apartments
—
—
—
24
413
24
413
Construction
7,301
7,170
8,319
8,802
17,033
31,592
38,124
Mortgage Loans
105,372
275,412
326,486
169,843
179,612
877,113
565,641
Small Business Administration(1)
665
46
2,750
—
270
3,461
143,363
Commercial business and other
119,191
188,202
174,551
159,476
182,858
641,420
544,958
Nonmortgage Loans
119,856
188,248
177,301
159,476
183,128
644,881
688,321
Total Closings
$
225,228
$
463,660
$
503,787
$
329,319
$
362,740
$
1,521,994
$
1,253,962
____________________________ (1) Includes $138.7 million of PPP closings for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan type
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Mortgage loans
5.59
%
4.37
%
3.76
%
3.61
%
3.77
%
Nonmortgage loans
6.57
4.93
4.21
3.27
3.24
Total loans
6.10
%
4.60
%
3.92
%
3.44
%
3.51
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Allowance for credit losses
Beginning balances
$
41,268
$
39,424
$
37,433
$
37,135
$
36,363
$
37,135
$
45,153
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
132
—
(1
)
—
—
131
33
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
64
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
—
—
—
—
1
—
(100
)
One-to-four family – residential
17
2
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
15
(157
)
Small Business Administration
(9
)
(12
)
13
1,015
(7
)
1,007
(34
)
Taxi medallion
—
—
(435
)
(12
)
—
(447
)
1,301
Commercial business and other
671
300
(76
)
(66
)
(20
)
829
2,012
Total
811
290
(501
)
935
(29
)
1,535
3,119
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
(15
)
2,134
1,490
1,233
743
4,842
(4,899
)
Ending balance
$
40,442
$
41,268
$
39,424
$
37,433
$
37,135
$
40,442
$
37,135
Gross charge-offs
$
1,938
$
324
$
50
$
1,036
$
7
$
3,348
$
5,134
Gross recoveries
1,127
34
551
101
36
1,813
2,015
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.58
%
0.59
%
0.58
%
0.57
%
0.56
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.05
0.02
(0.03
)
0.06
—
0.02
0.05
Nonperforming Assets
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: