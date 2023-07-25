Flushing Financial Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 43.38 million compared to USD 64.73 million a year ago. Net income was USD 8.63 million compared to USD 25.04 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.29 compared to USD 0.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.29 compared to USD 0.81 a year ago.
For the six months, net interest income was USD 88.64 million compared to USD 128.21 million a year ago. Net income was USD 13.79 million compared to USD 43.25 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.46 compared to USD 1.39 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.46 compared to USD 1.39 a year ago.
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023