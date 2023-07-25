Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. The Bank's principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential property loans, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, one-to-four family loans; construction loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The Bank also operates an Internet branch that operates under the brands of iGObanking.com and BankPurely.

Sector Banks