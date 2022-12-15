Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flushing Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIC   US3438731057

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12 2022-12-15 am EST
19.47 USD   -1.37%
10:02aFlushing Financial Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
GL
10:01aFlushing Financial Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
12/08FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flushing Financial Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

12/15/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the market closes on January 24, 2023.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host the conference call on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=54kQH0yX

Conference Call Details
Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=54kQH0yX
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free Replay: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 8079034

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com.

#FF

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400


All news about FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:02aFlushing Financial Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
GL
10:01aFlushing Financial Corporation To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
12/08FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/22Flushing Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
11/22Flushing Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.22 a Share, Payable Dec. 23 to Shareh..
MT
11/22Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share
GL
11/22Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share
AQ
11/22Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 23, 202..
CI
11/15Flushing Bank Leases New Brooklyn Location in Bensonhurst
GL
11/15Flushing Bank Leases New Brooklyn Location in Bensonhurst
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 262 M - -
Net income 2022 81,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,74 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Buran Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Senior EVP
Yan Nuriyev Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-18.77%588
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.33%391 319
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.44%258 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 302
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%160 727
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%152 518