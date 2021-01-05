Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flushing Financial Corporation    FFIC

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flushing Financial Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

01/05/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210129.html and archived through January 29, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210129.html
Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
Replay AccessCode: 10150602

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Flushing Financial Corporation
(718) 961-5400


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:14pFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05:00pFlushing Financial Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
GL
01/04Flushing Bank Supports Local Communities Through its Continued Participation ..
GL
2020Flushing Bank Donates Tickets to Holiday Light Show Sponsored by the Girl Sco..
GL
2020Flushing Bank Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies at New Locations in Islandia an..
GL
2020Flushing Bank Opens a New Branch in Jamaica at 89-12 Sutphin Boulevard in Jam..
GL
2020FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Flushing Bank Has Plans to Open a New Location on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaic..
GL
2020FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
2020Flushing Financial Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.21 per Share, Payable D..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 204 M - -
Net income 2020 39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 5,18%
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,17 $
Last Close Price 16,23 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Buran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Maria A. Grasso Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%457
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%383 677
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%263 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%259 783
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.38%188 191
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.03%165 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ