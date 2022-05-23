Flushing Financial : Financial Reporting Document

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Presentation relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
1Q22 GAAP EPS $0.58 and Core1 EPS of $0.61
GAAP ROAA and ROAE 0.91% and 10.83%; Core1 ROAA and ROAE 0.94% and 11.27% in 1Q22
Improve and Grow Funding Mix
Record low cost of deposits at 0.21% and cost of funds at 0.43% in in 1Q22
Record average noninterest bearing deposits of over $1B; increased 17.0% YoY
Core deposits are 86.1% of average deposits and mortgage escrow
Manage Asset Quality
NPAs/Assets improved to 17 bps
Criticized and classified loans were 90 bps of loans
ACLs/NPLs of 266%
Average real estate LTV is <38%
$1.4MM LLP vs $0.9MM of NCOs
Generate Appropriately Priced Loan Growth
Loan closings, excluding PPP, up 65% YoY
Gross loans, excluding PPP, were flat QoQ and up 1.0% YoY
Record loan pipeline at $664MM
Commercial business loan growth (excluding PPP) of 4.6% YoY and 14.3% annualized QoQ (excluding PPP)
Invest in the Future
Added 30 people from merged/merging institutions over the past year; 12 are revenue producers
Digital initiatives are progressing
Continued digital adoption gains
Expanded Fintech loan partnerships
Well-positioned to Benefit from Industry Merger Disruption
30 people recruited
(12 Revenue
Producers) from
Merged Institutions
YoY
Current Pro Forma U.S. Branches
Flushing Financial (FFIC)1
M&T Bank (MTB)/ People's United Financial (PBCT) (Closed April 1, 2022)
Webster Financial (WBS)/ Sterling Bancorp (STL) (Closed Feb 1, 2022)
Citizens Financial Group (CFG)/
HSBC (Closed Feb 18, 2022) /
Investors Bancorp (ISBC)
(Closed April 6, 2022)
New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)/ Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) (Pending)
Valley National Bancorp (VLY)/
The Westchester Bank (Closed Dec 1, 2021)/ Bank Leumi USA (Closed April 1, 2022)
Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)
(Closed Feb 1, 2021)
TD Bank (TD)/First Horizon (FHN) (Pending)
OceanFirst (OCFC)/Partners (PTRS) (Pending)
10 bank mergers have been announced or closed involving Long Island area banks2
Out of the $328B of total industry deposits in Nassau, Queens, Kings, and Suffolk Counties, $87B or 27% involve a merger participant3
93% of FFIC's deposits are in the Long Island market, including Brooklyn and Queens
24 FFIC branches shown, for illustrative purposes only, includes Elmhurst (to open shortly); Shirley, NY location not pictured
Includes MTB/PBCT, WBS/STL, CFG/ISBC/HSBC, NYCB/FBC, VLY/The Westchester Bank/Bank Leumi USA, DCOM, TD/FHN, and OCFC/PTRS
3 Based on most recent (June 30, 2021) S&P Global data
