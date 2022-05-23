Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flushing Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIC   US3438731057

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 12:37:48 pm EDT
22.48 USD   +1.65%
12:07pFLUSHING FINANCIAL : Financial Reporting Document
PU
05/19FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Flushing Bank Sponsors United Way of Long Island SunFunders Challenge
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flushing Financial : Financial Reporting Document

05/23/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q22 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Presentation relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

2

1Q22 GAAP EPS $0.58 and Core1 EPS of $0.61

GAAP ROAA and ROAE 0.91% and 10.83%; Core1 ROAA and ROAE 0.94% and 11.27% in 1Q22

1

Improve and Grow Funding Mix

  • Record low cost of deposits at 0.21% and cost of funds at 0.43% in in 1Q22
  • Record average noninterest bearing deposits of over $1B; increased 17.0% YoY
  • Core deposits are 86.1% of average deposits and mortgage escrow

3

Manage Asset Quality

  • NPAs/Assets improved to 17 bps
  • Criticized and classified loans were 90 bps of loans
  • ACLs/NPLs of 266%
  • Average real estate LTV is <38%
  • $1.4MM LLP vs $0.9MM of NCOs

2

Generate Appropriately Priced Loan Growth

  • Loan closings, excluding PPP, up 65% YoY
  • Gross loans, excluding PPP, were flat QoQ and up 1.0% YoY
  • Record loan pipeline at $664MM
  • Commercial business loan growth (excluding PPP) of 4.6% YoY and 14.3% annualized QoQ (excluding PPP)

4

Invest in the Future

  • Added 30 people from merged/merging institutions over the past year; 12 are revenue producers
  • Digital initiatives are progressing
  • Continued digital adoption gains
  • Expanded Fintech loan partnerships

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings in Appendix

3

Well-positioned to Benefit from Industry Merger Disruption

30 people recruited

(12 Revenue

Producers) from

Merged Institutions

YoY

Current Pro Forma U.S. Branches

Flushing Financial (FFIC)1

M&T Bank (MTB)/ People's United Financial (PBCT) (Closed April 1, 2022)

Webster Financial (WBS)/ Sterling Bancorp (STL) (Closed Feb 1, 2022)

Citizens Financial Group (CFG)/

HSBC (Closed Feb 18, 2022) /

Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

(Closed April 6, 2022)

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)/ Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) (Pending)

Valley National Bancorp (VLY)/

The Westchester Bank (Closed Dec 1, 2021)/ Bank Leumi USA (Closed April 1, 2022)

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

(Closed Feb 1, 2021)

TD Bank (TD)/First Horizon (FHN) (Pending)

OceanFirst (OCFC)/Partners (PTRS) (Pending)

  • 10 bank mergers have been announced or closed involving Long Island area banks2
  • Out of the $328B of total industry deposits in Nassau, Queens, Kings, and Suffolk Counties, $87B or 27% involve a merger participant3
  • 93% of FFIC's deposits are in the Long Island market, including Brooklyn and Queens

1

24 FFIC branches shown, for illustrative purposes only, includes Elmhurst (to open shortly); Shirley, NY location not pictured

4

2

Includes MTB/PBCT, WBS/STL, CFG/ISBC/HSBC, NYCB/FBC, VLY/The Westchester Bank/Bank Leumi USA, DCOM, TD/FHN, and OCFC/PTRS

3 Based on most recent (June 30, 2021) S&P Global data

Metro New York City Economy Is Rebounding

House Price Index for New York City MSA1

340

1

330

0 .9

320

0 .8

310

0 .7

300

0 .6

290

0 .5

0 .4

280

0 .3

270

0 .2

260

0 .1

250

0

Mar-19May-19Jul-19Sep-19Nov-19

Jul-20

Nov-20

Jul-21

Jan-19

Jan-20Mar-20May-20

Sep-20

Jan-21

Mar-21May-21

Sep-21

Recession

HPI

Unemployment Rate for New York City MSA

20%

1

18%

0 .9

16%

0 .8

14%

0 .7

12%

0 .6

10%

0 .5

8%

0 .4

6%

0 .3

4%

0 .2

2%

0 .1

0%

0

Jul-19

Nov-19Jan-20Mar-20

Jul-20

Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21

Jul-21

Nov-21

Jan-22

Jan-19

Mar-19May-19

Sep-19

May-20

Sep-21

Recession

Unemployment Rate

Source: FRED Economic Data, St. Louis Fed

  1. Index=1995:Q1=100
  2. Thousands of Persons

Median Listing Price per Sq Feet in NYC MSA

$700

1

$600

0 .9

0 .8

$500

0 .7

$400

0 .6

0 .5

$300

0 .4

$200

0 .3

$100

0 .2

0 .1

$0

0

Jul-19Sep-19Nov-19

May-20Jul-20Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21Sep-21

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

Nov-21

Jan-22

Mar-22

Recession

Median Listing Price per Square Feet

NYC Leisure and Hospitality Employment2

350

1

300

0 .9

0 .8

250

0 .7

200

0 .6

150

0 .5

0 .4

100

0 .3

50

0 .2

0 .1

0

0

Mar-19

May-19

Jul-19Sep-19Nov-19

Jan-20Mar-20

May-20Jul-20Sep-20Nov-20Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21Sep-21

Mar-22

Jan-19

Nov-21

Jan-22

Recession

Leisure and Hospitality Employment

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flushing Financial Corporation published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:06:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12:07pFLUSHING FINANCIAL : Financial Reporting Document
PU
05/19FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19Flushing Bank Sponsors United Way of Long Island SunFunders Challenge
GL
05/19Flushing Bank Sponsors United Way of Long Island SunFunders Challenge
AQ
05/18FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/17Flushing Financial Increases Share Buyback Program
MT
05/17Flushing Financial Corporation Announces 1 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authori..
GL
05/17Flushing Financial Corporation Announces 1 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authori..
GL
05/17Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 24, 2022
CI
05/16FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 262 M - -
Net income 2022 76,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,97x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 671 M 671 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,11 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Buran Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Senior EVP
Yan Nuriyev Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.01%671
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%344 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.89%272 806
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%237 934
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 416
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.15%157 944