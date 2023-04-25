Flushing Financial : Financial Reporting Document

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Presentation relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Action Plan Implemented to Improve Performance in 1Q23
Steps
Actions/Results
1)
Move more towards interest rate
• The Company has a goal of reaching neutral interest rate risk position in the shorter
neutral
term
• Achieved 40% of our 2023 goal by adding $200MM of hedges on investments, $50MM
net of fundings swaps, increasing floating rate securities, and extending funding
2)
Enhance focus on risk adjusted
• Relationships will face greater scrutiny to achieve risk adjusted returns
returns and profitability
• Yields on 1Q23 closings were 7.01%, an increase of 357 bps YoY and 91 bps QoQ
3)
Emphasizing our brand of
• Given the recent turmoil in the banking industry, activity surrounding new loans and
customer service and deepening
deposits has increased
relationships to expand customer
• Loan pipeline increased 5.5% during the quarter with the prospect of additional activity
base and drive loyalty
coming from the absence of a large competitor
• Checking account openings increased 30% YoY
4)
Tighten expense controls
• Greater scrutiny placed on discretionary expenses
• Other actions taken to reduce near term expense growth
5)
Review new and existing lending
• Early disposal of weaker credits
relationships to prepare for the
• Focus on recession-proof industries
next credit cycle
6)
Preserve strong liquidity and
• Liquidity is strong and looking to fully utilize the balance sheet to add even more
capital
capacity
• Working to maintain solid capital position
• Average deposits increased 2.0% QoQ and 6.2% YoY
Decisive Actions Expected to Enhance Business Model Resilience and Drive Future Profitability
Areas of Focus for Long-term Success
• Midtown Manhattan office exposure is 0.1% of net loans
Credit
• The Company is a conservatively managed institution with a history of low and below industry levels of credit
losses
Quality
• Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 37%
•
Weighted average DSR for multifamily and CRE is 1.9x
• Resulting in strong level of coverage to absorb the impact of higher operating costs and principal and interest
payments
Interest
• Historically the Company operated with a liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster
than assets when interest rates change
Rate Risk
• During 1Q23, the Company took significant actions to improve its interest rate risk position
•
These actions, which include adding hedges, floating rate assets, and extending funding, resulted in
achievement of 40% of our goal for 2023
• Deposits increased nearly $250 million in the first quarter, and we see new opportunities for growth due to
market disruption and new branches
Liquidity
• The Company continues to have ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources or 3.4x
uninsured and uncollateralized deposits
• Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were only 16.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023
• Checking account openings were up 30% YoY in 1Q23
Customer
• Additional opportunities emerging as a result of a major competitor leaving the market
•
Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian markets; a key focus of our business
Experience
• Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, is expected to open in 2023 enhancing our Asian branch presence
•
Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit active uses
and digital banking enrollment in March 2023 versus a year ago
1Q23 GAAP EPS $0.17 and Core1 EPS of $0.10
GAAP ROAA and ROAE 0.24% and 3.02%; Core1 ROAA and ROAE 0.14% and 1.76%
1
Grow Funding Sources
Average total deposits increased 6.2% YoY and 2.0% QoQ; Core deposits are 75.3% of average total deposits
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are a low 16.2% of total deposits
Deposit yields increased 66 bps QoQ to 2.29%; Overall cost of funds totaled 2.47%, an increase of 63 bps QoQ and 204 bps YoY
3
Focus on Asset Quality
2
Maintain Loan Portfolio
Loan closings of $173.5MM, down 47.3% YoY, with weighted average yields of 7.01%, up 91 bps QoQ and 357 bps YoY
