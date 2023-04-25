Advanced search
    FFIC   US3438731057

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
04:00:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
12.84 USD   -3.46%
Flushing Financial : Financial Reporting Document

04/25/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Presentation relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

2

Action Plan Implemented to Improve Performance in 1Q23

Steps

Actions/Results

1)

Move more towards interest rate

• The Company has a goal of reaching neutral interest rate risk position in the shorter

neutral

term

• Achieved 40% of our 2023 goal by adding $200MM of hedges on investments, $50MM

net of fundings swaps, increasing floating rate securities, and extending funding

2)

Enhance focus on risk adjusted

• Relationships will face greater scrutiny to achieve risk adjusted returns

returns and profitability

• Yields on 1Q23 closings were 7.01%, an increase of 357 bps YoY and 91 bps QoQ

3)

Emphasizing our brand of

• Given the recent turmoil in the banking industry, activity surrounding new loans and

customer service and deepening

deposits has increased

relationships to expand customer

• Loan pipeline increased 5.5% during the quarter with the prospect of additional activity

base and drive loyalty

coming from the absence of a large competitor

• Checking account openings increased 30% YoY

4)

Tighten expense controls

• Greater scrutiny placed on discretionary expenses

• Other actions taken to reduce near term expense growth

5)

Review new and existing lending

• Early disposal of weaker credits

relationships to prepare for the

• Focus on recession-proof industries

next credit cycle

6)

Preserve strong liquidity and

• Liquidity is strong and looking to fully utilize the balance sheet to add even more

capital

capacity

• Working to maintain solid capital position

• Average deposits increased 2.0% QoQ and 6.2% YoY

Decisive Actions Expected to Enhance Business Model Resilience and Drive Future Profitability

3

Areas of Focus for Long-term Success

• Midtown Manhattan office exposure is 0.1% of net loans

Credit

• The Company is a conservatively managed institution with a history of low and below industry levels of credit

losses

Quality

• Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 37%

Weighted average DSR for multifamily and CRE is 1.9x

• Resulting in strong level of coverage to absorb the impact of higher operating costs and principal and interest

payments

Interest

• Historically the Company operated with a liability sensitive balance sheet resulting in liabilities repricing faster

than assets when interest rates change

Rate Risk

• During 1Q23, the Company took significant actions to improve its interest rate risk position

These actions, which include adding hedges, floating rate assets, and extending funding, resulted in

achievement of 40% of our goal for 2023

• Deposits increased nearly $250 million in the first quarter, and we see new opportunities for growth due to

market disruption and new branches

Liquidity

• The Company continues to have ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources or 3.4x

uninsured and uncollateralized deposits

• Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were only 16.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023

• Checking account openings were up 30% YoY in 1Q23

Customer

• Additional opportunities emerging as a result of a major competitor leaving the market

Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian markets; a key focus of our business

Experience

• Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, is expected to open in 2023 enhancing our Asian branch presence

Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit active uses

and digital banking enrollment in March 2023 versus a year ago

4

1Q23 GAAP EPS $0.17 and Core1 EPS of $0.10

GAAP ROAA and ROAE 0.24% and 3.02%; Core1 ROAA and ROAE 0.14% and 1.76%

1

Grow Funding Sources

  • Average total deposits increased 6.2% YoY and 2.0% QoQ; Core deposits are 75.3% of average total deposits
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are a low 16.2% of total deposits
  • Deposit yields increased 66 bps QoQ to 2.29%; Overall cost of funds totaled 2.47%, an increase of 63 bps QoQ and 204 bps YoY

3

Focus on Asset Quality

2

Maintain Loan Portfolio

  • Loan closings of $173.5MM, down 47.3% YoY, with weighted average yields of 7.01%, up 91 bps QoQ and 357 bps YoY
  • Net loans increased 4.5% YoY
  • Loan pipeline of $266.1MM, up 5.5% QoQ
  • Portfolio loan yield increased 12 bps QoQ; Core loan yield expanded 17 bps QoQ

4

Leverage Technology

  • NPAs decreased 21.0% QoQ; only 50 bps of assets
  • The total real estate portfolio has a low average LTV of <37%
  • Weighted average debt service coverage ratios are strong at 1.9x for the multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios
  • Digital users and engagement continues to expand
  • In 1Q23, originated approximately $6.6MM of loan commitments on the digital platform
  • Expanded fintech partnerships to offer customers assistance with filing and processing Employee Retention Tax Credit refunds

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings in Appendix

5

Disclaimer

Flushing Financial Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:45:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
