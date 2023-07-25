2Q23 Earnings Conference Call
July 26, 2023
Executing On Our Action Plan
Initiative
Actions/Results
• Added over $400 million of asset swaps during 2Q23
1) Move towards a more interest rate
•
An additional $250 million of forward funding swaps became effective during 2Q23
neutral position
•
Approximately 50% of the loan pipeline are floating rate loans at June 30, 2023
• The Company has a goal of reaching a more neutral interest rate risk position
2) Enhance focus on risk adjusted
• Relationships will face greater scrutiny to achieve risk adjusted returns
•
Loan pipeline increased 56% QoQ with a 20 bps increase in yields
returns and profitability
•
Yields on 2Q23 closings were 7.14%, an increase of 322 bps YoY and 13 bps QoQ
3) Emphasizing our brand of customer
•
Activity surrounding new loans and deposits has increased given market disruptions
service and deepening relationships
•
Added a team of commercial real estate lenders
to expand customer base and drive
•
Checking account openings increased 9.6% YoY
loyalty
•
CDs increased $352.4 million or 18.7% during 2Q23
4) Review new and existing lending
• Reviewed new and existing relationships resulting in improved credit metrics and normalized
net charge-offs
relationships to prepare for the next
•
Debt service coverage ratio of 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans
credit cycle
that reprice through 2025 and can absorb higher rates and an increase in operating expenses
•
Liquidity is strong
5)
Preserve strong liquidity and capital
•
Average total deposits increased 7.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ
• Stable TCE ratio QoQ
6)
Tighten expense controls
• Greater scrutiny placed on discretionary expenses
•
GAAP and Core noninterest expense down 1% YoY
Decisive Actions Expected to Enhance Business Model Resilience and Drive Future Profitability
3
Areas of Focus for Long-term Success
Areas of Focus
• Continuing to take significant actions to position the Company's balance sheet more towards interest rate risk
Interest
neutral
•
During 2Q23, the Company added $400 million of interest rate hedges and an additional $250 million of
Rate Risk
forward hedges that became effective
• Rate sensitivity to a +100 bps shock has been reduced by 64% over the past year.
Credit
• Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans
•
Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than 36%
Quality
• Debt service coverage ratio of 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans that reprice
through 2025
Liquidity
• The Company continues to have ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources
•
Total deposits increased 4.9% YoY and 2Q23 balances were higher than normal seasonal declines
• Checking account openings were up 9.6% YoY in 2Q23
• Additional opportunities emerging as a competitors leave the market
Customer
• Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian markets; a key focus of our business
•
Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, is expected to open in 2H23 enhancing our Asian branch presence
Experience
•
Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in both monthly mobile deposit active
users and digital banking enrollment in June 2023 versus a year ago
4
$3.7 Billion of Net Available Liquidity
Total
Amount
Net
($ in millions)
Available
Used
Availability
Internal Sources:
Free Securities
$656.8
$-
$656.8
Interest Earnings Deposits
$41.1
$-
$41.1
External Sources:
Federal Home Loan Bank
$3,815.4
$1,987.7
$1,827.7
Other Banks
$1,208.0
$35.0
$1,173.0
Total Liquidity
$5,721.3
$2,022.7
$3,698.6
Available Liquidity Is 44% of Total Assets
5
