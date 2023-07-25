Exhibit 99.1
John R. Buran, President and
CEO Commentary
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.29 and Core EPS of $0.26;
Delivered Sequential Improvements in Key Metrics;
Progressing on Action Plan to Continue Enhancing Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability
"We delivered sequential improvements in key metrics in the second quarter amid continuing uncertainty in the operating environment. We experienced the lowest level of NIM compression of the past four quarters and achieved QoQ improvements in the loan pipeline and asset quality. Further, we increased deposit balances compared to past seasonal trends. As we continue to execute on the action plan announced last quarter, we are pleased with the progress we are making to enhance the resilience of our business model and strengthen performance: 1) continued to move more towards interest rate risk neutral with the addition of over $400 million of interest rate hedges and $250 million in forward hedges becoming effective; 2) the loan pipeline and yield increased 56% and 20 bps, respectively, QoQ; 3) checking account openings increased 10 % YoY; 4) reviewed new and existing relationships resulting in improved credit metrics and normalized net charge-offs; Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans; 5) available liquidity and capital ratios remained stable; and 6) controlled noninterest expenses, which decreased 1% YoY. In addition, we repurchased approximately 530,000 shares in 2Q23 without a material effect on the tangible common equity ratio. Taken together, these actions support continued improvement of our profitability and liquidity while preparing us for a range of possible rate environments. While we remain conservative regarding our operating environment, our progress gives us cautious optimism for the remainder of the year. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on positioning the Company for success with an emphasis on reducinginterest rate risk, improving credit quality, liquidity, and the customer experience."
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
Uniondale, N.Y., July 25, 2023 (GLOBAL NEWSWIRE) - EPS Improves QoQ; NIM Compression Slows. The Company reported second quarter 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.29, down 64% YoY, but up 71% QoQ. Core EPS totaled $0.26, a decrease of 63% YoY, but an increase of 160% QoQ. The improvement QoQ was primarily driven by the return to normalized credit costs, the absence of seasonal expenses, and the benefit derived from the interest rate hedge strategy. The interest rate hedges slowed the NIM compression, which was only 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%. The interest rate hedges, and other balance sheet actions, have reduced the liability sensitive position significantly over the past year and are beneficial in a "higher-for-longer" rate environment.
Credit Quality Improved; Strong Capital. QoQ, nonperforming assets and criticized and classified assets decreased 6% and 12%, respectively, while net charge offs were 9 basis points. Capital continues to be sound with a TCE1 of 7.71%, stable QoQ.
Key Financial Metrics2
GAAP:
EPS
ROAA (%)
ROAE (%)
NIM FTE3 (%)
Core:
EPS
ROAA (%)
ROAE (%)
Core NIM FTE (%)
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)
ACLs/Loans (%)
ACLs/NPLs (%)
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
Avg Dep ($B)
Book Value/Share
Tangible BV/Share
TCE/TA (%)
2Q23
$0.29 0.41 5.12 2.18
$0.26 0.37 4.66 2.17
0.58
0.57
207.08
0.09
$6.8 $6.9 $23.18 $22.51 7.71
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
$0.17
$0.34
$0.76
$0.81
0.24
0.48
1.11
1.22
3.02
6.06
13.91
15.00
2.27
2.70
3.07
3.35
$0.10
$0.57
$0.62
$0.70
0.14
0.82
0.90
1.05
1.76
10.29
11.24
12.90
2.25
2.63
3.03
3.33
0.61
0.77
0.72
0.72
0.56
0.58
0.59
0.58
182.89
124.89
142.29
141.06
0.54
0.05
0.02
(0.03)
$6.9
$6.9
$6.9
$6.6
$6.8
$6.7
$6.3
$6.4
$22.84
$22.97
$22.47
$22.38
$22.18
$22.31
$21.81
$21.71
7.73
7.82
7.62
7.82
1H23
$0.46 0.33 4.06 2.22
$0.36 0.26 3.20 2.21
0.58
0.57
207.08
0.32
$6.9 $6.9 $23.18 $22.51 7.71
1H22
$1.39 1.06 12.91 3.36
$1.30 1.00 12.08 3.32
0.72
0.58
141.06
0.01
$6.6 $6.4 $22.38 $21.71 7.82
1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA") 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre- Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")
2Q23 Highlights
- Net interest margin FTE decreased 117 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 116 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ to 2.17%; Both GAAP and Core NIMs benefited from the $450 million of new hedges added in late 1Q23, an additional $400 million in 2Q23, and $250 million of forward hedges that became effective in 2Q23; Overall liability sensitivity has been reduced by 64% over the past year
- Average total deposits increased 7.1% YoY and 1.3% QoQ to $6.9 billion; average CDs totaled $2.0 billion, up 149.5% YoY and 21.9% QoQ; growth in CDs generally lengthens the duration of customer deposits and helps reduce rate sensitivity
- Period end net loans increased 1.1% YoY, but decreased 1.0% QoQ; loan closings were $158.8 million down 68.5% YoY and 8.5% QoQ; the yield on closings increased 322 bps YoY and 13 bps QoQ to 7.14%
- Loan pipeline decreased 28.7% YoY, but increased 56.1% QoQ to $415.5 million; nearly 35% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back loan swaps
- NPAs declined to $39.6 million from $48.9 million a year ago and $42.2 million in the prior quarter
- Provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in 2Q23 compared to $1.6 million in 2Q22 and $7.5 million in 1Q23; net charge-offs were $1.6 million in 2Q23 compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million in 2Q22 and net charge-offs of 9.2 million in 1Q23
- Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was stable at 7.71% at 2Q23 compared to 7.73% at 1Q23
- Repurchased 528,815 shares at an average price of $12.94 or at a 42.5% discount to June 30, 2023 tangible book value of $22.51
Areas of Focus
Interest
• Continued to take significant actions to position the Company's balance sheet more towards interest
rate risk neutral
Rate
• During 2Q23, the Company added $400 million of interest rate hedges and an additional $250 million
Risk
of forward hedges that became effective
• Rate sensitivity to a +100 bps shock has been reduced by 64% over the past year
Credit
• Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans
• Over 88% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value less than
Quality
36%
• Debt service coverage ratio of 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans that
reprice through 2025
Liquidity
• The Company maintains ample liquidity with $3.7 billion of undrawn lines and resources
• Total deposits increased 4.9% YoY and 2Q23 balances were higher than normal seasonal declines
• Checking account openings were up 9.6% YoY in 2Q23
• Additional opportunities emerging as competitors leave the market
Customer
• Approximately 33% of our branches are in Asian communities
• Bensonhurst, our 27th branch, is expected to open in the second half of 2023, and will enhance our
Experience
Asian community branch presence
• Digital banking usage continues to increase with double digit growth in monthly mobile deposit
active users and digital banking enrollment in June 2023 versus a year ago
Income Statement Highlights
($000s, except EPS)
Net Interest Income
Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses Noninterest Income (Loss) Noninterest Expense
Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
Core Net Income1
Core EPS1
2Q23
$43,378 1,416 5,122 35,279
11,805
3,177
$8,628 $0.29 30,090
$7,854 $0.26
YoY
QoQ
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
Change
Change
$45,262
$54,201
$61,206
$64,730
(33.0)%
(4.2)%
7,508
(12)
2,145
1,590
(10.9)
NM
6,908
(7,652)
8,995
7,353
(30.3)
(25.9)
37,703
33,742
35,634
35,522
(0.7)
(6.4)
6,959
12,819
32,422
34,971
(66.2)
69.6
1,801
2,570
8,980
9,936
(68.0)
76.4
$5,158
$10,249
$23,442
$25,035
(65.5)
67.3
$0.17
$0.34
$0.76
$0.81
(64.2)
70.6
30,265
30,420
30,695
30,937
(2.7)
(0.6)
$3,003
$17,399
$18,953
$21,518
(63.5)
161.5
$0.10
$0.57
$0.62
$0.70
(62.9)
160.0
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income decreased YoY and QoQ.
- Net interest margin, FTE of 2.18% decreased 117 bps YoY and 9 bps QoQ
- Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.5 million (3 bps to the NIM) in 2Q23 compared to $1.1 million (6 bps) in 1Q23, $2.4 million (12 bps) in 4Q22, $2.2 million (11 bps) in 3Q22, and $2.6 million (13 bps) in 2Q22; Prepayment penalty income declined primarily due to the higher rate environment
- Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 2.15% in 2Q23, 2.21% in 1Q23, 2.58% in 4Q22, 2.96% in 3Q22, and 3.22% in 2Q22
- Quarterly NIM compression of 9 bps was the slowest decline in the past four quarters primarily due to the balance sheet actions taken in 1Q23 and 2Q23 that reduced liability sensitivity
The provision for credit losses declined YoY and QoQ.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $1.6 million in 2Q23 (9 bps of average loans), $9.2 million in 1Q23 (54 bps of average loans), $0.8 million in 4Q22 (5 bps of average loans), $0.3 million in 3Q22 (2 bps of average loans), and $(0.5) million in 2Q22 ((3) bps of average loans)
- 1Q23 net charge-offs were primarily related to a commercial business relationship that was placed on nonaccrual in 2Q22 Noninterest income (loss) declined YoY and QoQ.
- Noninterest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $0.3 million in 2Q23 ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $2.6 million in 1Q23 ($0.06 per share, net of tax), $(0.6) million in 4Q22 ($(0.02) per share, net of tax), $5.6 million in 3Q22 ($0.13 per share, net of tax), and $2.5 million in 2Q22 ($0.06 per share, net of tax)
- Loss on the sale of securities was $10.9 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 4Q22 as the Company sold $84.2 million of mortgage-based securities with an approximate yield of 1.17%; proceeds were primarily reinvested in 1Q23 into floating rate securities that had a yield at that time that approximated 6.40%
- Life insurance proceeds were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share) in 2Q23, $0.3 million ($0.01 per share) in 4Q22 and $1.5 million ($0.05 per share) in 2Q22
- Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $4.3 million in 2Q23, up 29.9% YoY but down 0.5% QoQ
Noninterest expense decreased YoY and QoQ.
- Given the challenging rate environment, management continues to actively review all noninterest expenses
- Other operating expenses include $0.6 million reduction in reserves for unfunded commitments in 3Q22
- Seasonal compensation expense was $4.1 million in 1Q23
- Excluding the effects of other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $35.2 million in 2Q23, down 0.6% YoY, and 6.4% QoQ
- GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 1.67% in 2Q23, 1.78% in 1Q23, 1.58% in 4Q22, 1.69% in 3Q22, and 1.73% in 2Q22
Provision for income taxes declined YoY and increased QoQ.
- The effective tax rate was 26.9% in 2Q23, 25.9% in 1Q23, 20.0% in 4Q22, 27.7% in 3Q22, and 28.4% in 2Q22
- The 4Q22 effective tax rate declined due to preferential tax items having a larger impact due to lower levels of pre-tax income
- The 2Q22 effective tax rate includes a loss of certain state and city tax deductions and a resolution of certain examinations by taxing authorities
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
Averages ($MM)
Loans
Total Deposits
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming Assets Criticized and Classified Loans Criticized and Classified Assets Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
Capital
Book Value/Share
Tangible Book Value/Share
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
Leverage Ratio (%)
2Q23
$6,830 6,900
$18,637 39,618 48,675 69,656 0.57
$23.18 22.51 7.71 8.56
YoY
QoQ
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
Change
Change
$6,871
$6,881
$6,861
$6,640
2.9 %
(0.6)%
6,810
6,678
6,277
6,441
7.1
1.3
$21,176
$32,382
$29,003
$27,948
(33.3)%
(12.0)%
42,157
53,363
49,984
48,929
(19.0)
(6.0)
58,130
68,093
61,684
57,145
(14.8)
(16.3)
79,111
89,073
82,665
78,125
(10.8)
(12.0)
0.56
0.58
0.59
0.58
(1)bp
1 bps
$22.84
$22.97
$22.47
$22.38
3.6 %
1.5 %
22.18
22.31
21.81
21.71
3.7
1.5
7.73
7.82
7.62
7.82
(11)bps
(2)bps
8.58
8.61
8.74
8.91
(35)
(2)
Average loans increased YoY but declined QoQ.
- Maintain the credit strategy of loans secured by real estate with a greater emphasis on back-to-back swap originations
- Period end net loans totaled $6.8 billion, up 1.1% YoY, but down 1.0% QoQ
- Total loan closings were $158.8 million in 2Q23, $173.5 million in 1Q23, $225.2 million in 4Q22, $463.7 million in 3Q22, and $503.8 million in 2Q22; the loan pipeline was $415.5 million at June 30, 2023, down 28.7% YoY, but up 56.1% QoQ; closings were impacted by customers adjusting to the higher rate environment
- The diversified loan portfolio is over 88% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <36%
- Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans
Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.
- Average CDs totaled $2.0 billion, up 149.5% YoY and 21.9% QoQ; CDs generally lengthen the duration of customer deposits and reduce sensitivity to rising rates
- Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 18.7% YoY and 5.2% QoQ in 2Q23 and comprised 12.3% of average total deposits in 2Q23 compared to 16.2% a year ago
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans declined YoY and QoQ.
- Criticized and classified loans were 71 bps of gross loans at 2Q23 compared to 84 bps at 1Q23, 98 bps at 4Q22, 89 bps at 3Q22, and 85 bps at 2Q22
- Allowance for credit losses were 207.1% of nonperforming loans at 2Q23 compared to 182.9% at 1Q23, and 141.1% at 2Q22
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, both increased YoY and QoQ.
- The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 2Q23 and has ample available liquidity to meet its obligations
- The Company repurchased 528,815 shares in 2Q23 at an average price of $12.94, representing a 42.5% discount to tangible book value, with 906,131 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.71% at 2Q23 compared to 7.73% at 1Q23 and 7.82% at 2Q22
- The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
