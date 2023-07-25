Exhibit 99.1

Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q23 GAAP EPS of $0.29 and Core EPS of $0.26;

Delivered Sequential Improvements in Key Metrics;

Progressing on Action Plan to Continue Enhancing Business Model Resilience and Drive Profitability

"We delivered sequential improvements in key metrics in the second quarter amid continuing uncertainty in the operating environment. We experienced the lowest level of NIM compression of the past four quarters and achieved QoQ improvements in the loan pipeline and asset quality. Further, we increased deposit balances compared to past seasonal trends. As we continue to execute on the action plan announced last quarter, we are pleased with the progress we are making to enhance the resilience of our business model and strengthen performance: 1) continued to move more towards interest rate risk neutral with the addition of over $400 million of interest rate hedges and $250 million in forward hedges becoming effective; 2) the loan pipeline and yield increased 56% and 20 bps, respectively, QoQ; 3) checking account openings increased 10 % YoY; 4) reviewed new and existing relationships resulting in improved credit metrics and normalized net charge-offs; Manhattan office buildings are approximately 0.6% of net loans; 5) available liquidity and capital ratios remained stable; and 6) controlled noninterest expenses, which decreased 1% YoY. In addition, we repurchased approximately 530,000 shares in 2Q23 without a material effect on the tangible common equity ratio. Taken together, these actions support continued improvement of our profitability and liquidity while preparing us for a range of possible rate environments. While we remain conservative regarding our operating environment, our progress gives us cautious optimism for the remainder of the year. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on positioning the Company for success with an emphasis on reducinginterest rate risk, improving credit quality, liquidity, and the customer experience."

Uniondale, N.Y., July 25, 2023 (GLOBAL NEWSWIRE) - EPS Improves QoQ; NIM Compression Slows. The Company reported second quarter 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.29, down 64% YoY, but up 71% QoQ. Core EPS totaled $0.26, a decrease of 63% YoY, but an increase of 160% QoQ. The improvement QoQ was primarily driven by the return to normalized credit costs, the absence of seasonal expenses, and the benefit derived from the interest rate hedge strategy. The interest rate hedges slowed the NIM compression, which was only 9 bps QoQ to 2.18%. The interest rate hedges, and other balance sheet actions, have reduced the liability sensitive position significantly over the past year and are beneficial in a "higher-for-longer" rate environment.

Credit Quality Improved; Strong Capital. QoQ, nonperforming assets and criticized and classified assets decreased 6% and 12%, respectively, while net charge offs were 9 basis points. Capital continues to be sound with a TCE1 of 7.71%, stable QoQ.

Key Financial Metrics2