Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flushing Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFIC   US3438731057

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FFIC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
22.68 USD   -0.96%
05:22pFLUSHING FINANCIAL : to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22-23, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:16pFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pFlushing Financial Corporation to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22-23, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flushing Financial : to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22-23, 2022 - Form 8-K

06/08/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flushing Financial Corporation to Present Virtually

and Host Investor Meetings at the

12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22-23, 2022

Uniondale, NY - June 8, 2022 - Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am EDT on June 22nd and will be accessible through the conference site (https://www.threepartadvisors.com/east-coast), the host's main website (www.IDEASconferences.com)through June 23rd, and the investor relations section of the Company's website (FlushingBank.com).

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

#FF

# # #

Disclaimer

Flushing Financial Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:22pFLUSHING FINANCIAL : to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual Ea..
PU
05:16pFLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pFlushing Financial Corporation to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 1..
GL
04:00pFlushing Financial Corporation to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 1..
AQ
06/06Flushing Bank Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
GL
06/06Flushing Bank Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
AQ
06/06Flushing Bank Opens a New Branch at 85-15 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst, NY
GL
06/06Flushing Bank Opens a New Branch at 85-15 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst, NY
AQ
06/02FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23FLUSHING FINANCIAL : Financial Reporting Document
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 260 M - -
Net income 2022 76,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 695 M 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 531
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Flushing Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,90 $
Average target price 25,25 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Buran Executive VP, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Susan K. Cullen CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Alfred A. DelliBovi Chairman
Allen M. Brewer Chief Information Officer & Senior EVP
Yan Nuriyev Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.56%695
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.07%382 022
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.30%292 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%237 340
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%183 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.96%172 347