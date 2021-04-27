Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Record Net Interest Income
04/27/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC)
John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary
“We are optimistic that as more people receive vaccines, local economic activity will improve. Our first quarter 2021 actions largely focused on helping our customers navigate an improving, but still challenging environment. Despite these challenges, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. We reduced loans in forbearance by 81% from their peak nearly a year ago, and while our forbearance programs will continue into 2022, borrowers’ fundamentals are improving. The recent steepening of the yield curve is a positive for us and we expect to capitalize on our robust loan pipeline. We continue to make investments in our technology platform and fintech partnerships, both of which are driving digital engagement.”
“First quarter of 2021 marked a continuation of the economic improvement in our local economies and the outlook is brighter than three months ago with continued vaccine rollouts and a steeper yield curve. We continue to assist customers during the pandemic by originating $123 million of PPP loans in the quarter and processing nearly $50 million in forgiveness over the life of the program.”
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
Record Net Interest Income; NIM Expansion. “Core NIM improved by 3 bps during the quarter as funding costs declined faster than asset yields. The steeper yield curve should mitigate pressure on asset yields while keeping funding costs low. However, we are preparing for an eventual rise in short term rates by extending the duration of our liabilities and utilizing forward swaps, the bulk of which begin in 2022. We focused our efforts on PPP this quarter and that impacted overall loan growth, which rose 2.4% (annualized) from fourth quarter 2020. We reported first quarter GAAP EPS of $0.60, which included improving fair value adjustments, partially offset by merger and other charges totaling $0.06 per share, net of tax. Adjusting for noncore items1, first quarter core EPS was $0.54, up 184% year over year. The Empire integration is complete with 100% of the cost savings in our run rate. We are on track to achieve our 20% earnings accretion target for 2021.”
Strong Credit Quality. “We remain confident with our credit quality given the loan to value of 38% on our real estate dependent loans, improving delinquencies, lower criticized and classified assets, and our conservative underwriting standards.”
1Q21 Key Financial Metrics1
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
GAAP:
EPS
$
0.60
$
0.11
$
0.50
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
ROAA (%)
0.93
0.18
0.81
1.01
(0.08
)
ROAE (%)
12.29
2.27
9.94
13.11
(0.96
)
NIM FTE (%)
3.18
3.08
3.00
2.87
2.44
Core:
EPS
$
0.54
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.36
$
0.19
ROAA (%)
0.83
0.92
0.91
0.57
0.31
ROAE (%)
10.96
11.67
11.22
7.39
3.82
Core NIM FTE (%)
3.06
3.03
2.98
2.89
2.56
Efficiency Ratio (%)
58.6
57.6
55.4
54.9
68.2
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)
0.31
0.31
0.42
0.34
0.29
LLRs/Loans (%)
0.67
0.67
0.65
0.61
0.47
LLRs/NPLs (%)
212.87
214.27
154.66
181.84
167.73
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.17
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.08
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.7
$
6.4
$
5.9
$
5.9
$
5.8
Avg Dep ($B)
$
6.3
$
5.5
$
5.0
$
5.0
$
5.1
Book Value/Share
$
20.65
$
20.11
$
20.78
$
20.27
$
19.48
Tangible BV/Share
$
19.99
$
19.45
$
20.22
$
19.71
$
18.92
TCE/TA (%)
7.60
7.52
8.10
7.78
7.38
1 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”
1Q21 Highlights
Record net interest income up 9.3% QoQ and 49.2% YoY to $60.9 million, while core net interest income was up 7.0% QoQ and 36.5% YoY to $58.5 million due to Empire transaction and lower funding costs
Net interest margin rose 10 bps QoQ and 74 bps YoY to 3.18%, and core net interest margin up 3 bps QoQ and 50 bps YoY to 3.06% primarily due to lower funding costs
Average loans up 5.1% QoQ and 15.6% YoY to $6.7 billion, including $123.2 million of PPP originations
Average deposits rose 14.0% QoQ and 23.4% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits 83% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits)
Loan pipeline rose 15.9% YoY to $375.8 million
Provision for credit losses of $2.8 million and net charge-offs of $2.9 million in 1Q21 largely the result of the $2.8 million charge-off for the remaining taxi medallion loans
NPAs were flat QoQ at $21.2 million; criticized and classified assets fell 11.9% to $63.1 million
Loans in forbearance were 4.4% of total loans and only 1.7% of loans excluding loans making interest only payments
Income Statement Highlights
Y/Y
Q/Q
($000s, except EPS)
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
60,892
$
55,732
$
49,924
$
48,717
$
40,826
49.2
%
9.3
%
Provision for Credit Losses
2,820
3,862
2,470
9,619
7,178
(60.7
)
(27.0
)
Non-interest Income (Loss)
6,311
(1,181
)
1,351
13,737
(2,864
)
NM
NM
Non-interest Expense
38,159
46,811
29,985
28,755
32,380
17.8
(18.5
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
26,224
3,878
18,820
24,080
(1,596
)
NM
NM
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
7,185
417
4,489
5,808
(206
)
NM
NM
Net Income (Loss)
$
19,039
$
3,461
$
14,331
$
18,272
$
(1,390
)
NM
NM
Diluted EPS
$
0.60
$
0.11
$
0.50
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
NM
NM
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
31,604
30,603
28,874
28,867
28,853
9.5
3.3
Core Net Income1
$
16,973
$
17,784
$
16,168
$
10,297
$
5,500
208.6
(4.6
)
Core EPS1
$
0.54
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.36
$
0.19
184.2
(6.9
)
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income for 1Q21 was $60.9 million, an increase of 49.2% YoY and 9.3% QoQ (Empire contributed $6.1 million in 1Q21 and $4.2 million in 4Q20).
Net interest margin of 3.18%, increased 74 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ; net purchase accounting accretion was $0.9 million in 1Q21 and not meaningful in 4Q20
Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20, $0.4 million (2 bps) in 2Q20, and $(0.9) million ((5) bps) in 1Q20
Excluding these items, net interest margin was 3.01% in 1Q21, 2.97% in 4Q20, 2.89% in 3Q20, 2.85% in 2Q20, and 2.49% in 1Q20, or an increase of 52 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $2.5 million in 3Q20, $9.6 million in 2Q20, and $7.2 million in 1Q20.
1Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the charge-off of the total remaining taxi medallion portfolio of $2.8 million; excluding the taxi medallion portfolio, net charge-offs were only $0.1 million
Net charge-offs were $2.9 million in 1Q21, $0.6 million in 4Q20, $0.8 million in 3Q20, $1.0 million in 2Q20, and $1.1 million in 1Q20
Non-interest income (loss) for 1Q21 was $6.3 million versus $(1.2) million in 4Q20, $1.4 million in 3Q20, $13.7 million in 2Q20, and $(2.9) million in 1Q20.
Non-interest income (loss) included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $1.0 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21, $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20, $10.2 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 2Q20, and $(6.0) million ($(0.15) per share, net of tax) in 1Q20
The net gain on the disposition of assets was $0.6 million in 1Q21 ($0.01 per share, net of tax); losses on the sale of investment securities were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q20 and less than $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in both 2Q20 and 1Q20;
Absent all above items, non-interest income was $4.7 million in 1Q21, up 48.7% YoY and 32.3% QoQ and was primarily driven by strong customer swap activity
Non-interest expense was $38.2 million in 1Q21 compared to $46.8 million in 4Q20, $30.0 million in 3Q20, $28.8 million in 2Q20, and $32.4 million in 1Q20.
1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax) and $0.1 million of core deposit intangible amortization and other purchase accounting adjustments (less than $0.01 per share net of tax)
4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)
3Q20, 2Q20, and 1Q20 non-interest expense includes $0.4 million of merger charges ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $0.2 million ($0.01 per share, net of tax), and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax), respectively
Excluding the above items, core operating expenses were $37.1 million in 1Q21, up 17.8% YoY and 10.5% QoQ; Empire contributed $1.9 million in 1Q21 and $1.7 million in 4Q20
There were $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expenses in 1Q21 (compared to $3.0 million a year ago) that are not expected to repeat in 2Q21
The ratio of core operating expense to average assets was 1.82% in 1Q21, 1.74% in 4Q20, 1.67% in 3Q20, 1.59% in 2Q20, and 1.77% in 1Q20
The efficiency ratio was 58.6% in 1Q21, 57.6% in 4Q20, 55.4% in 3Q20, 54.9% in 2Q20, and 68.2% in 1Q20
The provision (benefit) for income taxes was $7.2 million in 1Q21 versus $0.4 million in 4Q20, $4.5 million in 3Q20, $5.8 million in 2Q20, and $(0.2) million in 1Q20.
Pre-tax income (loss) was $26.2 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $18.8 million in 3Q20, $24.1 million in 2Q20, and $(1.6) million in 1Q20
The effective tax rate was 27.4% in 1Q21, 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, 24.1% in 2Q20, and 12.9% in 1Q20
New York State passed a law increasing the state tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% on April 19, 2021; with this change, we now expect the effective tax rate to approximate 27% in 2021
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
Y/Y
Q/Q
($000s, except per share data)
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
Change
Change
Loans And Deposits
Period End Loans, net
$
6,700
$
6,660
$
5,903
$
5,947
$
5,904
13.5
%
0.6
%
Average Deposits
6,285
5,515
4,999
5,043
5,094
23.4
14.0
Credit Quality
Nonperforming Loans
$
21,186
$
21,073
$
24,792
$
20,188
$
16,752
26.5
%
0.5
%
Nonperforming Assets
21,221
21,108
24,827
20,431
16,995
24.9
0.5
Criticized and Classified Assets
63,130
71,691
42,181
48,712
34,199
84.6
(11.9
)
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.67
0.67
0.65
0.61
0.47
20
bps
-
bps
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
20.65
$
20.11
$
20.78
$
20.27
$
19.48
6.0
%
2.7
%
Tangible Book Value/Share
19.99
19.45
20.22
19.71
18.92
5.7
2.8
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.60
7.52
8.10
7.78
7.38
22
bps
8
bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.44
8.38
9.03
8.64
8.59
(15
)
6
Net loans held for investment were $6.7 billion, an increase of 13.5% YoY and 0.6% QoQ.
SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $251.0 million at 1Q21, compared to $151.9 million at 4Q20, $111.6 million at 3Q20, and $93.2 million at 2Q20, as we supported our customers with the second round of PPP originations and forgiveness, with originations totaling $123.2 million in 1Q21
Total loan closings were $322.9 million (including $123.2 million from PPP) in 1Q21 versus $316.0 million in 4Q20, $155.6 million in 3Q20, $233.8 million in 2Q20, and $298.7 million in 1Q20
The loan pipeline was $375.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $324.4 million a year ago
Average Deposits totaled $6.3 billion, rising 23.4% YoY and 14.0% QoQ, partially due to customer growth, the Empire transaction, and unused PPP funds.
Core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 82.5% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q21, compared to 75.1% a year ago
With the steepening of the yield curve, we have extended the duration of our funding liabilities to prepare for rising short term rates
Credit Quality; Non-performing loans totaled $21.2 million compared to $21.1 million in 4Q20 and $16.8 million in 1Q20.
Non-performing assets totaled $21.2 million, flat QoQ, but up 24.9% YoY
Criticized and classified assets totaled $63.1 million in 1Q21, compared to $71.7 million in 4Q20, and $34.2 million in 1Q20; the QoQ decline was primarily due to improved borrowers’ fundamentals, while the YoY rise related to the impacts of the pandemic
Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.2 million, versus $15.7 million in 4Q20, and $6.3 million a year ago
Active COVID-19 forbearances totaled 116 loans with a principal balance of $295.5 million at March 31 2021, with 61% making interest payments; approximately 25% of these loans are scheduled to exit forbearance in 2Q21, 15% in 3Q21, and 43% in 4Q21
Over 85% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate and these loans have a loan-to-value ratio of 38% as of March 31, 2021
Allowance for credit losses were 0.67% of loans in 1Q21 compared to 0.67% in 4Q20 and 0.47% a year ago
Capital; Book value per common share increased to $20.65 in 1Q21, compared to $20.11 in 4Q20 and $19.48 in 1Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, improved to $19.99 in 1Q21, versus $19.45 in 4Q20, and $18.92 in 1Q20.
The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 1Q21 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter; up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.60% in 1Q21 compared to 7.38% a year ago
The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
The leverage ratio was 8.44% in 1Q21 versus 8.59% in 1Q20
Conference Call Information And Future Earnings Release Dates
Conference Call Information:
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 results and strategy.
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through April 28, 2022.
Future Earnings Release Dates:
The Company plans to release quarterly financial results on the following dates:
Second Quarter 2021 after the market close on July 27, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 28, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 after the market close on October 26, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 27, 2021.
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under investor relations.
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
- Statistical Tables Follow -
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
0.93
%
0.18
%
0.81
%
1.01
%
(0.08
)%
Return on average equity
12.29
2.27
9.94
13.11
(0.96
)
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
3.77
3.82
3.84
3.81
3.98
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
0.69
0.86
0.98
1.09
1.74
Cost of funds
0.61
0.77
0.89
0.99
1.61
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
3.08
2.96
2.86
2.72
2.24
Net interest margin (2)
3.18
3.08
3.00
2.87
2.44
Non-interest expense to average assets
1.87
2.43
1.69
1.60
1.82
Efficiency ratio (3)
58.58
57.56
55.37
54.92
68.21
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.16
X
1.15
X
1.13
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,700,476
$
6,375,516
$
5,904,051
$
5,946,412
$
5,794,866
Total interest-earning assets
7,667,217
7,243,472
6,675,896
6,809,835
6,719,857
Total assets
8,147,714
7,705,407
7,083,028
7,206,059
7,106,998
Total due to depositors
5,361,619
4,708,760
4,353,560
4,395,228
4,578,793
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,475,843
6,169,574
5,731,899
5,912,774
5,951,925
Stockholders' equity
619,647
609,463
576,512
557,414
576,597
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
20.65
$
20.11
$
20.78
$
20.27
$
19.48
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
19.99
$
19.45
$
20.22
$
19.71
$
18.92
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
639,201
$
618,997
$
586,406
$
571,921
$
549,683
Tangible stockholders' equity
618,839
598,476
570,571
556,086
533,848
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
679,343
$
662,987
$
630,380
$
617,620
$
610,898
Common equity Tier 1 capital
636,071
621,247
593,344
583,238
567,306
Total risk-based capital
806,922
794,034
740,499
726,291
712,761
Risk Weighted Assets
6,281,136
6,287,598
5,381,938
5,406,104
5,418,219
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.44
%
8.38
%
9.03
%
8.64
%
8.59
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.13
9.88
11.02
10.79
10.47
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
10.82
10.54
11.71
11.42
11.28
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
12.85
12.63
13.76
13.43
13.16
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
7.61
%
7.91
%
8.14
%
7.74
%
8.11
%
Equity to total assets
7.83
7.76
8.30
7.98
7.59
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
7.60
7.52
8.10
7.78
7.38
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans (7)
$
18,604
$
18,325
$
24,792
$
20,038
$
16,752
Non-performing loans
21,186
21,073
24,792
20,188
16,752
Non-performing assets
21,221
21,108
24,827
20,431
16,995
Net charge-offs
2,865
646
837
1,007
1,149
Asset Quality Ratios
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.42
%
0.34
%
0.28
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.26
0.26
0.35
0.29
0.23
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.67
0.67
0.65
0.61
0.47
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
212.52
213.91
154.44
179.68
165.32
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
212.87
214.27
154.66
181.85
167.73
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.17
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.08
Full-service customer facilities
25
25
20
20
20
(see footnotes on next page)
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented. (3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments). (4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding. (5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”. (7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
69,021
$
66,120
$
60,367
$
60,557
$
61,109
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
3,072
2,813
3,525
4,182
5,256
Dividends
8
8
9
11
15
Other interest income
36
30
13
22
290
Total interest and dividend income
72,137
68,971
63,914
64,772
66,670
Interest Expense
Deposits
6,105
6,470
7,093
9,971
18,778
Other interest expense
5,140
6,769
6,897
6,084
7,066
Total interest expense
11,245
13,239
13,990
16,055
25,844
Net Interest Income
60,892
55,732
49,924
48,717
40,826
Provision for credit losses
2,820
3,862
2,470
9,619
7,178
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
58,072
51,870
47,454
39,098
33,648
Non-interest Income
Banking services fee income
2,725
1,442
1,316
944
798
Net loss on sale of securities
—
(610
)
—
(54
)
(37
)
Net gain on sale of loans
31
6
—
—
42
Net gain on disposition of assets
621
—
—
—
—
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
982
(4,129
)
(2,225
)
10,205
(5,993
)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
689
734
874
881
964
Life insurance proceeds
—
—
—
659
—
Bank owned life insurance
997
1,016
923
932
943
Other income
266
360
463
170
419
Total non-interest income (loss)
6,311
(1,181
)
1,351
13,737
(2,864
)
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,664
22,089
17,335
16,184
18,620
Occupancy and equipment
3,367
3,446
3,021
2,827
2,840
Professional services
2,400
2,463
2,064
1,985
2,862
FDIC deposit insurance
1,213
562
727
737
650
Data processing
2,109
3,411
1,668
1,813
1,694
Depreciation and amortization
1,639
1,579
1,542
1,555
1,536
Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense
(10
)
95
240
45
(164
)
Net loss from sales of real estate owned
—
—
5
—
31
Prepayment penalty on borrowings
—
7,834
—
—
—
Other operating expenses
4,777
5,332
3,383
3,609
4,311
Total non-interest expense
38,159
46,811
29,985
28,755
32,380
Income (loss) Before Income Taxes
26,224
3,878
18,820
24,080
(1,596
)
Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
Federal
5,071
533
3,359
4,307
989
State and local
2,114
(116
)
1,130
1,501
(1,195
)
Total taxes
7,185
417
4,489
5,808
(206
)
Net Income (loss)
$
19,039
$
3,461
$
14,331
$
18,272
$
(1,390
)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.60
$
0.11
$
0.50
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.60
$
0.11
$
0.50
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
Dividends per common share
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
$
0.21
Basic average shares
31,604
30,603
28,874
28,867
28,853
Diluted average shares
31,604
30,603
28,874
28,867
28,853
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
341
341
315
315
315
Additional paid-in capital
260,019
261,533
227,877
226,901
225,893
Treasury stock
(65,479
)
(69,400
)
(69,409
)
(69,436
)
(69,540
)
Retained earnings
455,023
442,789
445,931
437,663
425,455
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(10,703
)
(16,266
)
(18,308
)
(23,522
)
(32,440
)
Total stockholders' equity
639,201
618,997
586,406
571,921
549,683
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,159,184
$
7,976,394
$
7,063,056
$
7,162,659
$
7,245,410
(In thousands)
Issued shares
34,088
34,088
31,531
31,531
31,531
Outstanding shares
30,954
30,776
28,218
28,217
28,214
Treasury shares
3,133
3,312
3,312
3,313
3,317
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Interest-earning Assets:
Mortgage loans, net
$
5,155,975
$
5,010,097
$
4,721,742
$
4,762,068
$
4,697,531
Other loans, net
1,544,501
1,365,419
1,182,309
1,184,344
1,097,335
Total loans, net
6,700,476
6,375,516
5,904,051
5,946,412
5,794,866
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
433,917
413,875
413,902
465,365
507,912
Other securities
300,828
266,663
243,754
243,867
243,726
Total taxable securities
734,745
680,538
657,656
709,232
751,638
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
50,828
50,768
51,652
60,280
63,535
Total tax-exempt securities
50,828
50,768
51,652
60,280
63,535
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
181,168
136,650
62,537
93,911
109,818
Total interest-earning assets
7,667,217
7,243,472
6,675,896
6,809,835
6,719,857
Other assets
480,497
461,935
407,132
396,224
387,141
Total assets
$
8,147,714
$
7,705,407
$
7,083,028
$
7,206,059
$
7,106,998
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
170,079
$
163,382
$
160,100
$
188,587
$
194,026
NOW accounts
2,183,356
1,924,840
1,625,109
1,440,147
1,419,739
Money market accounts
1,905,543
1,507,245
1,461,996
1,580,652
1,697,783
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,102,641
1,113,293
1,106,355
1,185,842
1,267,245
Total due to depositors
5,361,619
4,708,760
4,353,560
4,395,228
4,578,793
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
65,372
75,005
55,868
87,058
65,503
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,426,991
4,783,765
4,409,428
4,482,286
4,644,296
Borrowings
1,048,852
1,385,809
1,322,471
1,430,488
1,307,629
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,475,843
6,169,574
5,731,899
5,912,774
5,951,925
Non interest-bearing demand deposits
858,080
731,170
589,674
560,637
449,761
Other liabilities
194,144
195,200
184,943
175,234
128,715
Total liabilities
7,528,067
7,095,944
6,506,516
6,648,645
6,530,401
Equity
619,647
609,463
576,512
557,414
576,597
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,147,714
$
7,705,407
$
7,083,028
$
7,206,059
$
7,106,998
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,191,374
$
1,073,898
$
943,997
$
897,061
$
767,932
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Interest Income:
Mortgage loans, net
$
55,219
$
53,777
$
49,814
$
49,719
$
49,412
Other loans, net
13,802
12,343
10,553
10,838
11,697
Total loans, net
69,021
66,120
60,367
60,557
61,109
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
1,698
1,435
1,928
2,327
3,040
Other securities
963
957
1,166
1,358
1,697
Total taxable securities
2,661
2,392
3,094
3,685
4,737
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
530
543
557
643
676
Total tax-exempt securities
530
543
557
643
676
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
36
30
13
22
290
Total interest-earning assets
72,248
69,085
64,031
64,907
66,812
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
75
$
75
$
65
$
74
$
281
NOW accounts
1,706
1,320
1,242
2,099
4,648
Money market accounts
2,100
2,010
2,108
3,208
7,042
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,222
3,065
3,700
4,564
6,767
Total due to depositors
6,103
6,470
7,115
9,945
18,738
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
2
—
(22
)
26
40
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,105
6,470
7,093
9,971
18,778
Borrowings
5,140
6,769
6,897
6,084
7,066
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,245
13,239
13,990
16,055
25,844
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
61,003
$
55,846
$
50,041
$
48,852
$
40,968
Included in net interest income above:
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans
$
947
$
1,093
$
1,518
$
776
$
1,189
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income
1,427
1,023
230
(365
)
(2,073
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
922
11
—
—
—
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Mortgage loans, net
4.28
%
4.29
%
4.22
%
4.18
%
4.21
%
Other loans, net
3.57
3.62
3.57
3.66
4.26
Total loans, net
4.12
4.15
4.09
4.07
4.22
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
1.57
1.39
1.86
2.00
2.39
Other securities
1.28
1.44
1.91
2.23
2.79
Total taxable securities
1.45
1.41
1.88
2.08
2.52
Tax-exempt securities: (1)
Other securities
4.17
4.28
4.31
4.27
4.26
Total tax-exempt securities
4.17
4.28
4.31
4.27
4.26
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
0.08
0.09
0.08
0.09
1.06
Total interest-earning assets
3.77
%
3.82
%
3.84
%
3.81
%
3.98
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.58
%
NOW accounts
0.31
0.27
0.31
0.58
1.31
Money market accounts
0.44
0.53
0.58
0.81
1.66
Certificate of deposit accounts
0.81
1.10
1.34
1.54
2.14
Total due to depositors
0.46
0.55
0.65
0.91
1.64
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.01
—
(0.16
)
0.12
0.24
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.45
0.54
0.64
0.89
1.62
Borrowings
1.96
1.95
2.09
1.70
2.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.69
%
0.86
%
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.74
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)
3.08
%
2.96
%
2.86
%
2.72
%
2.24
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.18
%
3.08
%
3.00
%
2.87
%
2.44
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.18
X
1.17
X
1.16
X
1.15
X
1.13
X
(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
March 2021 vs.
March 2021 vs.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 2020
March 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
% Change
% Change
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
917,189
$
778,672
$
607,954
$
581,881
$
489,198
17.8
%
87.5
%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,070,595
1,138,361
1,051,644
1,135,977
1,172,381
(6.0
)
(8.7
)
Savings accounts
170,272
168,183
160,294
184,895
192,192
1.2
(11.4
)
Money market accounts
1,990,656
1,682,345
1,381,552
1,474,880
1,597,109
18.3
24.6
NOW accounts
2,177,865
2,323,172
1,704,915
1,672,241
1,377,555
(6.3
)
58.1
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,409,388
5,312,061
4,298,405
4,467,993
4,339,237
1.8
24.7
Total deposits
$
6,326,577
$
6,090,733
$
4,906,359
$
5,049,874
$
4,828,435
3.9
%
31.0
%
Loan Composition
March 2021 vs.
March 2021 vs.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 2020
March 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
% Change
% Change
Loans held for investment:
Multi-family residential
$
2,525,967
$
2,533,952
$
2,252,757
$
2,285,555
$
2,272,343
(0.3
)%
11.2
%
Commercial real estate
1,721,702
1,754,754
1,636,659
1,646,085
1,664,934
(1.9
)
3.4
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property
595,431
602,981
585,159
591,347
592,109
(1.3
)
0.6
One-to-four family ― residential
239,391
245,211
191,011
184,741
189,774
(2.4
)
26.1
Co-operative apartments
7,965
8,051
8,132
8,423
8,493
(1.1
)
(6.2
)
Construction
61,528
83,322
63,567
69,433
66,727
(26.2
)
(7.8
)
Mortgage Loans
5,151,984
5,228,271
4,737,285
4,785,584
4,794,380
(1.5
)
7.5
Small Business Administration (1)
267,120
167,376
124,649
106,813
14,076
59.6
1,797.7
Taxi medallion
—
2,757
2,317
3,269
3,281
(100.0
)
(100.0
)
Commercial business and other
1,326,657
1,303,225
1,063,429
1,073,623
1,104,967
1.8
20.1
Non-mortgage loans
1,593,777
1,473,358
1,190,395
1,183,705
1,122,324
8.2
42.0
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)
(445
)
3,045
13,718
13,986
15,384
(114.6
)
(102.9
)
Allowance for loan losses
(45,099
)
(45,153
)
(38,343
)
(36,710
)
(28,098
)
(0.1
)
60.5
Net loans
$
6,700,217
$
6,659,521
$
5,903,055
$
5,946,565
$
5,903,990
0.6
%
13.5
%
(1) Includes $251.0 million, $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at March, 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $10.5 million and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES LOAN CLOSINGS, RATES, and FORBEARANCE DETAIL (Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Multi-family residential
$
58,553
$
52,024
$
33,733
$
59,654
$
67,318
Commercial real estate
17,156
57,634
26,644
8,003
99,571
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
8,712
9,692
3,867
8,117
13,455
One-to-four family – residential
3,131
8,422
2,296
2,674
8,413
Co-operative apartments
—
—
—
—
704
Construction
7,123
6,869
5,420
2,821
6,749
Mortgage Loans
94,675
134,641
71,960
81,269
196,210
Small Business Administration (1)
125,093
598
18,456
93,241
57
Commercial business and other
103,118
180,787
65,160
59,287
102,448
Non-mortgage Loans
228,211
181,385
83,616
152,528
102,505
Total
$
322,886
$
316,026
$
155,576
$
233,797
$
298,715
(1) Includes $123.2 million, $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan type
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Mortgage loans
3.47
%
3.47
%
3.56
%
3.79
%
3.93
%
Non-mortgage loans
2.26
3.37
2.81
1.99
4.23
Total loans
2.62
%
3.41
%
3.16
%
2.62
%
4.03
%
Excluding PPP loans
3.62
%
3.41
%
3.45
%
3.71
%
4.03
%
Forbearance Detail • Loans paying interest only comprise 61% of forbearance loans; excluding this forbearance loans were only 1.7% of loans
(Dollars in thousands)
Forbearances (1)
Backed by Mortgages (1)
Balance
% of Sector
Balance
% of Forbearances
LTV
Higher Risk Segments
Restaurants and Catering Halls
$
15,578
17.0
%
$
15,578
100.0
%
31.6
%
Hotels
107,867
56.6
107,867
100.0
50.3
Travel and Leisure
37,670
21.0
37,670
100.0
36.9
Retail Services (2)
12,046
6.5
3,169
26.3
36.9
CRE - Single Tenant
275
0.2
275
100.0
51.9
CRE - Strip Mall
9,785
3.4
9,785
100.0
47.3
Transportation (2)
7,463
4.9
—
—
—
Contractors (2)
2,131
0.6
723
33.9
58.3
Schools and Child Care
10,260
14.4
10,260
100.0
55.5
Subtotal
$
203,075
10.5
%
$
185,327
91.3
%
44.6
%
Lower Risk Segments
$
92,452
1.9
%
$
90,404
97.8
%
33.8
%
Total
$
295,527
4.4
%
$
275,731
93.3
%
40.4
%
(1) Represents dollar amount granted at modification (2) Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited)
Allowance for Loan Losses
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Allowance for loan losses
Beginning balances
$
45,153
$
38,343
$
36,710
$
28,098
$
21,751
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses
—
—
—
—
379
Multi-family residential
33
(11
)
(14
)
(7
)
(6
)
Commercial real estate
64
—
—
—
—
One-to-four family – mixed-use property
19
—
(60
)
3
(78
)
One-to-four family – residential
(5
)
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
(5
)
Small Business Administration
(10
)
(3
)
(47
)
165
(7
)
Taxi medallion
2,758
124
951
—
—
Commercial business and other
6
538
9
849
1,245
Total net loan charge-offs
2,865
646
837
1,007
1,149
Provision for loan losses
2,811
3,357
2,470
9,619
7,117
Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition
—
4,099
—
—
—
Ending balance
$
45,099
$
45,153
$
38,343
$
36,710
$
28,098
Gross charge-offs
$
2,922
$
752
$
964
$
1,030
$
1,259
Gross recoveries
57
106
127
23
110
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.67
%
0.67
%
0.65
%
0.61
%
0.47
%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.17
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.08
Non-Performing Assets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
Multi-family residential
$
201
$
201
$
—
$
—
$
—
Commercial real estate
—
2,547
—
—
—
Construction
2,381
—
—
—
—
Commercial business and other
—
—
—
150
—
Total
2,582
2,748
—
150
—
Non-accrual Loans:
Multi-family residential
4,338
2,524
2,661
3,688
2,741
Commercial real estate
8
1,683
2,657
2,671
8
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)
2,355
1,366
1,366
2,511
607
One-to-four family - residential
7,335
5,854
6,454
6,412
5,158
Small Business Administration
1,151
1,151
1,151
1,321
1,518
Taxi medallion(1)
—
2,317
2,218
1,757
1,761
Commercial business and other(1)
3,417
3,430
8,285
1,678
4,959
Total
18,604
18,325
24,792
20,038
16,752
Total Non-performing Loans
21,186
21,073
24,792
20,188
16,752
Other Non-performing Assets:
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
—
—
—
208
208
Other asset acquired through foreclosure
35
35
35
35
35
Total
35
35
35
243
243
Total Non-performing Assets
$
21,221
$
21,108
$
24,827
$
20,431
$
16,995
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.26
%
0.26
%
0.35
%
0.29
%
0.23
%
Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans
212.9
%
214.3
%
154.7
%
181.8
%
167.7
%
(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, and $1.5 million in 1Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively; $1.0 million each in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings
The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes
$
26,224
$
3,878
$
18,820
$
24,080
$
(1,596
)
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction (Provision for credit losses)
—
1,818
—
—
—
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Non-interest income (loss))
(982
)
4,129
2,225
(10,205
)
5,993
Net loss on sale of securities (Non-interest income (loss))
—
610
—
54
37
Life insurance proceeds (Non-interest income (loss))
—
—
—
(659
)
—
Net gain on disposition of assets (Non-interest income (loss))
(621
)
—
—
—
—
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Interest and fees on loans)
(1,427
)
(1,023
)
(230
)
365
2,073
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Non-interest expense)
—
7,834
—
—
—
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)
(789
)
80
—
—
—
Merger expense (Various)
973
5,349
422
194
929
Core income before taxes
23,378
22,675
21,237
13,829
7,436
Provision for income taxes for core income
6,405
4,891
5,069
3,532
1,936
Core net income
$
16,973
$
17,784
$
16,168
$
10,297
$
5,500
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.60
$
0.11
$
0.50
$
0.63
$
(0.05
)
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax
—
0.05
—
—
—
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
(0.02
)
0.11
0.06
(0.27
)
0.15
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax
—
0.02
—
—
—
Life insurance proceeds
—
—
—
(0.02
)
—
Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax
(0.01
)
—
—
—
—
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
0.01
0.05
Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax
—
0.20
—
—
—
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
(0.02
)
—
—
—
—
Merger expense, net of tax
0.02
0.14
0.01
0.01
0.02
Core diluted earnings per common share(1)
$
0.54
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.36
$
0.19
Core net income, as calculated above
$
16,973
$
17,784
$
16,168
$
10,297
$
5,500
Average assets
8,147,714
7,705,407
7,083,028
7,206,059
7,106,998
Average equity
619,647
609,463
576,512
557,414
576,597
Core return on average assets(2)
0.83
%
0.92
%
0.91
%
0.57
%
0.31
%
Core return on average equity(2)
10.96
%
11.67
%
11.22
%
7.39
%
3.82
%
(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding. (2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION PRE-TAX NET REVENUE (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars In thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
GAAP Net interest income
$
60,892
$
55,732
$
49,924
$
48,717
$
40,826
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
(1,427
)
(1,023
)
(230
)
365
2,073
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(922
)
(11
)
—
—
—
Core Net interest income
$
58,543
$
54,698
$
49,694
$
49,082
$
42,899
GAAP Non-interest income (loss)
$
6,311
$
(1,181
)
$
1,351
$
13,737
$
(2,864
)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments
(982
)
4,129
2,225
(10,205
)
5,993
Net loss on sale of securities
—
610
—
54
37
Life insurance proceeds
—
—
—
(659
)
—
Net gain on sale of assets
(621
)
—
—
—
—
Core Non-interest income
$
4,708
$
3,558
$
3,576
$
2,927
$
3,166
GAAP Non-interest expense
$
38,159
$
46,811
$
29,985
$
28,755
$
32,380
Prepayment penalty on borrowings
—
(7,834
)
—
—
—
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(133
)
(91
)
—
—
—
Merger expense
(973
)
(5,349
)
(422
)
(194
)
(929
)
Core Non-interest expense
$
37,053
$
33,537
$
29,563
$
28,561
$
31,451
GAAP:
Net interest income
$
60,892
$
55,732
$
49,924
$
48,717
$
40,826
Non-interest income (loss)
6,311
(1,181
)
1,351
13,737
(2,864
)
Non-interest expense
(38,159
)
(46,811
)
(29,985
)
(28,755
)
(32,380
)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue
$
29,044
$
7,740
$
21,290
$
33,699
$
5,582
Core:
Net interest income
$
58,543
$
54,698
$
49,694
$
49,082
$
42,899
Non-interest income
4,708
3,558
3,576
2,927
3,166
Non-interest expense
(37,053
)
(33,537
)
(29,563
)
(28,561
)
(31,451
)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue
$
26,198
$
24,719
$
23,707
$
23,448
$
14,614
Efficiency Ratio
58.6
%
57.6
%
55.4
%
54.9
%
68.2
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars In thousands)
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
GAAP net interest income
$
60,892
$
55,732
$
49,924
$
48,717
$
40,826
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
(1,427
)
(1,023
)
(230
)
365
2,073
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(922
)
(11
)
—
—
—
Tax equivalent adjustment
111
114
117
135
142
Core net interest income FTE
$
58,654
$
54,812
$
49,811
$
49,217
$
43,041
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans
(947
)
(1,093
)
(1,518
)
(776
)
(1,189
)
Base net interest income FTE
$
57,707
$
53,719
$
48,293
$
48,441
$
41,852
Total average interest-earning assets (1)
$
7,676,833
$
7,245,147
$
6,675,896
$
6,809,835
$
6,719,857
Core net interest margin FTE
3.06
%
3.03
%
2.98
%
2.89
%
2.56
%
Base net interest margin FTE
3.01
%
2.97
%
2.89
%
2.85
%
2.49
%
GAAP interest income on total loans, net
$
69,021
$
66,120
$
60,367
$
60,557
$
61,109
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges
(1,427
)
(1,023
)
(230
)
365
2,073
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
(728
)
(356
)
—
—
—
Core interest income on total loans, net
$
66,866
$
64,741
$
60,137
$
60,922
$
63,182
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans
(947
)
(1,093
)
(1,443
)
(776
)
(1,189
)
Base interest income on total loans, net
$
65,919
$
63,648
$
58,694
$
60,146
$
61,993
Average total loans, net (1)
$
6,711,446
$
6,379,429
$
5,904,051
$
5,946,412
$
5,794,866
Core yield on total loans
3.99
%
4.06
%
4.07
%
4.10
%
4.36
%
Base yield on total loans
3.93
%
3.99
%
3.98
%
4.05
%
4.28
%
(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for three months ended March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’ COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS (Unaudited)