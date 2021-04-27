Log in
Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Record Net Interest Income

04/27/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC)

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“We are optimistic that as more people receive vaccines, local economic activity will improve. Our first quarter 2021 actions largely focused on helping our customers navigate an improving, but still challenging environment. Despite these challenges, we achieved our fourth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. We reduced loans in forbearance by 81% from their peak nearly a year ago, and while our forbearance programs will continue into 2022, borrowers’ fundamentals are improving. The recent steepening of the yield curve is a positive for us and we expect to capitalize on our robust loan pipeline. We continue to make investments in our technology platform and fintech partnerships, both of which are driving digital engagement.”

“First quarter of 2021 marked a continuation of the economic improvement in our local economies and the outlook is brighter than three months ago with continued vaccine rollouts and a steeper yield curve. We continue to assist customers during the pandemic by originating $123 million of PPP loans in the quarter and processing nearly $50 million in forgiveness over the life of the program.”

 - John R. Buran, President and CEO


Record Net Interest Income; NIM Expansion. “Core NIM improved by 3 bps during the quarter as funding costs declined faster than asset yields. The steeper yield curve should mitigate pressure on asset yields while keeping funding costs low. However, we are preparing for an eventual rise in short term rates by extending the duration of our liabilities and utilizing forward swaps, the bulk of which begin in 2022. We focused our efforts on PPP this quarter and that impacted overall loan growth, which rose 2.4% (annualized) from fourth quarter 2020. We reported first quarter GAAP EPS of $0.60, which included improving fair value adjustments, partially offset by merger and other charges totaling $0.06 per share, net of tax. Adjusting for noncore items1, first quarter core EPS was $0.54, up 184% year over year. The Empire integration is complete with 100% of the cost savings in our run rate. We are on track to achieve our 20% earnings accretion target for 2021.”

Strong Credit Quality. “We remain confident with our credit quality given the loan to value of 38% on our real estate dependent loans, improving delinquencies, lower criticized and classified assets, and our conservative underwriting standards.”

1Q21 Key Financial Metrics1
            
  1Q21  4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20
GAAP:           
EPS $0.60  $0.11 $0.50 $0.63 $(0.05)
ROAA (%)  0.93   0.18  0.81  1.01  (0.08)
ROAE (%)  12.29   2.27  9.94  13.11  (0.96)
NIM FTE (%)  3.18   3.08  3.00  2.87  2.44 
Core:           
EPS $0.54  $0.58 $0.56 $0.36 $0.19 
ROAA (%)  0.83   0.92  0.91  0.57  0.31 
ROAE (%)  10.96   11.67  11.22  7.39  3.82 
Core NIM FTE (%)  3.06   3.03  2.98  2.89  2.56 
Efficiency Ratio (%)  58.6   57.6  55.4  54.9  68.2 
Credit Quality:           
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)  0.31   0.31  0.42  0.34  0.29 
LLRs/Loans (%)  0.67   0.67  0.65  0.61  0.47 
LLRs/NPLs (%)  212.87   214.27  154.66  181.84  167.73 
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)  0.17   0.04  0.06  0.07  0.08 
Balance Sheet:           
Avg Loans ($B) $6.7  $6.4 $5.9 $5.9 $5.8 
Avg Dep ($B) $6.3  $5.5 $5.0 $5.0 $5.1 
Book Value/Share $20.65  $20.11 $20.78 $20.27 $19.48 
Tangible BV/Share $19.99  $19.45 $20.22 $19.71 $18.92 
TCE/TA (%)  7.60   7.52  8.10  7.78  7.38 
            
1 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”
 

1Q21 Highlights

  • Record net interest income up 9.3% QoQ and 49.2% YoY to $60.9 million, while core net interest income was up 7.0% QoQ and 36.5% YoY to $58.5 million due to Empire transaction and lower funding costs
  • Net interest margin rose 10 bps QoQ and 74 bps YoY to 3.18%, and core net interest margin up 3 bps QoQ and 50 bps YoY to 3.06% primarily due to lower funding costs
  • Average loans up 5.1% QoQ and 15.6% YoY to $6.7 billion, including $123.2 million of PPP originations
  • Average deposits rose 14.0% QoQ and 23.4% YoY to $6.3 billion, with core deposits 83% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits)
  • Loan pipeline rose 15.9% YoY to $375.8 million
  • Provision for credit losses of $2.8 million and net charge-offs of $2.9 million in 1Q21 largely the result of the $2.8 million charge-off for the remaining taxi medallion loans
  • NPAs were flat QoQ at $21.2 million; criticized and classified assets fell 11.9% to $63.1 million
  • Loans in forbearance were 4.4% of total loans and only 1.7% of loans excluding loans making interest only payments
Income Statement Highlights
                 
              Y/Y Q/Q
($000s, except EPS)  1Q21  4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Change Change
                 
Net Interest Income  $60,892  $55,732  $49,924 $48,717 $40,826  49.2 9.3
Provision for Credit Losses   2,820   3,862   2,470  9,619  7,178  (60.7) (27.0)
Non-interest Income (Loss)   6,311   (1,181)  1,351  13,737  (2,864) NM  NM 
Non-interest Expense   38,159   46,811   29,985  28,755  32,380  17.8  (18.5)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes   26,224   3,878   18,820  24,080  (1,596) NM  NM 
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   7,185   417   4,489  5,808  (206) NM  NM 
Net Income (Loss)  $19,039  $3,461  $14,331 $18,272 $(1,390) NM  NM 
Diluted EPS  $0.60  $0.11  $0.50 $0.63 $(0.05) NM  NM 
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)   31,604   30,603   28,874  28,867  28,853  9.5  3.3 
                 
Core Net Income1  $16,973  $17,784  $16,168 $10,297 $5,500  208.6  (4.6)
Core EPS1  $0.54  $0.58  $0.56 $0.36 $0.19  184.2  (6.9)

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income for 1Q21 was $60.9 million, an increase of 49.2% YoY and 9.3% QoQ (Empire contributed $6.1 million in 1Q21 and $4.2 million in 4Q20).

  • Net interest margin of 3.18%, increased 74 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ; net purchase accounting accretion was $0.9 million in 1Q21 and not meaningful in 4Q20
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20, $0.4 million (2 bps) in 2Q20, and $(0.9) million ((5) bps) in 1Q20
  • Excluding these items, net interest margin was 3.01% in 1Q21, 2.97% in 4Q20, 2.89% in 3Q20, 2.85% in 2Q20, and 2.49% in 1Q20, or an increase of 52 bps YoY and 4 bps QoQ

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $2.5 million in 3Q20, $9.6 million in 2Q20, and $7.2 million in 1Q20.

  • 1Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the charge-off of the total remaining taxi medallion portfolio of $2.8 million; excluding the taxi medallion portfolio, net charge-offs were only $0.1 million
  • Net charge-offs were $2.9 million in 1Q21, $0.6 million in 4Q20, $0.8 million in 3Q20, $1.0 million in 2Q20, and $1.1 million in 1Q20

Non-interest income (loss) for 1Q21 was $6.3 million versus $(1.2) million in 4Q20, $1.4 million in 3Q20, $13.7 million in 2Q20, and $(2.9) million in 1Q20.

  • Non-interest income (loss) included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $1.0 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21, $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20, $10.2 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 2Q20, and $(6.0) million ($(0.15) per share, net of tax) in 1Q20
  • The net gain on the disposition of assets was $0.6 million in 1Q21 ($0.01 per share, net of tax); losses on the sale of investment securities were $0.6 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q20 and less than $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in both 2Q20 and 1Q20;
  • Absent all above items, non-interest income was $4.7 million in 1Q21, up 48.7% YoY and 32.3% QoQ and was primarily driven by strong customer swap activity

Non-interest expense was $38.2 million in 1Q21 compared to $46.8 million in 4Q20, $30.0 million in 3Q20, $28.8 million in 2Q20, and $32.4 million in 1Q20.

  • 1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax) and $0.1 million of core deposit intangible amortization and other purchase accounting adjustments (less than $0.01 per share net of tax)
  • 4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)
  • 3Q20, 2Q20, and 1Q20 non-interest expense includes $0.4 million of merger charges ($0.01 per share, net of tax), $0.2 million ($0.01 per share, net of tax), and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax), respectively
  • Excluding the above items, core operating expenses were $37.1 million in 1Q21, up 17.8% YoY and 10.5% QoQ; Empire contributed $1.9 million in 1Q21 and $1.7 million in 4Q20
  • There were $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expenses in 1Q21 (compared to $3.0 million a year ago) that are not expected to repeat in 2Q21
  • The ratio of core operating expense to average assets was 1.82% in 1Q21, 1.74% in 4Q20, 1.67% in 3Q20, 1.59% in 2Q20, and 1.77% in 1Q20
  • The efficiency ratio was 58.6% in 1Q21, 57.6% in 4Q20, 55.4% in 3Q20, 54.9% in 2Q20, and 68.2% in 1Q20

The provision (benefit) for income taxes was $7.2 million in 1Q21 versus $0.4 million in 4Q20, $4.5 million in 3Q20, $5.8 million in 2Q20, and $(0.2) million in 1Q20.

  • Pre-tax income (loss) was $26.2 million in 1Q21, compared to $3.9 million in 4Q20, $18.8 million in 3Q20, $24.1 million in 2Q20, and $(1.6) million in 1Q20
  • The effective tax rate was 27.4% in 1Q21, 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, 24.1% in 2Q20, and 12.9% in 1Q20
  • New York State passed a law increasing the state tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% on April 19, 2021; with this change, we now expect the effective tax rate to approximate 27% in 2021
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
                  
             Y/Y Q/Q
($000s, except per share data) 1Q21  4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Change Change
Loans And Deposits                 
Period End Loans, net $6,700  $6,660 $5,903 $5,947 $5,904 13.5% 0.6%
Average Deposits  6,285   5,515  4,999  5,043  5,094 23.4  14.0 
                  
Credit Quality                 
Nonperforming Loans $21,186  $21,073 $24,792 $20,188 $16,752 26.5% 0.5%
Nonperforming Assets  21,221   21,108  24,827  20,431  16,995 24.9  0.5 
Criticized and Classified Assets  63,130   71,691  42,181  48,712  34,199 84.6  (11.9
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)  0.67   0.67  0.65  0.61  0.47 20bps -bps
                  
Capital                 
Book Value/Share $20.65  $20.11 $20.78 $20.27 $19.48 6.0% 2.7%
Tangible Book Value/Share  19.99   19.45  20.22  19.71  18.92 5.7  2.8 
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)  7.60   7.52  8.10  7.78  7.38 22bps 8bps
Leverage Ratio (%)  8.44   8.38  9.03  8.64  8.59 (15 6 

Net loans held for investment were $6.7 billion, an increase of 13.5% YoY and 0.6% QoQ.

  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $251.0 million at 1Q21, compared to $151.9 million at 4Q20, $111.6 million at 3Q20, and $93.2 million at 2Q20, as we supported our customers with the second round of PPP originations and forgiveness, with originations totaling $123.2 million in 1Q21
  • Total loan closings were $322.9 million (including $123.2 million from PPP) in 1Q21 versus $316.0 million in 4Q20, $155.6 million in 3Q20, $233.8 million in 2Q20, and $298.7 million in 1Q20
  • The loan pipeline was $375.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $324.4 million a year ago

Average Deposits totaled $6.3 billion, rising 23.4% YoY and 14.0% QoQ, partially due to customer growth, the Empire transaction, and unused PPP funds.

  • Core deposits (non-CD deposits) were 82.5% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 1Q21, compared to 75.1% a year ago
  • With the steepening of the yield curve, we have extended the duration of our funding liabilities to prepare for rising short term rates

Credit Quality; Non-performing loans totaled $21.2 million compared to $21.1 million in 4Q20 and $16.8 million in 1Q20.

  • Non-performing assets totaled $21.2 million, flat QoQ, but up 24.9% YoY
  • Criticized and classified assets totaled $63.1 million in 1Q21, compared to $71.7 million in 4Q20, and $34.2 million in 1Q20; the QoQ decline was primarily due to improved borrowers’ fundamentals, while the YoY rise related to the impacts of the pandemic
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.2 million, versus $15.7 million in 4Q20, and $6.3 million a year ago
  • Active COVID-19 forbearances totaled 116 loans with a principal balance of $295.5 million at March 31 2021, with 61% making interest payments; approximately 25% of these loans are scheduled to exit forbearance in 2Q21, 15% in 3Q21, and 43% in 4Q21
  • Over 85% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate and these loans have a loan-to-value ratio of 38% as of March 31, 2021
  • Allowance for credit losses were 0.67% of loans in 1Q21 compared to 0.67% in 4Q20 and 0.47% a year ago

Capital; Book value per common share increased to $20.65 in 1Q21, compared to $20.11 in 4Q20 and $19.48 in 1Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, improved to $19.99 in 1Q21, versus $19.45 in 4Q20, and $18.92 in 1Q20.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 1Q21 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter; up to 284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.60% in 1Q21 compared to 7.38% a year ago
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 8.44% in 1Q21 versus 8.59% in 1Q20
Conference Call Information And Future Earnings Release Dates

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210428.html
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
  • Replay Access Code: 10151631
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through April 28, 2022.

Future Earnings Release Dates:

The Company plans to release quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Second Quarter 2021 after the market close on July 27, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on July 28, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 after the market close on October 26, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 27, 2021.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to each quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under investor relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: Susan K. Cullen, SEVP, Treasurer and CFO, 718-961-5400


Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

                    
  At or for the three months ended
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Performance Ratios (1)                    
Return on average assets  0.93%    0.18%    0.81%    1.01%    (0.08)%
Return on average equity  12.29   2.27   9.94   13.11   (0.96)
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)  3.77   3.82   3.84   3.81   3.98 
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities  0.69   0.86   0.98   1.09   1.74 
Cost of funds  0.61   0.77   0.89   0.99   1.61 
Net interest rate spread during period (2)  3.08   2.96   2.86   2.72   2.24 
Net interest margin (2)  3.18   3.08   3.00   2.87   2.44 
Non-interest expense to average assets  1.87   2.43   1.69   1.60   1.82 
Efficiency ratio (3)  58.58   57.56   55.37   54.92   68.21 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.18X  1.17X  1.16X  1.15X  1.13
                    
Average Balances                   
Total loans, net $6,700,476  $6,375,516  $5,904,051  $5,946,412  $5,794,866 
Total interest-earning assets  7,667,217   7,243,472   6,675,896   6,809,835   6,719,857 
Total assets  8,147,714   7,705,407   7,083,028   7,206,059   7,106,998 
Total due to depositors  5,361,619   4,708,760   4,353,560   4,395,228   4,578,793 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,475,843   6,169,574   5,731,899   5,912,774   5,951,925 
Stockholders' equity  619,647   609,463   576,512   557,414   576,597 
                    
Per Share Data                       
Book value per common share (4) $20.65  $20.11  $20.78  $20.27  $19.48 
Tangible book value per common share (5) $19.99  $19.45  $20.22  $19.71  $18.92 
                    
Stockholders' Equity                      
Stockholders' equity $639,201  $618,997  $586,406  $571,921  $549,683 
Tangible stockholders' equity  618,839   598,476   570,571   556,086   533,848 
                    
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                        
Tier 1 capital $679,343  $662,987  $630,380  $617,620  $610,898 
Common equity Tier 1 capital  636,071   621,247   593,344   583,238   567,306 
Total risk-based capital  806,922   794,034   740,499   726,291   712,761 
Risk Weighted Assets  6,281,136   6,287,598   5,381,938   5,406,104   5,418,219 
                    
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)  8.44%    8.38%    9.03%    8.64%    8.59
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)  10.13   9.88   11.02   10.79   10.47 
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)  10.82   10.54   11.71   11.42   11.28 
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)  12.85   12.63   13.76   13.43   13.16 
                    
Capital Ratios                        
Average equity to average assets  7.61%    7.91%    8.14%    7.74%    8.11
Equity to total assets  7.83   7.76   8.30   7.98   7.59 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)  7.60   7.52   8.10   7.78   7.38 
                    
Asset Quality                        
Non-accrual loans (7) $18,604  $18,325  $24,792  $20,038  $16,752 
Non-performing loans  21,186   21,073   24,792   20,188   16,752 
Non-performing assets  21,221   21,108   24,827   20,431   16,995 
Net charge-offs  2,865   646   837   1,007   1,149 
                    
Asset Quality Ratios                        
Non-performing loans to gross loans  0.31%    0.31%    0.42%    0.34%    0.28
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.26   0.26   0.35   0.29   0.23 
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.67   0.67   0.65   0.61   0.47 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets  212.52   213.91   154.44   179.68   165.32 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  212.87   214.27   154.66   181.85   167.73 
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.17   0.04   0.06   0.07   0.08 
                    
Full-service customer facilities  25   25   20   20   20 

(see footnotes on next page)

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

               
 For the three months ended
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data)2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Interest and Dividend Income               
Interest and fees on loans$69,021  $66,120  $60,367  $60,557  $61,109 
Interest and dividends on securities:              
Interest 3,072   2,813   3,525   4,182   5,256 
Dividends 8   8   9   11   15 
Other interest income 36   30   13   22   290 
Total interest and dividend income 72,137   68,971   63,914   64,772   66,670 
               
Interest Expense               
Deposits 6,105   6,470   7,093   9,971   18,778 
Other interest expense 5,140   6,769   6,897   6,084   7,066 
Total interest expense 11,245   13,239   13,990   16,055   25,844 
               
Net Interest Income 60,892   55,732   49,924   48,717   40,826 
Provision for credit losses 2,820   3,862   2,470   9,619   7,178 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 58,072   51,870   47,454   39,098   33,648 
               
Non-interest Income               
Banking services fee income 2,725   1,442   1,316   944   798 
Net loss on sale of securities    (610)     (54)  (37)
Net gain on sale of loans 31   6         42 
Net gain on disposition of assets 621             
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments 982   (4,129)  (2,225)  10,205   (5,993)
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 689   734   874   881   964 
Life insurance proceeds          659    
Bank owned life insurance 997   1,016   923   932   943 
Other income 266   360   463   170   419 
Total non-interest income (loss) 6,311   (1,181)  1,351   13,737   (2,864)
               
Non-interest Expense               
Salaries and employee benefits 22,664   22,089   17,335   16,184   18,620 
Occupancy and equipment 3,367   3,446   3,021   2,827   2,840 
Professional services 2,400   2,463   2,064   1,985   2,862 
FDIC deposit insurance 1,213   562   727   737   650 
Data processing 2,109   3,411   1,668   1,813   1,694 
Depreciation and amortization 1,639   1,579   1,542   1,555   1,536 
Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense (10)  95   240   45   (164)
Net loss from sales of real estate owned       5      31 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings    7,834          
Other operating expenses 4,777   5,332   3,383   3,609   4,311 
Total non-interest expense 38,159   46,811   29,985   28,755   32,380 
               
Income (loss) Before Income Taxes 26,224   3,878   18,820   24,080   (1,596)
               
Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes               
Federal 5,071   533   3,359   4,307   989 
State and local 2,114   (116)  1,130   1,501   (1,195)
Total taxes 7,185   417   4,489   5,808   (206)
               
Net Income (loss)$19,039  $3,461  $14,331  $18,272  $(1,390)
               
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$0.60  $0.11  $0.50  $0.63  $(0.05)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share$0.60  $0.11  $0.50  $0.63  $(0.05)
Dividends per common share$0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.21 
               
Basic average shares 31,604   30,603   28,874   28,867   28,853 
Diluted average shares 31,604   30,603   28,874   28,867   28,853 


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

                
  March 31,     December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $174,420  $157,388  $75,560  $84,754  $157,184 
Securities held-to-maturity:               
Mortgage-backed securities  7,909   7,914   7,919   7,924   7,929 
Other securities  49,912   49,918   50,252   50,078   50,225 
Securities available for sale:               
Mortgage-backed securities  518,781   404,460   386,235   442,507   489,556 
Other securities  242,440   243,514   234,721   232,803   225,856 
Loans  6,745,316   6,704,674   5,941,398   5,983,275   5,932,088 
Allowance for loan losses  (45,099)  (45,153)  (38,343)  (36,710)  (28,098)
Net loans  6,700,217   6,659,521   5,903,055   5,946,565   5,903,990 
Interest and dividends receivable  44,941   44,041   36,068   30,219   25,526 
Bank premises and equipment, net  27,498   28,179   25,766   27,018   27,899 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock  41,498   43,439   57,119   56,400   74,000 
Bank owned life insurance  182,707   181,710   158,701   157,779   158,655 
Goodwill  17,636   17,636   16,127   16,127   16,127 
Other real estate owned, net           208   208 
Core deposit intangibles  3,013   3,172          
Right of use asset  53,802   50,743   42,326   38,303   39,729 
Other assets  94,410   84,759   69,207   71,974   68,526 
Total assets $8,159,184  $7,976,394  $7,063,056  $7,162,659  $7,245,410 
                
LIABILITIES                   
Deposits $6,326,577  $6,090,733  $4,906,359  $5,049,874  $4,828,435 
Mortgagors' escrow deposits  74,348   45,622   57,136   48,525   73,051 
Borrowed funds  948,920   1,020,895   1,323,975   1,305,187   1,617,582 
Operating lease liability  58,080   59,100   49,737   45,897   47,726 
Other liabilities  112,058   141,047   139,443   141,255   128,933 
Total liabilities  7,519,983   7,357,397   6,476,650   6,590,738   6,695,727 
                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)               
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)  341   341   315   315   315 
Additional paid-in capital  260,019   261,533   227,877   226,901   225,893 
Treasury stock  (65,479)  (69,400)  (69,409)  (69,436)  (69,540)
Retained earnings  455,023   442,789   445,931   437,663   425,455 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (10,703)  (16,266)  (18,308)  (23,522)  (32,440)
Total stockholders' equity  639,201   618,997   586,406   571,921   549,683 
                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $8,159,184  $7,976,394  $7,063,056  $7,162,659  $7,245,410 
                
(In thousands)               
Issued shares  34,088   34,088   31,531   31,531   31,531 
Outstanding shares  30,954   30,776   28,218   28,217   28,214 
Treasury shares  3,133   3,312   3,312   3,313   3,317 

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

                
  For the three months ended
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Interest-earning Assets:                    
Mortgage loans, net $5,155,975 $5,010,097 $4,721,742 $4,762,068 $4,697,531
Other loans, net  1,544,501  1,365,419  1,182,309  1,184,344  1,097,335
Total loans, net  6,700,476  6,375,516  5,904,051  5,946,412  5,794,866
Taxable securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities  433,917  413,875  413,902  465,365  507,912
Other securities  300,828  266,663  243,754  243,867  243,726
Total taxable securities  734,745  680,538  657,656  709,232  751,638
Tax-exempt securities:                    
Other securities  50,828  50,768  51,652  60,280  63,535
Total tax-exempt securities  50,828  50,768  51,652  60,280  63,535
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold  181,168  136,650  62,537  93,911  109,818
Total interest-earning assets  7,667,217  7,243,472  6,675,896  6,809,835  6,719,857
Other assets  480,497  461,935  407,132  396,224  387,141
Total assets $8,147,714 $7,705,407 $7,083,028 $7,206,059 $7,106,998
                
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Savings accounts $170,079 $163,382 $160,100 $188,587 $194,026
NOW accounts  2,183,356  1,924,840  1,625,109  1,440,147  1,419,739
Money market accounts  1,905,543  1,507,245  1,461,996  1,580,652  1,697,783
Certificate of deposit accounts  1,102,641  1,113,293  1,106,355  1,185,842  1,267,245
Total due to depositors  5,361,619  4,708,760  4,353,560  4,395,228  4,578,793
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  65,372  75,005  55,868  87,058  65,503
Total interest-bearing deposits  5,426,991  4,783,765  4,409,428  4,482,286  4,644,296
Borrowings  1,048,852  1,385,809  1,322,471  1,430,488  1,307,629
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,475,843  6,169,574  5,731,899  5,912,774  5,951,925
Non interest-bearing demand deposits  858,080  731,170  589,674  560,637  449,761
Other liabilities  194,144  195,200  184,943  175,234  128,715
Total liabilities  7,528,067  7,095,944  6,506,516  6,648,645  6,530,401
Equity  619,647  609,463  576,512  557,414  576,597
Total liabilities and equity $8,147,714 $7,705,407 $7,083,028 $7,206,059 $7,106,998
                
Net interest-earning assets $1,191,374 $1,073,898 $943,997 $897,061 $767,932


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

                  
  For the three months ended
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Interest Income:                      
Mortgage loans, net $55,219  $53,777  $49,814  $49,719  $49,412 
Other loans, net  13,802   12,343   10,553   10,838   11,697 
Total loans, net  69,021   66,120   60,367   60,557   61,109 
Taxable securities:                      
Mortgage-backed securities  1,698   1,435   1,928   2,327   3,040 
Other securities  963   957   1,166   1,358   1,697 
Total taxable securities  2,661   2,392   3,094   3,685   4,737 
Tax-exempt securities:                      
Other securities  530   543   557   643   676 
Total tax-exempt securities  530   543   557   643   676 
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold  36   30   13   22   290 
Total interest-earning assets  72,248   69,085   64,031   64,907   66,812 
Interest Expense:                      
Deposits:                      
Savings accounts $75  $75  $65  $74  $281 
NOW accounts  1,706   1,320   1,242   2,099   4,648 
Money market accounts  2,100   2,010   2,108   3,208   7,042 
Certificate of deposit accounts  2,222   3,065   3,700   4,564   6,767 
Total due to depositors  6,103   6,470   7,115   9,945   18,738 
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  2      (22)  26   40 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,105   6,470   7,093   9,971   18,778 
Borrowings  5,140   6,769   6,897   6,084   7,066 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  11,245   13,239   13,990   16,055   25,844 
Net interest income- tax equivalent $61,003  $55,846  $50,041  $48,852  $40,968 
Included in net interest income above:                 
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans $947  $1,093  $1,518  $776  $1,189 
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income  1,427   1,023   230   (365)  (2,073)
Purchase accounting adjustments  922   11          
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                      
Mortgage loans, net  4.28%    4.29%    4.22  4.18  4.21
Other loans, net  3.57   3.62   3.57   3.66   4.26 
Total loans, net  4.12   4.15   4.09   4.07   4.22 
Taxable securities:                      
Mortgage-backed securities  1.57   1.39   1.86   2.00   2.39 
Other securities  1.28   1.44   1.91   2.23   2.79 
Total taxable securities  1.45   1.41   1.88   2.08   2.52 
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                      
Other securities  4.17   4.28   4.31   4.27   4.26 
Total tax-exempt securities  4.17   4.28   4.31   4.27   4.26 
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold  0.08   0.09   0.08   0.09   1.06 
Total interest-earning assets  3.77%    3.82%    3.84  3.81  3.98
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                      
Deposits:                      
Savings accounts  0.18%    0.18%    0.16  0.16  0.58
NOW accounts  0.31   0.27   0.31   0.58   1.31 
Money market accounts  0.44   0.53   0.58   0.81   1.66 
Certificate of deposit accounts  0.81   1.10   1.34   1.54   2.14 
Total due to depositors  0.46   0.55   0.65   0.91   1.64 
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  0.01      (0.16)  0.12   0.24 
Total interest-bearing deposits  0.45   0.54   0.64   0.89   1.62 
Borrowings  1.96   1.95   2.09   1.70   2.16 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.69%    0.86%    0.98  1.09  1.74
                  
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)  3.08%    2.96%    2.86  2.72  2.24
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.18%    3.08%    3.00  2.87  2.44
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.18X  1.17X  1.16  1.15  1.13


(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                    
                 March 2021 vs. March 2021 vs.
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 2020 March 2020
(Dollars in thousands)    2021    2020    2020    2020    2020    % Change    % Change
Deposits                          
Non-interest bearing $917,189 $778,672 $607,954 $581,881 $489,198 17.8 87.5
Interest bearing:                          
Certificate of deposit accounts  1,070,595  1,138,361  1,051,644  1,135,977  1,172,381 (6.0) (8.7)
Savings accounts  170,272  168,183  160,294  184,895  192,192 1.2  (11.4)
Money market accounts  1,990,656  1,682,345  1,381,552  1,474,880  1,597,109 18.3  24.6 
NOW accounts  2,177,865  2,323,172  1,704,915  1,672,241  1,377,555 (6.3) 58.1 
Total interest-bearing deposits  5,409,388  5,312,061  4,298,405  4,467,993  4,339,237 1.8  24.7 
                    
Total deposits $6,326,577 $6,090,733 $4,906,359 $5,049,874 $4,828,435 3.9 31.0

Loan Composition

                    
                 March 2021 vs. March 2021 vs.
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  December 2020 March 2020
(Dollars in thousands)    2021    2020    2020    2020    2020    % Change    % Change
Loans held for investment:                          
Multi-family residential $2,525,967  $2,533,952  $2,252,757  $2,285,555  $2,272,343  (0.3)% 11.2
Commercial real estate  1,721,702   1,754,754   1,636,659   1,646,085   1,664,934  (1.9) 3.4 
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property  595,431   602,981   585,159   591,347   592,109  (1.3) 0.6 
One-to-four family ― residential  239,391   245,211   191,011   184,741   189,774  (2.4) 26.1 
Co-operative apartments  7,965   8,051   8,132   8,423   8,493  (1.1) (6.2)
Construction  61,528   83,322   63,567   69,433   66,727  (26.2) (7.8)
Mortgage Loans  5,151,984   5,228,271   4,737,285   4,785,584   4,794,380  (1.5) 7.5 
                    
Small Business Administration (1)  267,120   167,376   124,649   106,813   14,076  59.6  1,797.7 
Taxi medallion     2,757   2,317   3,269   3,281  (100.0) (100.0)
Commercial business and other  1,326,657   1,303,225   1,063,429   1,073,623   1,104,967  1.8  20.1 
Non-mortgage loans  1,593,777   1,473,358   1,190,395   1,183,705   1,122,324  8.2  42.0 
                    
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)  (445)  3,045   13,718   13,986   15,384  (114.6) (102.9)
Allowance for loan losses  (45,099)  (45,153)  (38,343)  (36,710)  (28,098) (0.1) 60.5 
Net loans $6,700,217  $6,659,521  $5,903,055  $5,946,565  $5,903,990  0.6 13.5


(1) Includes $251.0 million, $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at March, 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes $10.5 million and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS, RATES, and FORBEARANCE DETAIL
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                
  For the three months ended
  March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(In thousands)    2021    2020    2020    2020    2020
Multi-family residential $58,553 $52,024 $33,733 $59,654 $67,318
Commercial real estate  17,156  57,634  26,644  8,003  99,571
One-to-four family – mixed-use property  8,712  9,692  3,867  8,117  13,455
One-to-four family – residential  3,131  8,422  2,296  2,674  8,413
Co-operative apartments          704
Construction  7,123  6,869  5,420  2,821  6,749
Mortgage Loans  94,675  134,641  71,960  81,269  196,210
                
Small Business Administration (1)  125,093  598  18,456  93,241  57
Commercial business and other  103,118  180,787  65,160  59,287  102,448
Non-mortgage Loans  228,211  181,385  83,616  152,528  102,505
                
Total $322,886 $316,026 $155,576 $233,797 $298,715


(1) Includes $123.2 million, $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.


Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

                
  For the three months ended
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
Loan type 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Mortgage loans 3.47%   3.47%   3.56%   3.79%   3.93%  
Non-mortgage loans 2.26  3.37  2.81  1.99  4.23 
Total loans 2.62%   3.41%   3.16%   2.62%   4.03%  
                
Excluding PPP loans 3.62%   3.41%   3.45%   3.71%   4.03%  


Forbearance Detail
•   Loans paying interest only comprise 61% of forbearance loans; excluding this forbearance loans were only 1.7% of loans

                
                
                
(Dollars in thousands) Forbearances (1) Backed by Mortgages (1)
     Balance    % of Sector    Balance    % of Forbearances LTV
Higher Risk Segments               
Restaurants and Catering Halls $15,578 17.0%   $15,578 100.0%   31.6%  
Hotels  107,867 56.6   107,867 100.0  50.3 
Travel and Leisure  37,670 21.0   37,670 100.0  36.9 
Retail Services (2)  12,046 6.5   3,169 26.3  36.9 
CRE - Single Tenant  275 0.2   275 100.0  51.9 
CRE - Strip Mall  9,785 3.4   9,785 100.0  47.3 
Transportation (2)  7,463 4.9       
Contractors (2)  2,131 0.6   723 33.9  58.3 
Schools and Child Care  10,260 14.4   10,260 100.0  55.5 
   Subtotal $203,075 10.5%   $185,327 91.3%   44.6%  
                
Lower Risk Segments $92,452 1.9%   $90,404 97.8%   33.8%  
                
   Total $295,527 4.4%   $275,731 93.3%   40.4%  


(1) Represents dollar amount granted at modification
(2) Loans not backed by mortgages are collateralized by equipment


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Loan Losses

                
  For the Three Months Ended
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Allowance for loan losses               
Beginning balances $45,153  $38,343  $36,710  $28,098  $21,751 
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses              379 
                
Multi-family residential     33   (11)  (14)  (7)  (6)
Commercial real estate     64             
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     19      (60)  3   (78)
One-to-four family – residential     (5)  (2)  (2)  (3)  (5)
Small Business Administration     (10)  (3)  (47)  165   (7)
Taxi medallion     2,758   124   951       
Commercial business and other     6   538   9   849   1,245 
Total net loan charge-offs     2,865   646   837   1,007   1,149 
                
Provision for loan losses  2,811   3,357   2,470   9,619   7,117 
Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition     4,099          
                
Ending balance $45,099  $45,153  $38,343  $36,710  $28,098 
                        
Gross charge-offs $2,922  $752  $964  $1,030  $1,259 
Gross recoveries  57   106   127   23   110 
                
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.67  0.67  0.65  0.61  0.47
Net loan charge-offs to average loans  0.17   0.04   0.06   0.07   0.08 


Non-Performing Assets

                     
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                         
Multi-family residential $201  $201  $  $  $ 
Commercial real estate     2,547          
Construction  2,381             
Commercial business and other           150    
Total  2,582   2,748      150    
                          
Non-accrual Loans:                         
Multi-family residential  4,338   2,524   2,661   3,688   2,741 
Commercial real estate  8   1,683   2,657   2,671   8 
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)  2,355   1,366   1,366   2,511   607 
One-to-four family - residential  7,335   5,854   6,454   6,412   5,158 
Small Business Administration  1,151   1,151   1,151   1,321   1,518 
Taxi medallion(1)     2,317   2,218   1,757   1,761 
Commercial business and other(1)  3,417   3,430   8,285   1,678   4,959 
Total  18,604   18,325   24,792   20,038   16,752 
                          
Total Non-performing Loans  21,186   21,073   24,792   20,188   16,752 
                          
Other Non-performing Assets:                         
Real estate acquired through foreclosure           208   208 
Other asset acquired through foreclosure  35   35   35   35   35 
Total  35   35   35   243   243 
                          
Total Non-performing Assets $21,221  $21,108  $24,827  $20,431  $16,995 
                          
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets  0.26%    0.26%    0.35%    0.29%    0.23%  
Allowance For Loan Losses to Non-performing Loans  212.9%    214.3%    154.7%    181.8%    167.7%  


(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 1Q21, 4Q20 and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, $1.5 million in 2Q20, and $1.5 million in 1Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 1Q21 and 4Q20, respectively; $1.0 million each in 3Q20, 2Q20, 1Q20, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and tangible book value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

                
  Three Months Ended
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
                
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $26,224  $3,878  $18,820  $24,080  $(1,596)
                
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction (Provision for credit losses)     1,818          
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Non-interest income (loss))  (982)  4,129   2,225   (10,205)  5,993 
Net loss on sale of securities (Non-interest income (loss))     610      54   37 
Life insurance proceeds (Non-interest income (loss))           (659)   
Net gain on disposition of assets (Non-interest income (loss))  (621)            
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Interest and fees on loans)  (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365   2,073 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Non-interest expense)     7,834          
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)  (789)  80          
Merger expense (Various)  973   5,349   422   194   929 
                
Core income before taxes  23,378   22,675   21,237   13,829   7,436 
                
Provision for income taxes for core income  6,405   4,891   5,069   3,532   1,936 
                
Core net income $16,973  $17,784  $16,168  $10,297  $5,500 
                
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.60  $0.11  $0.50  $0.63  $(0.05)
                
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax     0.05          
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax  (0.02)  0.11   0.06   (0.27)  0.15 
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax     0.02          
Life insurance proceeds           (0.02)   
Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax  (0.01)            
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax  (0.03)  (0.03)  (0.01)  0.01   0.05 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax     0.20          
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax  (0.02)            
Merger expense, net of tax  0.02   0.14   0.01   0.01   0.02 
                
Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $0.54  $0.58  $0.56  $0.36  $0.19 
                
                
Core net income, as calculated above $16,973  $17,784  $16,168  $10,297  $5,500 
Average assets  8,147,714   7,705,407   7,083,028   7,206,059   7,106,998 
Average equity  619,647   609,463   576,512   557,414   576,597 
Core return on average assets(2)  0.83  0.92  0.91  0.57  0.31
Core return on average equity(2)  10.96  11.67  11.22  7.39  3.82


(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)

                
  Three Months Ended
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars In thousands) 2021    2020    2020    2020    2020
                
GAAP Net interest income $60,892  $55,732  $49,924  $48,717  $40,826 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges  (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365   2,073 
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (922)  (11)         
Core Net interest income $58,543  $54,698  $49,694  $49,082  $42,899 
                
GAAP Non-interest income (loss) $6,311  $(1,181) $1,351  $13,737  $(2,864)
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments  (982)  4,129   2,225   (10,205)  5,993 
Net loss on sale of securities     610      54   37 
Life insurance proceeds           (659)   
Net gain on sale of assets  (621)            
Core Non-interest income $4,708  $3,558  $3,576  $2,927  $3,166 
                
GAAP Non-interest expense $38,159  $46,811  $29,985  $28,755  $32,380 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings     (7,834)         
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (133)  (91)         
Merger expense  (973)  (5,349)  (422)  (194)  (929)
Core Non-interest expense $37,053  $33,537  $29,563  $28,561  $31,451 
                
GAAP:               
Net interest income $60,892  $55,732  $49,924  $48,717  $40,826 
Non-interest income (loss)  6,311   (1,181)  1,351   13,737   (2,864)
Non-interest expense  (38,159)  (46,811)  (29,985)  (28,755)  (32,380)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $29,044  $7,740  $21,290  $33,699  $5,582 
                
Core:               
Net interest income $58,543  $54,698  $49,694  $49,082  $42,899 
Non-interest income  4,708   3,558   3,576   2,927   3,166 
Non-interest expense  (37,053)  (33,537)  (29,563)  (28,561)  (31,451)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $26,198  $24,719  $23,707  $23,448  $14,614 
Efficiency Ratio  58.6  57.6  55.4  54.9  68.2


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

                
  Three Months Ended
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
GAAP net interest income $60,892  $55,732  $49,924  $48,717  $40,826 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges  (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365   2,073 
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (922)  (11)         
Tax equivalent adjustment  111   114   117   135   142 
Core net interest income FTE $58,654  $54,812  $49,811  $49,217  $43,041 
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans  (947)  (1,093)  (1,518)  (776)  (1,189)
Base net interest income FTE $57,707  $53,719  $48,293  $48,441  $41,852 
                
Total average interest-earning assets (1) $7,676,833  $7,245,147  $6,675,896  $6,809,835  $6,719,857 
Core net interest margin FTE  3.06  3.03  2.98  2.89  2.56
Base net interest margin FTE  3.01  2.97  2.89  2.85  2.49
                
GAAP interest income on total loans, net $69,021  $66,120  $60,367  $60,557  $61,109 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges  (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365   2,073 
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (728)  (356)         
Core interest income on total loans, net $66,866  $64,741  $60,137  $60,922  $63,182 
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans  (947)  (1,093)  (1,443)  (776)  (1,189)
Base interest income on total loans, net $65,919  $63,648  $58,694  $60,146  $61,993 
                
Average total loans, net (1) $6,711,446  $6,379,429  $5,904,051  $5,946,412  $5,794,866 
Core yield on total loans  3.99  4.06  4.07  4.10  4.36
Base yield on total loans  3.93  3.99  3.98  4.05  4.28


(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for three months ended March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

                
     March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Total Equity $639,201  $618,997  $586,406  $571,921  $549,683 
Less:                    
Goodwill  (17,636)  (17,636)  (16,127)  (16,127)  (16,127)
Core deposit Intangibles  (3,013)  (3,172)         
Intangible deferred tax liabilities  287   287   292   292   292 
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $618,839  $598,476  $570,571  $556,086  $533,848