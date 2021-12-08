Flutter Entertainment : £1.2m Sky Bet Racing Series to return in 2022

£1.2m Sky Bet Racing Series to return in 2022

Expanded format will deliver six racedays with £200k each

presented by ITV Racing

LONDON, December 8 2021 - Sky Bet, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, ITV, Racecourse Media Group and six of its racecourses are delighted to announce the return of the Sky Bet Sunday Series in 2022 in an expanded format.

The new racecourses involved for 2022 are Hamilton Park, York and Pontefract, who will join Musselburgh, Haydock Park and Sandown Park - who staged the three fixtures of the inaugural series in 2021.

Building on the success of this collaboration in 2021, the Series' objectives are to present compelling and competitive racing for excellent prize money to a new Sunday terrestrial audience.

The Sky Bet Sunday Series, which showcases the sport in a late afternoon slot on summer Sundays will offer total prizemoney of £1.2m. The Series will be open to all trainers who have horses eligible for the race conditions.

In 2021, the Series offered £200,000 worth of bonuses, and in addition, £10,000 of prizemoney for stable staff with Sky Bet also offering increased Best-Turned-Out prizes of £250 per race. Following consultation with stakeholders and horsemen, the additional details of the 2022 Sky Bet Sunday Series will be announced in the New Year.

The six seven-race Sunday cards will be showcased in their entirety on ITV4 and comprise:

8th May - Hamilton Park

22nd May - York

5th June - Musselburgh

19th June - Pontefract

7th August - Haydock Park

21st August - Sandown Park

The Series will endeavour to delve behind the scenes and uncover the less-told stories about what goes into preparing a horse for racing and what goes into staging a race day itself, as well as features on the grass roots, such as pony racing. It will also present a chance to showcase horses, trainers and jockeys who don't often get the limelight.

Steve Birch, Sky Bet CEO, said: "Sky Bet are excited to continue our partnership with the Sunday Series next year. We have seen great customer demand for good quality racing on a Sunday evening and are delighted to expand the series to six meetings in 2022. The