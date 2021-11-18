Log in
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Flutter Entertainment Buys Online Bingo Operator Tombola for GBP402 Million

11/18/2021 | 02:37am EST
By Kyle Morris

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Thursday that it has bought U.K. online bingo operator Tombola for 402 million pounds ($542.3 million).

The Dublin-based gambling group said the deal enhances its online-gaming presence in its core U.K. market at an attractive valuation.

Tombola generated pro forma revenue of GBP164 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of GBP38.5 million in its fiscal year to the end of April 2021, Flutter said.

Tombola generates more than 80% of its revenue in the U.K. and 16% from Italy and Spain, Flutter said.

Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-21 0237ET

Financials
Sales 2021 7 024 M 7 949 M 7 949 M
Net income 2021 -10,3 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 035 M 3 434 M 3 434 M
P/E ratio 2021 176x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 24 375 M 27 552 M 27 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 14 802
Free-Float 95,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Cawley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-16.63%27 552
EVOLUTION AB68.71%34 119
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-23.82%25 658
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED52.74%21 975
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.35.59%21 527
SANDS CHINA LTD.-43.44%20 013