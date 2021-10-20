Flutter Entertainment : FanDuel Group and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Launch Mobile Sports Betting and Casino Platforms in Connecticut

FanDuel Group and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Launch Mobile Sports Betting and Casino Platforms in Connecticut FanDuel Sportsbook and Mohegan Sun Casino are Now Available in Connecticut LONDON, October 20 2021 - FanDuel Group, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) have launched a fully integrated, real money online sportsbook and gaming experience for residents and visitors to the state of Connecticut. The FanDuel Sportsbook app and MoheganSunCasino.com, the Mohegan Sun Casino app, are now available in the state of Connecticut on iOS and Android. • FanDuel Sportsbook apps: iOS and Android • Mohegan Sun Casino apps: iOS and Android. Launched on Tuesday, the FanDuel Sportsbook app features a special risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers in Connecticut. FanDuel will refund the amount of a customer's first wager, up to $1,000, within 72 hours. FanDuel Sportsbook, America's #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans in Connecticut, who will now be able to place wagers anywhere in the state across professional and college football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Connecticut is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including: • New Way to Parlay: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay™ bets, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game. FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer live streaming of • sporting events inside a betting app, was the first to offer Bad Beat Relief, early payouts An In ovative Spirit: for championship teams, and the first to offer its crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion. FanDuel Group offers more bet types and markets on all major sports than any other sportsbook in the market • More Markets, More Bet Types: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting • responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and Commitm nt to Respo sible Gaming: wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services. FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers • learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. Sports Betting 101:

The Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook also recently launched at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar on Thursday, September 30th. A permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook, which will be 11,000 square feet, featuring a 140-foot video wall, full bar and dining options, is scheduled to open this winter. Also on Tuesday, FanDuel in partnership with MGE, launched a standalone Mohegan Sun Casino app for iOS and Android. New online Mohegan Sun Casino players can play their first day risk- free up to $1,000. The new Mohegan Sun Casino experience will include a number of key features including: • A robust offering packed with incredible slots and table games including a multitude of recognizable slots that you might find at Mohegan Sun's massive gaming floor as well as • blackjack, roulette and video poker. The ability to securely and quickly cash out winnings, with the same level of guest service, convenience, safety and security that customers have come to expect from • FanDuel and Mohegan Sun. The opportunity for new customers to receive 100% back on their net Casino losses incurred in their first 24 hours of play, up to $1,000. Site credit will be automatically • applied to new users accounts within 72 hours of the end of the bonus period. Numerous account protections will be available to players, reflecting the strong shared commitment to responsible gaming by Mohegan Sun and FanDuel. In addition to the standalone app, a version of the Mohegan Sun Casino will be also available within the FanDuel Sportsbook app allowing new casino players to either sign-up for a casino account or use their existing FanDuel Fantasy or Sportsbook account to login and play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1.888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat. For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com About Flutter Entertainment plc: Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR) is a global sports-betting and gaming company and a constituent of the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50. Flutter Entertainment plc reports as four divisions: Flutter UK&I Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Betting & Gaming make up our combined UK & Ireland business. Creating an even more customer-centric organisation focused on user experience, with a culture that encourages people to be collaborative and entrepreneurial in both spirit and action.

Although the brands mostly operate online, this division also includes 620+ Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland. Flutter International Flutter International operates in a number of territories around the world and is probably best known for its flagship brand PokerStars, the world's largest online poker site. Other notable brands include Betfair International, PokerStars Casino, PokerStars Sports, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. FanDuel Group Our US division consists of FanDuel, FOX Bet, TVG, PokerStars and Betfair brands. The division has a diverse product offering of online and retail sportsbooks, online gaming, poker, advanced deposit wagering on horse racing and TV broadcasting. It is the market leading online sportsbook and casino operator in the rapidly expanding US market and the group is well positioned to continue to take advantage of this opportunity. Sportsbet Sportsbet brand is the market leader in online sports betting across Australia. Sportsbet combines innovative, easy to use products and high levels of targeted promotional generosity to form a leading customer proposition. We are well known for our dynamic marketing campaigns around national sports events.