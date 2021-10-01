Flutter Entertainment : Fanduel Group And Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Launch Sports Betting In Connecticut

FANDUEL GROUP AND MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH SPORTS BETTING IN
CONNECTICUT
Mohegan Sun opens Retail Sports Betting with America's #1 Sportsbook
LONDON, October 1, 2021 - FanDuel Group, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, and Mohegan Gaming
-
Entertainment (MGE) launched a retail sports betting experience for residents and visitors to the state of Connecticut. To celebrate the launch of sports betting in Connecticut, a temporary Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook retail location at Bow & Arrow Sports Bar opened to the public at 9:30am ET yesterday with a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont, who also placed a ceremonial first bet.
Just in time for Week 4 of the NFL season, the temporary Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is conveniently located near the Autumn entrance at Mohegan Sun and features four live betting windows and nearly 50 self-service betting terminals. The companies anticipate opening the permanent Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook this winter in a fully revamped area where the Mohegan Sun Race Book was previously located. This signature sportsbook, which will be 11,000 square feet, featuring a 140-foothigh-resolution video wall, as well as, a full bar and dining menu, has the potential to be one of the largest FanDuel Sportsbooks in the United States. A Race Book section will still be featured within the new venue as well.
"To now be able to offer sports betting for Mohegan Sun guests is quite a thrill and a milestone that was a long time in the making," said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "This day wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and tireless work from our parent company, MGE, my incredible team at Mohegan Sun, leadership with the Mohegan Tribe, Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut, and our partners at FanDuel Group. This gaming expansion will bring jobs, excitement and other positive economic impacts to Mohegan Sun and across Connecticut, and we can't wait to hit the ground running."
Sports bettors and guests visiting Mohegan Sun will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across a variety of sporting events. FanDuel will provide its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform to offer bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional football, basketball, baseball, tennis, MMA, boxing, soccer, golf, motorsports and more.
After launching yesterday in Connecticut, MGE and FanDuel will collaborate on the online casino experience under the Mohegan Sun brand, with more details on an official online launch date to be provided soon.
The Connecticut opening follows last month's announcement that FanDuel Group, in collaboration with the Phoenix Suns, had launched its mobile sportsbook and online horse racing and advanced deposit wagering platform, TVG, in the state of Arizona. The launch included a brand-new retail FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the Footprint Center - home of the Phoenix Suns. The retail sportsbook is the first of its kind to be located inside an NBA arena, bringing added excitement to Suns games and downtown Phoenix year-round.
Arizona and Connecticut mark the eleventh and twelfth states respectively in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook is available, allowing players to enjoy the FanDuel product in a fun and safe environment. They join New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee.
For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com
