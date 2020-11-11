Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Flutter Entertainment plc    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flutter Entertainment : Raises Guidance on 3Q Revenue Growth, Increases US Investment -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:35am EST

--Flutter raised its full-year guidance excluding the U.S.

--It expects a wider-than-anticipated loss in the U.S. on increased investment

--The return of live sports helped online revenue in the quarter

By Adria Calatayud

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue growth accelerated and raised its full-year guidance, although increased investment in the U.S. will lead to a wider-than-anticipated loss in the region.

The Dublin-based gambling group said pro forma revenue for the quarter was 1.33 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) compared with GBP1.04 billion for the same period last year. On a constant-currency basis, total pro forma revenue growth accelerated to 30%, following a 22% rise for the first half.

Online revenue grew by a third, boosted by the resumption of live sports, the company said.

Shares in London at 0905 GMT were up 2.9% at 13,150 pence.

The owner of Paddy Power, Betfair, FanDuel and PokerStars said revenue in the U.S. for the quarter was GBP161 million, up 82% at constant currency. New customer acquisition in the U.S. was better than forecast at 450,000, taking its total active customers in the country to 1.8 million in the third quarter.

Flutter said it now expects full-year pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization excluding U.S. operations to be between GBP1.28 billion and GBP1.35 billion, driven by higher customer volumes across all divisions. In the U.S., the company anticipates a pro forma adjusted loss of between GBP160 million and GBP180 million.

This compares with previous guidance of Ebitda excluding U.S. between GBP1.18 billion and GBP1.33 billion, and a loss in the U.S. of between GBP140 million and GBP160 million.

Chief Executive Peter Jackson said Flutter's third-quarter performance exceeded the company's expectations in both sports and gambling.

"Looking ahead, whilst the outlook with respect to Covid-19 remains uncertain, we are confident that our business is well positioned to capture further growth in a sustainable and responsible way," Mr. Jackson said.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said Flutter's acquisition activity coupled with targeted promotional activity were the main driver of its revenue growth, although a number of tailwinds such as the return of sporting events and the reopening of physical stores also contributed.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0434ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. 4.94% 33.8 Delayed Quote.34.16%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 3.60% 148.35 Delayed Quote.39.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
04:35aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Raises Guidance on 3Q Revenue Growth, Increases US Inves..
DJ
04:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edges higher on vaccine optimism; Flutter gains..
RE
02:37aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : 3Q Revenue Growth Accelerated
DJ
11/06FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : quaterly sales release
10/29EUROPE : European stocks fall after ECB holds fire; German shares rebound
RE
10/22GAMING REALMS : Launches Slingo Originals Content With Paddy Power Betfair
DJ
09/25EUROPE : Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
09/25Consumer stocks help UK shares end harsh week higher
RE
09/17FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Tom Watson to advise Flutter Entertainment in safer gamb..
PU
09/14The NFL is Back and Sports Bettors Are Following
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 046 M 5 966 M 5 966 M
Net income 2020 119 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2020 3 174 M 3 753 M 3 753 M
P/E ratio 2020 144x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22 171 M 26 188 M 26 215 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 153
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 112,16 €
Last Close Price 143,20 €
Spread / Highest target -9,22%
Spread / Average Target -21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Dyson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.26%26 188
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.71%32 960
SANDS CHINA LTD.-21.73%31 825
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-2.79%15 156
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB139.65%14 179
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.363.82%12 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group