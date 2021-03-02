Log in
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
Flutter Entertainment : 2020 Pretax Profit Drops on Acquisitions Adjustments

03/02/2021 | 02:37am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for 2020 fell sharply due to noncash acquisition accounting adjustments and that it has started 2021 with strong momentum.

The owner of FanDuel and PokerStars said pretax profit for last year was 1.1 million pounds ($1.5 million) compared with GBP135.7 million for 2019.

Revenue for the year increased to GBP4.41 billion from GBP2.14 billion in 2019.

On a pro forma basis, following its acquisition of Stars Group last year, the FTSE 100 gambling and betting group said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 13% to GBP1.23 billion on revenue that was up 27% at GBP5.26 billion.

Analysts expected Flutter to report pro forma revenue of GBP5 billion and adjusted Ebitda of GBP1.16 billion for 2020, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

The company--which also owns Paddy Power and Betfair--said revenue was up 36% on year in the first seven weeks of 2021, with growth in player volumes across all divisions.

No dividend was declared for 2020, as previously indicated.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 0236ET

Financials
Sales 2020 5 417 M 6 512 M 6 512 M
Net income 2020 119 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2020 3 560 M 4 279 M 4 279 M
P/E ratio 2020 213x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 083 M 35 069 M 34 960 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 153
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 165,52 €
Last Close Price 166,15 €
Spread / Highest target 3,35%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Stephen Rigby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-0.45%35 069
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED20.25%39 704
SANDS CHINA LTD.7.64%37 859
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB25.96%26 517
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.26.65%19 461
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.34.05%18 059
