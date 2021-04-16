Flutter Entertainment : Fanduel Becomes An Official Sports Betting Partner Of The NFL

FANDUEL BECOMES AN OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF THE NFL
Multi-year agreement makes FanDuel one of the NFL's first-ever U.S. Sportsbook partners
London - April 16, 2021 -The National Football League (NFL) yesterday announced their first- ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships naming three exclusive partners. As part of the multi-year agreement, FanDuel, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, becomes an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL and will have the ability to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category and activate around retail and online sports betting. The company will also engage with fans through NFL-themedfree-to-play games.
FanDuel, becomes the NFL's newest partner and will have a series of content integrations including both in-game and post-game highlights directly available within its sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms this coming season. The company will have access to footage rights that bring the NFL's excitement to FanDuel's owned and produced content across its various platforms and will work with the League on pre-game integration opportunities on the NFL Network for the seven regular season games the network will air in 2021.
"On Superbowl Sunday we got a glimpse at how powerful the combination of the NFL's excitement and our platform can be in delivering an enhanced fan experience. We are delighted to make that combination official by pairing America's #1 sportsbook with America's #1 sports league," said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer at FanDuel. "This partnership provides our shared customers with a new level of innovation and unmatched premium content directly within our platform ultimately enhancing every gameday."
Additionally, FanDuel will have the right to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App. FanDuel will enhance fan experiences with NFL highlights, footage and Next Gen Stats content.
"As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL's vision and goals," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships.
About Flutter Entertainment plc:
Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR) is a global sports-betting and gaming company and a constituent of the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50. Flutter Entertainment plc reports as four divisions:
Flutter UK&I
Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Betting & Gaming make up our combined UK & Ireland business. Creating an even more customer-centric organisation focused on user experience, with a culture that encourages people to be collaborative and entrepreneurial in both spirit and action.
Although the brands mostly operate online, this division also includes 620+ Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland.
Flutter International
Flutter International operates in a number of territories around the world and is probably best known for its flagship brand PokerStars, the world's largest online poker site. Other notable brands include Betfair International, PokerStars Casino, PokerStars Sports, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.
FanDuel Group
Our US division consists of FanDuel, FOX Bet, TVG, PokerStars and Betfair brands. The division has a diverse product offering of online and retail sportsbooks, online gaming, poker, advanced deposit wagering on horse racing and TV broadcasting. It is the market leading online sportsbook and casino operator in the rapidly expanding US market and the group is well positioned to continue to take advantage of this opportunity.
Sportsbet
Sportsbet brand is the market leader in online sports betting across Australia. Sportsbet combines innovative, easy to use products and high levels of targeted promotional generosity to form a leading customer proposition. We are well known for our dynamic marketing campaigns around national sports events.
