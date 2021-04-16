Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Flutter Entertainment plc    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 04/16 04:55:30 am
178.6 EUR   +1.22%
04:22aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT  : Fanduel Becomes An Official Sports Betting Partner Of The NFL
PU
04/12Grand National sets record for UK online sports betting
RE
04/12FLUTTER  : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flutter Entertainment : Fanduel Becomes An Official Sports Betting Partner Of The NFL

04/16/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FANDUEL BECOMES AN OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF THE NFL

Multi-year agreement makes FanDuel one of the NFL's first-ever U.S. Sportsbook partners

London - April 16, 2021 -The National Football League (NFL) yesterday announced their first- ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships naming three exclusive partners. As part of the multi-year agreement, FanDuel, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, becomes an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL and will have the ability to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category and activate around retail and online sports betting. The company will also engage with fans through NFL-themedfree-to-play games.

FanDuel, becomes the NFL's newest partner and will have a series of content integrations including both in-game and post-game highlights directly available within its sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms this coming season. The company will have access to footage rights that bring the NFL's excitement to FanDuel's owned and produced content across its various platforms and will work with the League on pre-game integration opportunities on the NFL Network for the seven regular season games the network will air in 2021.

"On Superbowl Sunday we got a glimpse at how powerful the combination of the NFL's excitement and our platform can be in delivering an enhanced fan experience. We are delighted to make that combination official by pairing America's #1 sportsbook with America's #1 sports league," said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer at FanDuel. "This partnership provides our shared customers with a new level of innovation and unmatched premium content directly within our platform ultimately enhancing every gameday."

Additionally, FanDuel will have the right to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App. FanDuel will enhance fan experiences with NFL highlights, footage and Next Gen Stats content.

"As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL's vision and goals," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships.

For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com

About Flutter Entertainment plc:

Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR) is a global sports-betting and gaming company and a constituent of the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50. Flutter Entertainment plc reports as four divisions:

Flutter UK&I

Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Betting & Gaming make up our combined UK & Ireland business. Creating an even more customer-centric organisation focused on user experience, with a culture that encourages people to be collaborative and entrepreneurial in both spirit and action.

Although the brands mostly operate online, this division also includes 620+ Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland.

Flutter International

Flutter International operates in a number of territories around the world and is probably best known for its flagship brand PokerStars, the world's largest online poker site. Other notable brands include Betfair International, PokerStars Casino, PokerStars Sports, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.

FanDuel Group

Our US division consists of FanDuel, FOX Bet, TVG, PokerStars and Betfair brands. The division has a diverse product offering of online and retail sportsbooks, online gaming, poker, advanced deposit wagering on horse racing and TV broadcasting. It is the market leading online sportsbook and casino operator in the rapidly expanding US market and the group is well positioned to continue to take advantage of this opportunity.

Sportsbet

Sportsbet brand is the market leader in online sports betting across Australia. Sportsbet combines innovative, easy to use products and high levels of targeted promotional generosity to form a leading customer proposition. We are well known for our dynamic marketing campaigns around national sports events.

Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
04:22aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT  : Fanduel Becomes An Official Sports Betting Partner Of T..
PU
04/12Grand National sets record for UK online sports betting
RE
04/12FLUTTER  : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
04/12FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT  : Cash4Clubs ‘Clubs In Crisis' Fund In Partnership ..
PU
04/12MARKET CHATTER : Flutter's FanDuel Faces Advertising Ban from FoxSports Amid Leg..
MT
04/09FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC  : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/07CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT  : Flutter Entertainment to defend its position against Fo..
RE
04/07CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT  : Flutter Entertainment to defend its position against Fo..
RE
04/07FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT  : to Defend Fox Lawsuit Over FanDuel Stake Option
MT
04/07Flutter Entertainment Says Fox Filing Over Disputed FanDuel Stake Is Without ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 275 M 7 508 M 7 508 M
Net income 2021 46,3 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 796 M 3 345 M 3 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 849x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 30 912 M 36 986 M 36 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 802
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 171,72 €
Last Close Price 176,45 €
Spread / Highest target -2,68%
Spread / Average Target -2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Stephen Rigby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC5.48%36 986
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.36%39 203
SANDS CHINA LTD.6.46%38 394
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB67.94%35 191
DRAFTKINGS INC.23.45%23 417
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.25.43%19 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ