Flutter Reports Strong 3Q Revenue Growth; Earnings Hit by Sports Results

By Adam Clark

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Tuesday that revenue grew strongly in the third quarter with rapid growth for its FanDuel business in the U.S., although unfavorable sports results will hit its earnings.

The Dublin-based gambling group said quarterly revenue came to 1.44 billion pounds ($1.97 billion), up 12% from the prior year at constant currency. Average monthly players rose 13% to 7.3 million.

U.K.-and-Ireland revenue was down 5% due to a relatively emptier sporting calendar, as well as the easing of lockdown restrictions and increased customer protections. U.S. revenue rose 85% to $386 million.

Flutter said it would take a GBP60 million hit to adjusted earnings due to certain sports results. Excluding its U.S. business, it now expects adjusted earnings for 2021 to be between GBP1.24 billion and GBP1.28 billion, down from GBP1.27 billion to GBP1.37 billion previously.

In the U.S., Flutter now expects a loss on an adjusted earnings basis of GBP250 million-GBP275 million from GBP225 million-GBP275 million previously.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 0335ET