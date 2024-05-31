MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

Stocks in Europe hardly moved on Friday ahead of key inflation data in Europe and the U.S., with traders looking for hints on the timing of possible interest rate cuts.

Stocks to Watch

Flutter Entertainment's recent underperformance looks unjustified, Berenberg said. The betting group 's shares have been under pressure due to adverse sports results in first quarter and a tax increase in Illinois.

However, "Flutter is a well-diversified operator, which should insulate it against this type of regulatory and taxation risk," Berenberg said.

Flutter's current share price should be taken as an opportunity to buy into a high-quality operator, with a solid balance sheet and long-term growth prospects.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged down, while benchmark Treasury yields were little changed, after settling at 4.55% on Thursday.

Investors will gain more clarity about the pace of inflation, with the personal-consumption expenditures price index for April due at 1230 GMT.

The index is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy categories, is expected to have climbed 2.7% from a year earlier, a slight easing from March's 2.8% gain. The same report will include data on consumer income and spending.

Forex:

The dollar traded roughly in the middle of this week's range as investors await U.S. core PCE inflation data for April for further clues on when interest rates could be cut.

"Where the actual release lands will determine whether we are entering a new chapter for the Fed disinflation story or whether it remains trapped in the wreckage of sticky inflation," ING said.

Weak data could push the DXY dollar index below support at 104.35-104.40, potentially ending this year's bull trend for the dollar; and a strong reading could lift it towards 105.30-105.50, ING added.

Bonds:

Eurozone government bond yields will remain at the mercy of Treasurys and long-dated yields could potentially rise even as the European Central Bank is set to cut rates next week, SEB Research said.

"The upcoming ECB rate cutting cycle may well be the first since the birth of the euro in which long rates increase despite policy rate cuts."

That is due to the continuing reduction of securities held by the European Central Bank, structural bond supply pressure and exceptionally depressed long rates at the inception of the rate cutting cycle, SEB said.

Societe Generale Research said as the European Central Bank prepares to ease its monetary policy, the Federal Reserve is sticking to 'higher for longer,' supporting a further widening of U.S. versus euro bond yields.

"But the policy path from here on out for both central banks is still far from certain, as they strive to strike a balance in the economy."

Price action in global bonds shows a lack of conviction on the trajectory for policy or long-end bond yields, and two-side risks should keep them in a range, SocGen said.

Citi Research said the 10-year Italian BTP-German Bund yield spread has floored around 130 basis points for the last two months but the environment is conducive for some tightening.

Potential supportive factors include a likely interest-rate cut by the European Central Bank next week, which might help break this resistance. "The current backdrop also looks conducive for carry trades into the summer."

Further support is expected from a review by Moody's later Friday. Moody's is likely to leave its assessment of Italy unchanged after it removed the negative outlook at the last review, Citi said.

Scope Ratings said Treasurys should maintain their status as a global risk-free asset in the near to medium term, but the need to finance the growing U.S. deficit might coincide with softening demand for Treasurys, increasing the risk premium the government pays.

"Over the longer run, the status of Treasurys as the benchmark global risk-free asset is also likely to be affected by the outcome of this year's elections," Scope said.

The scenario of a second Trump presidency might lead to a more-adversarial U.S. approach to trading relations and accelerate de-dollarisation which would see a parallel shift from Treasurys to other safe assets, it said.

Scope also said the challenges of dealing with structurally rising debt and gradual de-dollarization, which might both accelerate after this year's presidential election, constitute growing pressure points for the sovereign credit rating of the U.S.

"Growing fiscal and institutional risks represent core challenges for the sovereign credit ratings of the U.S., underpinning our long-held view of why it is no longer the benchmark AAA-rated, risk-free borrower, " Scope said.

Energy:

Oil prices extended their recent losses following an unexpected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and disappointing factory activity in China.

U.S. commercial crude oil stocks fell last week, but gasoline and distillate inventories rose above expectations, raising some concerns about fuel demand.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in May, suggesting further pressure on the country's economy.

Traders now await the PCE price index report later on Friday and OPEC+'s decision on output curbs on Sunday.

Metals:

Base metals and gold were lower after U.S. GDP data indicated slower than initially estimated growth in the first quarter.

"Copper led the base metals sector lower as profit taking accelerated," ANZ Research said.

Aluminum's decline was offset by the prospect of future supply cuts in China after the country tightened capacity limits on refineries, it added.

All eyes are on the U.S PCE price index.

EMEA HEADLINES

Saudi Arabia Aims to Raise Up to $12 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it aims to raise up to $12 billion from the sale of stock in Aramco, its crown jewel and the world's most valuable oil company.

The kingdom currently owns more than 82% of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, which is listed on the country's Tadawul stock exchange. The plan is to sell 1.545 billion shares to domestic and international investors.

Apple Supplier STMicroelectronics to Build $5.4 Billion Chip Plant in Italy

STMicroelectronics is planning a new chip-manufacturing plant in Italy for a total investment of around 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion) with state support, as the chip maker jockeys for position in the recovering semiconductor market.

The group, which counts Apple, Tesla and Samsung Electronics among its customers, said the new facility in Catania, Sicily, would produce silicon-carbide semiconductor products for power devices and modules.

U.K. Retail Footfall Drops Despite Better Weather

U.K. retail footfall declined in May as the bank holidays and improved weather failed to attract customers to shop destinations, a monthly report said Friday.

The number of visits to stores-comprising high-street, retail-park and shopping-center data-for the four weeks ended May 25 tumbled 3.6% compared with the same period a year earlier, according to British Retail Consortium and Sensormatic Solutions IQ data. However, the figure reflects a recovery from April's levels, when it dropped 7.2% due to unseasonably wet weather and a tough comparison from last year, when Easter was in April.

Europe's Telecoms Are Looking Beyond 5G and Debt. 5 Value Stocks.

European telecommunications providers are merging and acquiring like it's 1999. That won't return their downtrodden stocks to the glory days. But it may churn up value in particular companies.

Within the past few months, Swisscom agreed to buy Vodafone's Italian business for eight billion euros ($8.7 billion), French champion Orange merged its Spanish operations with local operator Masmovil at a 19 billion euro valuation, and Telecom Italia sold its fixed-line assets to private-equity giant KKR for 22 billion euros.

KKR's $23 Billion Acquisition of Telecom Italia's Broadband Network Receives EU Approval

The European Union gave the go-ahead for KKR & Co. to snap up Telecom Italia's broadband network assets for up to 22 billion euros ($23.77 billion), paving the way for one of Europe's largest ever private-equity deals.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it approved the deal unconditionally after concluding that the transaction wouldn't stifle competition in the European Economic Area, consisting of EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

GLOBAL NEWS

China's Strategy to Use Factories to Revive Growth Begins to Show Cracks

TAIPEI-China's factories retrenched unexpectedly in May, snapping a two-month run of growth and raising fresh questions over the nation's export-led push to revive its ailing economy.

While the pullback largely caught economists off guard, there had been warning signs for months that the current pace of growth was unsustainable: output running well ahead of new orders, and growing reliance on exports even as U.S. consumers have signaled increasing recalcitrance in recent months.

Chinese State Media Hint at Possible PBOC Bond Selling

For weeks investors have been watching for signs that China's central bank might start buying government bonds, a rarely used policy tool. It seems ready to step into the market, but as a seller, as it looks to tame a bond rally.

The People's Bank of China will sell Treasury bonds when necessary, the Financial News has reported, stoking fresh discussion about whether the bank should trade Treasury bonds on the secondary market as a way to manage liquidity.

U.S., Chinese Defense Chiefs Confirm Plan to Reopen Hotlines in First Face-to-Face Meeting

SINGAPORE-U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met China's new defense minister face-to-face for the first time and reaffirmed plans to reopen direct lines of communication between their militaries, part of an effort by both sides to prevent frictions in Asia from shattering a fragile rapprochement.

