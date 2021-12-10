Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/10 05:59:04 am
11110 GBX   +0.14%
05:50aFLUTTER : From Sell to buy Rating by UBS
MD
FLUTTER : From Sell to buy Rating by UBS

12/10/2021 | 05:50am EST
UBS upgrades his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price is still set at GBX 16200.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Analyst Recommendations on FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 7 040 M 7 943 M 7 943 M
Net income 2021 -51,2 M -57,8 M -57,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 048 M 3 439 M 3 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 -322x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 22 712 M 25 593 M 25 626 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 802
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 129,90 €
Average target price 198,06 €
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Chairman
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Cawley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-26.57%25 593
EVOLUTION AB33.45%26 369
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-28.30%24 070
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED45.74%21 476
SANDS CHINA LTD.-44.20%20 285
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.27%19 413