Flutter Entertainment plc is one of Ireland's leading sports and non-sports betting companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - management of sports betting (62.2%): including horse and dog races, football and rugby matches, golf tournaments, etc.; - management of non-sports betting (37.8%): casino games, lotteries, bingo, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland and the United Kingdom (27.9%t, he United States (33.8%), Australia (16.4%) and other (21.9%).