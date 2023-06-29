FLUTTER : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
Today at 06:14 am
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 18000.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:32:37 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15610.00 GBX
|-0.89%
|-0.38%
|+38.44%
Plenty of questions remain
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|15630.00 £
|-0.89%
|35 058
|2023-06-28
|15750.00 £
|+1.48%
|481,725
|2023-06-27
|15520.00 £
|+1.44%
|813,528
|2023-06-26
|15300.00 £
|-1.00%
|317,041
|2023-06-23
|15455.00 £
|-1.50%
|198,367
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+38.49%
|35 145 M $
|-2.13%
|28 777 M $
|+3.86%
|28 622 M $
|+32.50%
|26 961 M $
|+26.83%
|16 544 M $
|+125.29%
|11 851 M $
|+15.55%
|10 345 M $
|-6.70%
|9 982 M $
|+25.77%
|9 954 M $
|+14.96%
|7 542 M $