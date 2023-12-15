FLUTTER : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
December 15, 2023 at 04:21 am EST
Share
Analyst David Katz from Jefferies research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13,525 GBX
|+1.73%
|+2.74%
|+19.71%
|10:21am
|FLUTTER : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|09:54am
|Stocks edge higher ahead of slew of PMIs
|AN
|FLUTTER : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Stocks edge higher ahead of slew of PMIs
|AN
|JPMorgan Lifts Flutter Entertainment PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
|MT
|JPMorgan raises Compass and Marston's
|AN
|FLUTTER : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|FLUTTER : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|ZD
|Bernstein raises Unilever but Jefferies cuts
|AN
|UK's FTSE 100 Closes Friday in the Green Ahead of Busy Economic Week
|MT
|Global markets live: Broadcom, Lululemon, Apple, Tesla, Flutter...
|Growth worries take over the LSE
|Britain's Marex Group files for US IPO
|RE
|IG Group hires former Flutter chief Corcoran as new CEO
|AN
|Flutter Entertainment Gears Up for Trading Move to US from Ireland in January 2024
|MT
|Paddy Power owner Flutter eyes late January for New York bow
|AN
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 8
|RE
|Flutter to list shares in New York
|RE
|BetMGM sees $500 mln profit in 2026, joint owner Entain says
|RE
|FTSE 100 underperforms ahead of US data
|AN
|Unity Software to cut 3.8% of staff in 'company reset'
|RE
|UBS Cuts Flutter Entertainment PT, Retains Buy Rating
|MT
|FLUTTER : Barclays remains Neutral
|ZD
|European shares poised for weekly gains on media, retail boost
|RE
|Investors told to 'sell' Sage and Deliveroo
|AN
|JPMorgan Cuts Flutter Entertainment PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Goldman likes StanChart; RBC raises Currys
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+19.26%
|29 876 M $
|+17.29%
|24 597 M $
|-17.64%
|23 274 M $
|-17.18%
|21 978 M $
|+217.56%
|16 864 M $
|+34.01%
|17 483 M $
|+16.90%
|10 490 M $
|+23.10%
|9 708 M $
|-9.69%
|7 124 M $
|+7.14%
|7 154 M $