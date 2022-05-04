Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/04 03:03:02 am EDT
8461.00 GBX   +2.06%
02:38aFlutter Entertainment 1Q Revenue Rose on Continued Recreational Player Momentum, US Strength
DJ
02:34aFlutter Entertainment's Q1 Revenue Rises In Line With Analyst Consensus
MT
02:06aEarnings Flash (FLTR.L) FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT Posts Q1 Revenue GBP1.57B
MT
Summary 
Summary

Flutter Entertainment 1Q Revenue Rose on Continued Recreational Player Momentum, US Strength

05/04/2022 | 02:38am EDT
By Kyle Morris


Flutter Entertainment PLC said Wednesday that revenue for the first quarter increased 6% on constant currency after it booked strong recreational player momentum and good execution in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 gambling group said revenue for the period was 1.57 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) compared with GBP1.49 billion a year earlier, with average monthly players up 15%. U.S. revenue grew to $574 million.

The owner of FanDuel and Paddy Power said it remained the number one U.S. sportsbook, with a 37% online sports betting share, and secured 1.3 million new customers in the U.S. in the quarter, similar on year.

U.K. and Ireland revenue declined 20%, it said, due to the expected impact of safer gambling measures and tough comparables.

"With our enlarged recreational customer base, winning position in the US and ongoing focus on sustainable growth, our business remains well placed for the future" , Flutter Chief Executive Peter Jackson said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 0237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 1.97% 8290 Delayed Quote.-29.51%
FTSE 100 0.22% 7561.33 Delayed Quote.2.17%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) -0.14% 69.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PLC S.P.A. 20.22% 2.23 Delayed Quote.7.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 166 M 8 610 M 8 610 M
Net income 2022 -15,6 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net Debt 2022 3 835 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
P/E ratio 2022 483x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 17 294 M 18 233 M 18 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 16 813
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 98,40 €
Average target price 166,11 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-29.51%18 233
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.36%25 659
EVOLUTION AB-17.66%22 929
SANDS CHINA LTD-0.22%18 687
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.46%15 901
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-27.67%14 504