Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-06-24 am EDT
8766.00 GBX   +4.51%
06/22Flutter Entertainment plc Announces Board Committee Composition
CI
06/22FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Nomination
CO
06/22FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flutter Entertainment : Betfair International signs Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário as brand ambassador

06/24/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Betfair International, part of Flutter Entertainment, has signed Ronaldo Nazário, three time FIFA World Player of the Year and World Cup winner of the Brazilian national team in 1994 and 2002, as an ambassador for the brand.

Ronaldo joins Betfair International on June 30, 2022, which is a special date for Brazilian fans as it marks the 20th anniversary of the Brazilian national team's fifth World Cup win in Japan in 2002. To celebrate the partnership, Betfair International have launched a video on their social platforms that recalls the main achievements of the former player's career.

Ronaldo joins another iconic Brazilian footballer, Rivaldo, in Betfair International's strong stable of ambassadors, bringing together the two biggest stars of the 2002 World Cup for what will be a series of exciting activations and premium content.

Betfair International is the official sponsor of Conmebol Libertadores and Sudamericana, the second-most prestigious club competition in South American football, in addition to having the naming rights of the Campeonato Carioca in the 2022 season. In May of this year, Betfair International announced a sponsorship deal with Palmeiras and master sponsorship of their women's football team for the next two years, the agreement includes official and exclusive digital content on the club's platforms.

Kimberley Daly, Managing Director for Betfair International, said: "We're very excited to have the legendary Ronaldo join our stable of ambassadors, joining forces with his World Cup winning compatriot Rivaldo. With such high-calibre ambassadors, Betfair gets closer to Brazilian sports fans and bettors and we are keen to deliver the most premium experiences a betting company can offer."

Ronaldo Nazário commented: "Joining the Betfair team of ambassadors is an honour, I will wear, once again, the same shirt as Rivaldo, something we did 20 years ago and makes us very proud to this day. I have no doubt that this partnership with Betfair will bring many amazing experiences to football fans. In a year of World Cup, fans can expect a lot of news from Betfair and Ronaldo together, every result is possible."

For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com

Sign up to email alerts here.

Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 15:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
06/22Flutter Entertainment plc Announces Board Committee Composition
CI
06/22FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Nomination
CO
06/22FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/21Deutsche Bank Lifts Flutter Entertainment PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
06/21FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director, Greg McCaw, talks a..
PU
06/09FLUTTER : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/09Citigroup Lifts Flutter Entertainment PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/01FLUTTER : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/31FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting righ..
CO
05/30ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, Flutter, HSBC, IAG, Rolls-Royce...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 283 M 8 710 M 8 710 M
Net income 2022 424 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2022 4 639 M 4 878 M 4 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,5x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 17 191 M 18 077 M 18 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 16 813
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 97,80 €
Average target price 156,59 €
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-28.67%18 250
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.87%22 634
EVOLUTION AB-25.26%19 575
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-24.12%15 267
SANDS CHINA LTD-19.49%15 074
ENTAIN PLC-22.94%9 431