Flutter Entertainment : Betfair International signs Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário as brand ambassador

Betfair International, part of Flutter Entertainment, has signed Ronaldo Nazário, three time FIFA World Player of the Year and World Cup winner of the Brazilian national team in 1994 and 2002, as an ambassador for the brand.



Ronaldo joins Betfair International on June 30, 2022, which is a special date for Brazilian fans as it marks the 20th anniversary of the Brazilian national team's fifth World Cup win in Japan in 2002. To celebrate the partnership, Betfair International have launched a video on their social platforms that recalls the main achievements of the former player's career.

Ronaldo joins another iconic Brazilian footballer, Rivaldo, in Betfair International's strong stable of ambassadors, bringing together the two biggest stars of the 2002 World Cup for what will be a series of exciting activations and premium content.

Betfair International is the official sponsor of Conmebol Libertadores and Sudamericana, the second-most prestigious club competition in South American football, in addition to having the naming rights of the Campeonato Carioca in the 2022 season. In May of this year, Betfair International announced a sponsorship deal with Palmeiras and master sponsorship of their women's football team for the next two years, the agreement includes official and exclusive digital content on the club's platforms.

Kimberley Daly, Managing Director for Betfair International, said: "We're very excited to have the legendary Ronaldo join our stable of ambassadors, joining forces with his World Cup winning compatriot Rivaldo. With such high-calibre ambassadors, Betfair gets closer to Brazilian sports fans and bettors and we are keen to deliver the most premium experiences a betting company can offer."

Ronaldo Nazário commented: "Joining the Betfair team of ambassadors is an honour, I will wear, once again, the same shirt as Rivaldo, something we did 20 years ago and makes us very proud to this day. I have no doubt that this partnership with Betfair will bring many amazing experiences to football fans. In a year of World Cup, fans can expect a lot of news from Betfair and Ronaldo together, every result is possible."

For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com

