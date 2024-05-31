By Najat Kantouar

Flutter Entertainment said Chief Financial Officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson is stepping down and will be replaced by Rob Coldrake with immediate effect.

The FTSE 100 gambling and betting group behind the FanDuel, PokerStars and Paddy Power brands said Friday that the decision was made in anticipation of the company's U.S. primary listing on May 31, and the consequent need for extensive executive management time to be spent in the U.S.

Coldrake has been chief financial officer of Flutter International since 2020.

Write to Najat Kantouar at najat.kantouar@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-24 0347ET