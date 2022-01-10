Flutter Entertainment : FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook to New York FanDuel's Leading Sportsbook App launched in the Empire State on Saturday

FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook to New York

FanDuel's Leading Sportsbook App launched the Empire State on Saturday LONDON, - JANUARY 10, 2022 - FanDuel, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, announced its industry- leading Sportsbook launched in the State of New York on Saturday, January 8. FanDuel's retail Sportsbook at Tioga Downs Casino Resort has been open since 2019. Launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York follows news that the Buffalo Billshas designated FanDuel as its official mobile sports betting partner. FanDuel Sportsbook, America's #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of the Empire State who can now place wagers anywhere in the state across professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app in New York is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including: • New Way to Parlay: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay Plus, where players can combine Same Game ParlayTM bets from one game with bets from • other games. An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to offer Bad Beat Relief and early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its • crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion. Absurdly Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, • lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service. Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit, and wager limits, as well • as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

The launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York comes on the heels of FanDuel announcing a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as an official mobile sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills. In addition to the use of official Bills marks and logos, FanDuel will gain access to a range of media assets, including TV and radio spots to engage Bills fans and in-game signage and activations at Highmark Stadium. FanDuel will also be the presenting sponsor of the Buffalo Bills-themed Podcast, Bills by the Numbers, hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown, discussing team updates and key fantasy matchups.

New York becomes the thirteenth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook is available for iOS and Android, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.