Flutter Entertainment : FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook to New York FanDuel's Leading Sportsbook App launched in the Empire State on Saturday

The launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York comes on the heels of FanDuel announcing a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as an official mobile sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills. In addition to the use of official Bills marks and logos, FanDuel will gain access to a range of media assets, including TV and radio spots to engage Bills fans and in-game signage and activations at Highmark Stadium. FanDuel will also be the presenting sponsor of the Buffalo Bills-themed Podcast, Bills by the Numbers, hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown, discussing team updates and key fantasy matchups.
New York becomes the thirteenth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook is available for iOS and Android, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com
plc:
AboutFlutterEntertainmentplc: Flutter Entertainment plc (the "Group") is a global sports-betting
and gaming company reporting as four divisions:
UK & Ireland: includes Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power and Betfair brands offering a
•
diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming services across the UK and Ireland, along
•
with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland.
Australia: The Sportsbet brand offers online sport betting and is the Australian market
•
leader.
International: includes PokerStars, Adjarabet, Betfair and Junglee operating in multiple
jurisdictions around the world offering a diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming
•
services.
US: includes FanDuel, TVG, Stardust, FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, offering regulated real
money and free-to-play sports betting, online gaming, daily fantasy sports and online racing
wagering products to customers across various states in the US.
Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.