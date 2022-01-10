Log in
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
Flutter Entertainment : FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook to New York FanDuel's Leading Sportsbook App launched in the Empire State on Saturday

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook to New York

FanDuel's Leading Sportsbook App launched the Empire State on Saturday

LONDON, - JANUARY 10, 2022 - FanDuel, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, announced its industry-

leading Sportsbook launched in the State of New York on Saturday, January 8. FanDuel's retail

Sportsbook at Tioga Downs Casino Resort has been open since 2019.

Launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York follows news that the Buffalo Billshas designated

FanDuel as its official mobile sports betting partner.

FanDuel Sportsbook, America's #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting

experience to the passionate sports fans of the Empire State who can now place wagers anywhere in

the state across professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing,

soccer and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook

app in New York is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay Plus,

where players can combine Same Game ParlayTM bets from one game with bets from

other games.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM

bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to

offer Bad Beat Relief and early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its

crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Absurdly Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking,

lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play,

including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit, and wager limits, as well

as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers

learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

The launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook in New York comes on the heels of FanDuel announcing a multi-year partnership, designating FanDuel as an official mobile sports betting partner of the Buffalo Bills. In addition to the use of official Bills marks and logos, FanDuel will gain access to a range of media assets, including TV and radio spots to engage Bills fans and in-game signage and activations at Highmark Stadium. FanDuel will also be the presenting sponsor of the Buffalo Bills-themed Podcast, Bills by the Numbers, hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown, discussing team updates and key fantasy matchups.

New York becomes the thirteenth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook is available for iOS and Android, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For further information, please contact: communications@flutter.com

plc:

AboutFlutterEntertainmentplc: Flutter Entertainment plc (the "Group") is a global sports-betting

and gaming company reporting as four divisions:

UK & Ireland: includes Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power and Betfair brands offering a

diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming services across the UK and Ireland, along

with over 600 Paddy Power betting shops in the UK and Ireland.

Australia: The Sportsbet brand offers online sport betting and is the Australian market

leader.

International: includes PokerStars, Adjarabet, Betfair and Junglee operating in multiple

jurisdictions around the world offering a diverse range of sportsbook, exchange and gaming

services.

US: includes FanDuel, TVG, Stardust, FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, offering regulated real

money and free-to-play sports betting, online gaming, daily fantasy sports and online racing

wagering products to customers across various states in the US.

Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
