Flutter Entertainment : FanDuel Group Introduces New “Play Well” Initiatives During Problem Gambling Awareness Month

4 March 2022

FanDuel Group Introduces New "Play Well" Initiatives During Problem Gambling Awareness Month

FanDuel Group To Roll Out Content from Responsible Gaming Ambassador and Sports Media Personality

Craig Carton

FanDuel Group, part of Flutter Entertainment plc, has announced that as part of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, it is rolling out new programs to lead industry efforts to help sports fans enjoy sports wagering responsibly. FanDuel will debut a new ad campaign, new themed content, and a new $100,000 donation to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

FanDuel will launch a new responsible gaming advertising campaign built by FanDuel's internal creative team and produced in partnership with Boomshot. The new multi-media campaign (TV, Digital, Social, Audio) titled "The System" will be highlighted by a signature television spotthat will start airing during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and continue throughout the year backed by a significant media investment. In the launch TV spot, a friend seeks the inside scoop on a winning betting system. Rather than "road dogs" or "bird mascots," he learns the winning system is the one that keeps sports betting fun - using FanDuel's responsible gaming tools, like setting deposit, wager, and time limits. The commercial's goal is to drive awareness and usage of FanDuel's responsible gaming tools.

FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassador and sports media personality, Craig Carton, will also have a key role during Problem Gambling Awareness Month. A responsible gaming advocate who hosts the Carton and Roberts Show and Hello My Name is Craig on WFAN in New York, Carton will talk to FanDuel employees and FanDuel customers about his personal experiences with gambling and how his experiences can help others in managing their play. Carton will reinforce FanDuel's Play Well messaging, encouraging customers not to "chase" bets and keep wagering as a form of fun and entertainment. Carton works with FanDuel's leadership to shape and amplify the company's responsible gaming initiatives and is working with various FanDuel departments on the role an operator could play in spotting play patterns that could require a customer to seek responsible gaming resources. The gifted storyteller filmed a variety of responsible gaming content that will begin airing in March, including:

A Responsible Gaming Training Module for FanDuel Employees

A Responsible Gaming tutorial for FanDuel Customers

Social Media videos that highlight FanDuel's RG Tools

"We're fully committed at FanDuel to developing useful tools and programs that make a difference in responsible gaming," said Adam Warrington, Vice President of Responsible Gaming, FanDuel Group. "Our new ad campaign and Craig Carton's content aim to bring an important spotlight to our player control tools that help customers keep sports betting fun and entertaining."

As part of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, FanDuel Group will also make a $100,000 donation to the National Council on Problem Gambling, allowing the organization to continue to advocate for programs and services to assist people and families affected by problem gambling.

"The Play Well tools offer a common-sense,non-stigmatizing approach to responsible play and problem gambling prevention. This critical initiative not only offers vital consumer protections but actively encourages customers to use these tools regularly," said National Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Keith

