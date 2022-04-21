Flutter Entertainment : POKERSTARS ENHANCES PLAYER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW POKERSTARS EXCHANGE

POKERSTARS ENHANCES PLAYER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW

POKERSTARS EXCHANGE

New betting experience at PokerStars brings global community together offering more sports betting variety, action, and value

ONCHAN, Isle of Man - April 21, 2022 - PokerStars is bringing even more to its community with the launch of a new peer-to-peer online betting platform, the PokerStars Exchange.

Available from today on PokerStars .COM and .EU, the PokerStars Exchange uses Flutter technology to give PokerStars players access to the same global liquidity pool as the world's largest betting exchange, the Betfair Exchange.

PokerStars players will have immediate access to a huge number of markets, with the opportunity to buy and sell bets with customers around the world. The PokerStars Exchange also offers players:

• Better odds. As bets are placed directly against other customers, an exchange often has better odds than a traditional sportsbook.

• Lay betting. Players can bet on something not to happen (lay), as well as betting on something to happen (back).

• Be the bookmaker. Players can enter their own odds and if another player wants to take these odds, the bet is on.

• Liquidity. The PokerStars Exchange shares liquidity with the world's largest sports betting exchange, the Betfair Exchange, meaning there are always plenty of markets to bet on and customers to bet against.

"We're always looking at ways to bring PokerStars players something new, and to be able to do that in collaboration with our colleagues over at the world's largest betting exchange is a huge privilege", said Richard Garrod, Director of Product at PokerStars. "Our research suggests that our customers would welcome the addition of an exchange product, with 70% of current sports bettors saying they want to get involved. The PokerStars Exchange gives our players access to a brand-new sports betting experience alongside a global community of sports fans, with all the convenience of a single account and wallet. After months of hard work and execution, we're thrilled to offer PokerStars players this addition to the PokerStars portfolio."

Access to PokerStars Exchange

The PokerStars Exchange will initially be available to players at PokerStars via their existing PokerStars account login and wallet. It can be accessed through the Exchange tab via PokerStars Sports.

The Betfair Exchange was ground-breaking when it pioneered the concept of a betting exchange in 2000, and today remains the world's largest betting exchange. PokerStars and Betfair are owned by Flutter Entertainment plc, as part of its portfolio of some of the world's most innovative, diverse, and distinctive sports betting and gaming brands.

About PokerStars

Encompassing PokerStars, PokerStars Sports and PokerStars Casino, PokerStars is a true entertainment destination for millions of registered players globally. PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 225 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars Casino is one of the fastest growing online casinos in the world. Players can enjoy the most recent and popular games, as well as exclusive issues and blockbuster releases from the world's leading gaming software suppliers. PokerStars Sports applies the same dedication to sports betting, offering a wide range of popular and specialist betting options, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products across sports and speciality offerings.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).