  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
11785.00 GBX   -0.25%
02:43aFlutter Entertainment Raises US Guidance After 3Q Revenue Growth
DJ
02:40aFlutter upgrades U.S. revenue guidance after strong Q3
RE
02:23aFlutter Entertainment Upgrades FY22 Guidance With 31% Rise In Q3 Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Flutter Entertainment Raises US Guidance After 3Q Revenue Growth

11/09/2022 | 02:43am EST
By Kyle Morris


Flutter Entertainment PLC said Wednesday that it was upgrading its 2022 guidance for U.S. revenue after strong growth in the country and that group revenue for the third-quarter rose 22%.

The Dublin-based gambling group said quarterly group revenue came to 1.89 billion pounds ($2.18 billion) compared with GBP1.44 billion a year earlier after U.S. growth of 82% and the Sisal acquisition.

U.S. revenue guidance was upgraded to $2.95 billion-$3.2 billion, from $2.85 billion-$3.1 billion, while the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss was still expected to be in line with previous guidance of $300 million-$360 million.

For the group excluding the U.S., adjusted Ebitda for 2022 is expected to remain within the previously-guided range.

"Flutter delivered a strong 3Q performance with pro forma growth of 11% in both revenue and average monthly players. Our U.S. division is now our largest and generated $700 million in revenue, up 82%. Good growth in our 'consolidate and invest' International markets and the acquisition of Sisal in August helped drive ex-US revenues," Chief Executive Peter Jackson said.

He added that the company was delighted with the outcome of the arbitration process of FanDuel.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0242ET

