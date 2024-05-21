Stock FLTR FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Flutter Entertainment plc

Equities

FLTR

IE00BWT6H894

Casinos & Gaming

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 05:00:28 2024-05-21 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
16,378 GBX +0.41% Intraday chart for Flutter Entertainment plc +3.18% +17.50%
10:52am FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Share gains across key markets in Q1 24 Alphavalue
May. 17 Goldman Sachs Raises Flutter Entertainment PT, Maintains at Buy MT
Latest news about Flutter Entertainment plc

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Share gains across key markets in Q1 24 Alphavalue
Goldman Sachs Raises Flutter Entertainment PT, Maintains at Buy MT
London stocks edge higher after mixed jobs report RE
Global markets live: Apple, Sony, Vodafone, Booking, Walmart... Our Logo
Transcript : Flutter Entertainment plc, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
Flutter makes "excellent start" to 2024 ahead of change to US listing AN
London stocks steady as BoE rate cut bets unchanged after jobs data RE
Flutter Entertainment Q1 Adjusted Earnings Down, Revenue Up; 2024 Outlook Reaffirmed MT
FTSE 100 remains flat amid UK labor data and corporate updates Our Logo
Flutter Entertainment Backs Guidance Despite Wider Net Loss DJ
Flutter Entertainment's Q1 Attributable Net Loss Widens; Revenue Up MT
Flutter Entertainment plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Former Rank Group Boss in Contention to be Entain CEO MT
FTSE 100 called higher pre-BoE decision AN
Shares rise as eyes turn to Bank of England AN
Builders FirstSource Offers Downbeat Near-Term Sales Outlook Following Mixed First-Quarter Results MT
MoffettNathanson Initiates Flutter Entertainment at Buy With $240 Price Target, Sees 'Unique Opportunity' MT
Global markets live: Etsy, Qualcomm, Carvana, Rio Tinto, Apple... Our Logo
Flutter Entertainment plc Announces Board and Committee Changes CI
Flutter Entertainment Shareholders Support Primary Listing Transfer to US MT
Flutter shareholders back move to US primary listing RE
TotalEnergies Looking at Moving Primary Listing to New York, CEO Says DJ
Ocado facing call to shift listing from London - Telegraph AN

Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is one of Ireland's leading sports and non-sports betting companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - management of sports betting (55.8%): including horse and dog races, football and rugby matches, golf tournaments, etc.; - management of non-sports betting (39.2%): casino games, lotteries, bingo, etc.; - other (5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (2.6%), the United States (37.2%), the United Kingdom (23.2%), Australia (12.3%), Italy (11.5%) and other (13.2%).
Sector
Casinos & Gaming
Calendar
2024-08-13 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
163.1 GBP
Average target price
186.7 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+14.46%
