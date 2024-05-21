Flutter Entertainment plc is one of Ireland's leading sports and non-sports betting companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - management of sports betting (55.8%): including horse and dog races, football and rugby matches, golf tournaments, etc.; - management of non-sports betting (39.2%): casino games, lotteries, bingo, etc.; - other (5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (2.6%), the United States (37.2%), the United Kingdom (23.2%), Australia (12.3%), Italy (11.5%) and other (13.2%).