Flutter Entertainment : Sisal awarded Gold from EcoVadis for its sustainability performance

01/26/2023 | 05:13am EST
Sisal, the leading online operator in Italy and part of Flutter Entertainment plc, has been awarded Gold in the EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings for 2023. This is the second year Sisal has been recognised by EcoVadis - one of the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings - having been awarded Silver in 2021.

EcoVadis' assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes - Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement - with Sisal scoring 72 out of 100, placing the company in the top 96th percentile. Sisal made notable improvements across core themes, such as having 97% of the electricity it uses certified from renewable sources and implementing actions and policies to promote diversity, equity & inclusion and business ethics.

Attaining Gold status demonstrates Sisal's commitment to creating more sustainable, responsible and inclusive futures in the communities and markets in which we operate. It also reflects Flutter's Positive Impact Plan, which includes a plan to empower colleagues to Work Better, through the creation of dynamic, inclusive and equitable workplaces.

Giovanni Emilio Maggi, Chief Institutional Affairs & Communication Officer of Sisal, commented: "I am delighted that Sisal has been awarded Gold from EcoVadis, a reputable achievement and one that recognises our ongoing commitment to leading the industry on sustainability. It would not be possible without the hard work of all our team, and I would like to thank them for their continued dedication to achieving our goals."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact - which Sisal has been a participant of since 2021 - the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

For further information, please contact corporatemedia@flutter.com.

Sign up to email alerts here.

Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
