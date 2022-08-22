Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:20 2022-08-22 am EDT
10755.00 GBX   -0.74%
05:56aFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Sky Betting & Gaming and York Racecourse announce Yorkshire-based causes shortlist for Sky Bet's Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake
PU
08/18Citigroup Lifts Flutter Entertainment's PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/17Bank of America Lifts Flutter Entertainment PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Flutter Entertainment : Sky Betting & Gaming and York Racecourse announce Yorkshire-based causes shortlist for Sky Bet's Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake

08/22/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Sky Betting & Gaming and York Racecourse have revealed the lucky 22 Yorkshire-based charities, foundations and community groups shortlisted in this year's Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake.

The sweepstake style initiative matches all the shortlisted good causes with a runner from this year's Sky Bet Ebor in a live TV draw on Thursday 18th August, before Europe's richest handicap on Saturday 20th August.

Not only will the charity, foundation or community group matched to the horse that wins benefit from a £20,000 donation, but 2nd and 3rd place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively. All remaining shortlisted causes will also receive a £1,000 donation to put towards a specific project or initiative.

The shortlist was whittled down from more than 150 entries from across Yorkshire, with the final list covering a diverse range of geographical locations and causes.

The final 22 shortlisted good causes are:

  1. Active Independence - Rotherham
  2. Antibiotic Research UK - York
  3. Dementia Dreammakers Sheffield - Sheffield
  4. Ella Dawson Foundation - Hudderfield
  5. Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) - York
  6. Jennyruth Workshops - Ripon
  7. Joseph Rowntree Theatre - York
  8. Keep Your Pet - York
  9. Leeds Society for Deaf & Blind People - Leeds
  10. Ma'Kelly's Kitchen - Keighley
  11. Norton Hive Community Library and Hub - Rotherham
  12. Proud n Diverse - Leeds
  13. Ryedale Food Bank - Malton
  14. St Leonard's Hospice - York
  15. Support Dogs - Sheffield
  16. SVH Inc. CIC - Huddersfield
  17. Swinton and District Excelsior Band - Malton
  18. The Friends of Nunroyd Park - York
  19. The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society - Pocklington
  20. The Sporting Memories Foundation - Bradford
  21. Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Allied Air Forces Memorial - Pocklington
  22. Yorkshire and Humberside Asbestos Victim's Support Group - Bridlington

The Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake demonstrates how Sky Betting & Gaming is driving positive change on the ground, aligning with a core pillar of Flutter's Positive Impact Plan to 'Do More' for local communities.

Michael Afflick, Director of Brand, Creative and Sponsorship at Sky Betting & Gaming, said: "With so many fantastic entries, it was incredibly difficult to select just 22 of these wonderful causes. All were incredibly worthwhile, and we can't wait to see which horse races to victory in aid of their matched charity, foundation, or community group. We're set for an exciting weekend at York Racecourse!"

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, added: "We're delighted with the final shortlist of causes, and can't wait to play host to them in what is one of our highlights in the racing calendar - the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. The initiative is a brilliant way to connect with the wider community and shine a light on the incredible work that happens across the county."

For more information, please email Kate Hutchinson at katehutchinson@hatchpr.co.uk.

Sign up to email alerts here.

Disclaimer

Flutter Entertainment plc published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 09:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
