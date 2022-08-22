Flutter Entertainment : Sky Betting & Gaming and York Racecourse announce Yorkshire-based causes shortlist for Sky Bet's Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake

Sky Betting & Gaming and York Racecourse have revealed the lucky 22 Yorkshire-based charities, foundations and community groups shortlisted in this year's Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake.

The sweepstake style initiative matches all the shortlisted good causes with a runner from this year's Sky Bet Ebor in a live TV draw on Thursday 18th August, before Europe's richest handicap on Saturday 20th August.

Not only will the charity, foundation or community group matched to the horse that wins benefit from a £20,000 donation, but 2nd and 3rd place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively. All remaining shortlisted causes will also receive a £1,000 donation to put towards a specific project or initiative.

The shortlist was whittled down from more than 150 entries from across Yorkshire, with the final list covering a diverse range of geographical locations and causes.

The final 22 shortlisted good causes are:

Active Independence - Rotherham Antibiotic Research UK - York Dementia Dreammakers Sheffield - Sheffield Ella Dawson Foundation - Hudderfield Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) - York Jennyruth Workshops - Ripon Joseph Rowntree Theatre - York Keep Your Pet - York Leeds Society for Deaf & Blind People - Leeds Ma'Kelly's Kitchen - Keighley Norton Hive Community Library and Hub - Rotherham Proud n Diverse - Leeds Ryedale Food Bank - Malton St Leonard's Hospice - York Support Dogs - Sheffield SVH Inc. CIC - Huddersfield Swinton and District Excelsior Band - Malton The Friends of Nunroyd Park - York The Pocklington Canal Amenity Society - Pocklington The Sporting Memories Foundation - Bradford Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Allied Air Forces Memorial - Pocklington Yorkshire and Humberside Asbestos Victim's Support Group - Bridlington

The Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake demonstrates how Sky Betting & Gaming is driving positive change on the ground, aligning with a core pillar of Flutter's Positive Impact Plan to 'Do More' for local communities.

Michael Afflick, Director of Brand, Creative and Sponsorship at Sky Betting & Gaming, said: "With so many fantastic entries, it was incredibly difficult to select just 22 of these wonderful causes. All were incredibly worthwhile, and we can't wait to see which horse races to victory in aid of their matched charity, foundation, or community group. We're set for an exciting weekend at York Racecourse!"

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, added: "We're delighted with the final shortlist of causes, and can't wait to play host to them in what is one of our highlights in the racing calendar - the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. The initiative is a brilliant way to connect with the wider community and shine a light on the incredible work that happens across the county."

For more information, please email Kate Hutchinson at katehutchinson@hatchpr.co.uk.

