Stock FLTR FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Flutter Entertainment plc

Equities

FLTR

IE00BWT6H894

Casinos & Gaming

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:27:31 2024-06-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
14,845 GBX -0.37% Intraday chart for Flutter Entertainment plc +0.10% +6.38%
04:56pm FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Target cut by -5.4% Alphavalue
May. 31 Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Friday MT
Latest news about Flutter Entertainment plc

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT : Target cut by -5.4% Alphavalue
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Friday MT
Flutter Entertainment Shifts Primary Listing to NYSE, Retains LSE Trading MT
Flutter Entertainment's CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Steps Down MT
European Midday Briefing : Key Inflation Data Awaited DJ
UK-based CFO leaves Flutter as US becomes primary listing AN
Flutter Entertainment Group CFO Steps Down, Successor Named MT
Flutter Entertainment Changes Primary Listing to NYSE MT
European shares waver with key inflation prints in focus RE
Online betting firm Flutter names Rob Coldrake as new group CFO RE
FTSE 100 up as markets wait for US PCE reading AN
Flutter Entertainment Chief Financial Officer to Step Down; Rob Coldrake Appointed DJ
Flutter Entertainment plc Announces Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Stepping Down as Director CI
Flutter Entertainment plc Announces Group Chief Financial Officer Changes CI
Flutter Entertainment plc(LSE:FLTR) dropped from FTSE 350 (Ex Investment Companies) Index CI
Flutter Entertainment plc(LSE:FLTR) dropped from FTSE 350 Index CI
Flutter Entertainment plc(LSE:FLTR) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index CI
Flutter Entertainment plc(LSE:FLTR) dropped from FTSE 100 Index CI
Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on Flutter Entertainment to $235 From $249, Maintains Positive Rating MT
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Decline in Late Afternoon Trading MT
Ocado and St James's Place set for FTSE 100 demotion AN
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Retreat in Afternoon Trading MT
European Equities Close Lower in Tuesday Trading; Inflation Expectations Drop to Lowest Level in Nearly 3 Years MT
Stocks struggle as US inflation in focus AN
Flutter shares drop as Illinois eyes hiking sports betting tax AN

Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is one of Ireland's leading sports and non-sports betting companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - management of sports betting (55.8%): including horse and dog races, football and rugby matches, golf tournaments, etc.; - management of non-sports betting (39.2%): casino games, lotteries, bingo, etc.; - other (5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (2.6%), the United States (37.2%), the United Kingdom (23.2%), Australia (12.3%), Italy (11.5%) and other (13.2%).
Calendar
2024-08-13 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
149 GBP
Average target price
184.7 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+23.97%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Casinos & Gaming

1st Jan change Capi.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Stock Flutter Entertainment plc
+6.38% 33.66B
EVOLUTION AB Stock Evolution AB
-6.09% 22.11B
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED Stock Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
-12.57% 20.96B
SANDS CHINA LTD Stock Sands China Ltd
-17.29% 19.29B
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED Stock Aristocrat Leisure Limited
+10.90% 18.88B
DRAFTKINGS INC. Stock DraftKings Inc.
+0.68% 16.99B
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED Stock Churchill Downs Incorporated
-4.25% 9.52B
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Stock Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
-25.47% 7.7B
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED Stock The Lottery Corporation Limited
+1.24% 7.2B
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock MGM China Holdings Limited
+45.51% 6.76B
Other Casinos & Gaming
