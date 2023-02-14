Flutter Entertainment to Consult Shareholders on US Listing

By Ian Walker



Flutter Entertainment PLC said Tuesday that it plans to start a consultation with shareholders over a potential U.S. listing of its shares, and if there is sufficient support then this will take precedence over any plans to list a small shareholding in FanDuel.

The Dublin-based gambling group said that a U.S. listing would provide a number of long-term strategic and capital market benefits including greater overall liquidity in its shares and the chance to pursue a primary U.S. listing, among other things.

Flutter said it will start the consultation with shareholders immediately before putting forward any formal proposal.

