  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:07:46 2023-02-14 am EST
12887.50 GBX   +2.73%
02:34aFlutter Entertainment to Consult Shareholders on US Listing
DJ
02/01Sterling Should Rise if BOE Lifts Rates By 50Bp, -2-
DJ
01/27JPMorgan Downgrades Flutter Entertainment to Neutral, Lowers PT
MT
Flutter Entertainment to Consult Shareholders on US Listing

02/14/2023 | 02:34am EST
By Ian Walker

Flutter Entertainment PLC said Tuesday that it plans to start a consultation with shareholders over a potential U.S. listing of its shares, and if there is sufficient support then this will take precedence over any plans to list a small shareholding in FanDuel.

The Dublin-based gambling group said that a U.S. listing would provide a number of long-term strategic and capital market benefits including greater overall liquidity in its shares and the chance to pursue a primary U.S. listing, among other things.

Flutter said it will start the consultation with shareholders immediately before putting forward any formal proposal.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 0233ET

Financials
Sales 2022 7 497 M 9 095 M 9 095 M
Net income 2022 -26,5 M -32,2 M -32,2 M
Net Debt 2022 4 224 M 5 125 M 5 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3 425x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 22 090 M 26 798 M 26 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 813
Free-Float 96,9%
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 12 545,00 GBX
Average target price 14 010,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred F. Hurley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC11.12%26 798
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.36%29 958
SANDS CHINA LTD11.00%29 641
EVOLUTION AB24.80%25 856
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED17.63%16 320
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.27.21%11 194