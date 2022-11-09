Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-08 am EST
11785.00 GBX   -0.25%
02:43aFlutter Entertainment Raises US Guidance After 3Q Revenue Growth
DJ
02:40aFlutter upgrades U.S. revenue guidance after strong Q3
RE
02:23aFlutter Entertainment Upgrades FY22 Guidance With 31% Rise In Q3 Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flutter upgrades U.S. revenue guidance after strong Q3

11/09/2022 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Flutter upgraded full-year revenue guidance for its fast-growing U.S. business on Wednesday, saying further momentum in the third quarter underpinned confidence that it will be profitable for the first time there next year.

The world's largest online betting firm said an 82% year-on-year jump in revenues in the United States, where its FanDuel unit remained the number one operator, together with a recent Italian acquisition drove total revenues 22% higher in the quarter on a constant currency basis.

The Paddy Power, Betfair and PokerStars owner now expects full-year U.S. revenue of $2.95 billion to $3.2 billion, up from a previous forecast of $2.85 billion-$3.1 billion.

It still expects a $300 million to $360 million core earnings loss in the United States this year.

It also retained its full-year group core profit guidance of between 1.29 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) and 1.39 billion pounds following continued Irish retail store weakness and the cancellation of some sporting fixtures in the UK during the quarter.

"We are really pleased with our performance in our U.S. division since the start of the NFL in September, where we are now averaging over 1 million players on a regular NFL Sunday," Flutter Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

"In addition, we are seeing an increase in customer retention rates, boosted by the start of the NBA season."

($1 = 0.8661 pounds)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
02:43aFlutter Entertainment Raises US Guidance After 3Q Revenue Growth
DJ
02:40aFlutter upgrades U.S. revenue guidance after strong Q3
RE
02:23aFlutter Entertainment Upgrades FY22 Guidance With 31% Rise In Q3 Revenue
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (FLTR.L) FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT Reports Q3 Revenue GBP1.89B
MT
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election ..
DJ
11/08UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/07Stocks rally, dollar slips on wide risk-on sentiment
RE
11/07European shares at seven-week peak as travel stocks shine
RE
11/07FTSE 100 Closes Monday Down 0.48% on Fading China Optimism, Healthcare Slips
DJ
11/07Stocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 410 M 8 569 M 8 569 M
Net income 2022 -67,9 M -78,5 M -78,5 M
Net Debt 2022 4 445 M 5 140 M 5 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 -740x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 20 728 M 23 969 M 23 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 16 813
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 11 785,00 GBX
Average target price 13 207,84 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC0.21%23 969
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.07%23 601
EVOLUTION AB-20.95%19 969
SANDS CHINA LTD-6.17%17 568
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-15.08%15 832
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-52.88%9 456