Fox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel
11/04/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
(Reuters) - Fox Corp said an arbitration court on Friday reaffirmed its right to acquire a nearly one-fifth stake in FanDuel, settling a longstanding dispute with the betting app's parent company, Flutter Entertainment Plc.
The court also settled a dispute over the price to exercise that option. Fox has a 10-year option to acquire an 18.6% stake of FanDuel for $3.7 billion.
