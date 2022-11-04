Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Flutter Entertainment plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-04 pm EDT
11510.00 GBX   +2.54%
05:57pFox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel
RE
11:44aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel

11/04/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People make their bets at the FANDUEL sportsbook during the Super Bowl LIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Fox Corp said an arbitration court on Friday reaffirmed its right to acquire a nearly one-fifth stake in FanDuel, settling a longstanding dispute with the betting app's parent company, Flutter Entertainment Plc.

The court also settled a dispute over the price to exercise that option. Fox has a 10-year option to acquire an 18.6% stake of FanDuel for $3.7 billion.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 2.54% 11510 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
FOX CORPORATION -0.37% 29.84 Delayed Quote.-18.83%
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
05:57pFox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel
RE
11:44aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/03Flutter Announces That Zillah Byng-Thorne Will Step Down from the Board with Effect fro..
CI
11/03European shares open sharply lower as Fed hints at higher peak rates
RE
11/02Australian regulator orders audit of bookmakers Sportsbet, Bet365
RE
11/02Australian regulator orders audit of bookmakers Sportsbet, Bet365
RE
11/02UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28Flutter Entertainment Updates Remuneration Policy After Shareholder Concerns In April
MT
10/25FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down as HSBC Drags
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 411 M 8 371 M 8 371 M
Net income 2022 -78,2 M -88,4 M -88,4 M
Net Debt 2022 4 446 M 5 022 M 5 022 M
P/E ratio 2022 -710x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 20 245 M 22 867 M 22 867 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 16 813
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Flutter Entertainment plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 11 510,00 GBX
Average target price 13 075,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.55%22 067
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.00%22 544
EVOLUTION AB-20.81%19 417
SANDS CHINA LTD-10.79%16 702
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-14.23%15 556
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-54.00%9 231