Flutter Entertainment PLC - Dublin-based sports betting and gaming operator - Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hill and spouse Cindy Weight sell 1,727 shares, at GBP113.65 and GBP115.25, worth GBP197,411, on Tuesday.

Current stock price: 11,805.00 pence, up 2.6% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 7.0%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

