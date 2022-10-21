Advanced search
    FLTR   IE00BWT6H894

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

(FLTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44 2022-10-21 am EDT
10705.00 GBX   -0.14%
IN BRIEF: Flutter appoints Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson as new CFO

10/21/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Flutter Entertainment PLC - Global sports betting and gaming operator - Announces that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill will establish a new group chief operating officer function next year to support the strategic direction of the business. Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, currently Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, will join as CFO & executive director in the first half of 2023. Hill will continue until Edgecliffe-Johnson starts, and then leave the board and take up the COO role.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson says: "I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as Group CFO. I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy. I also wish to acknowledge Jonathan for all he has done for Flutter to date, and I am very pleased that the Group will continue to benefit from his experience in establishing the new COO function."

Current stock price: 10,750.00 pence, up 0.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 24%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 0.42% 10765 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -3.94% 4383 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
All news about FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
04:32aIN BRIEF: Flutter appoints Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson as new CFO
AI
03:50aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks open lower as retail sales disappoint
AI
03:10aLondon Stocks Seen Lower; Retail Sales, Politics in Focus
DJ
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: Stocks to open lower; Deliveroo edges down guidance
AI
02:48aFlutter Entertainment CFO Jonathan Hill to Take on New COO Role
DJ
02:36aInterContinental Hotels CFO To Take On Same Role At Flutter Entertainment
MT
10/19UK stocks fall as inflation returns to 40-year high; banks under pressure
RE
10/19Barclays Downgrades Flutter Entertainment to Equalweight from Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
10/19FLUTTER : Barclays is Neutral
MD
10/17FLUTTER : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Analyst Recommendations on FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 7 405 M 8 364 M 8 364 M
Net income 2022 -43,7 M -49,3 M -49,3 M
Net Debt 2022 4 450 M 5 026 M 5 026 M
P/E ratio 2022 -370x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 18 850 M 21 292 M 21 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 16 813
Free-Float 97,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10 720,00 GBX
Average target price 13 057,97 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Stanley Hill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gary W. McGann Non-Executive Director
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Nancy Cruickshank Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.84%21 292
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.36%22 766
EVOLUTION AB-28.16%17 600
SANDS CHINA LTD-15.75%15 774
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-17.97%14 845
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-60.00%8 000