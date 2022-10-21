IN BRIEF: Flutter appoints Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson as new CFO

Flutter Entertainment PLC - Global sports betting and gaming operator - Announces that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill will establish a new group chief operating officer function next year to support the strategic direction of the business. Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, currently Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, will join as CFO & executive director in the first half of 2023. Hill will continue until Edgecliffe-Johnson starts, and then leave the board and take up the COO role.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson says: "I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as Group CFO. I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy. I also wish to acknowledge Jonathan for all he has done for Flutter to date, and I am very pleased that the Group will continue to benefit from his experience in establishing the new COO function."

Current stock price: 10,750.00 pence, up 0.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 24%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

