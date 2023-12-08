(Alliance News) - Flutter Entertainment PLC on Friday said it will make its New York Stock Exchange debut in late January, with the final day of trading on Euronext Dublin roughly a week prior.

The bookmaker is working towards a New York listing date of January 29. The last day of trading of its shares in Dublin will be January 23, with the stock suspended thereafter, before being cancelled on the day of its New York debut.

Flutter, which owns Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair, will remain in the FTSE 100 as its premium listing in London is unaffected.

However, it added: "In connection with the anticipated cancellation of its Euronext Dublin listing, Flutter notes the Stoxx decision to remove Flutter from the Eurostoxx index, effective 18 December."

Flutter will report results for 2023 under the US GAAP standard on March 26. Prior to that, it will issue a trading update for the final months of the year on January 18.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

