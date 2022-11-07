Stocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment

*
Eyes turn to outcome of U.S. mid-term elections
Beijing seen easing some COVID-19 restrictions
Oil retreats with commodities on China outlook
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Equity markets rose
and the dollar slid on Monday on heightened risk-on sentiment
driven by hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the
Federal Reserve to ease its rate-hiking pace and the ongoing
speculation that China may ease COVID restrictions.
Markets looked past data showing Chinese exports and imports
unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with
COVID-19 curbs, and indications a report on the U.S. consumer
price index on Thursday will show stubbornly high inflation.
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in choppy trading with the
focus on Tuesday's mid-term elections that will determine
whether the Republicans are strong enough to take over Congress
and underlines the difficult prospects for Democrats.
While a divided Congress is typically viewed as good for
markets, the hope the U.S. economy is losing enough momentum for
the Fed to slow the pace of monetary tightening is pushing the
dollar lower, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera
in Washington.
"The market is really desperate for the Fed to pivot,"
Manimbo said. "It will take anything it can get in terms of
signs of a softening economy to hold out hope that a pivot might
materialize sooner rather than later," he said.
Slower inflation on the heels of signs in Friday's U.S.
employment report that the labor market is cooling, would be
positive for risk appetite and negative, at least over the short
term, for the dollar, Manimbo said.
The euro rose 0.34% to $0.9994 and the Japanese yen
weakened 0.04% against the dollar at 146.68.
Major indices in Europe mostly edged higher, with the
exception of the FTSE 100 in London, while Wall Street
was mostly higher as the Nasdaq bounced around break-even.
MSCI's all-country world index gained 0.53%,
and the broad pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.32%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
0.51%, the S&P 500 gained 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.17%.
The dollar also was under pressure as traders held on to the
idea that China could temper some of its COVID restrictions
after the government on Monday indicated it will make it easier
for people to enter and exit the capital.
Stephane Ekolo, strategist at Tradition in London, said the
market is looking for an excuse to buy stocks.
"In spite of China sticking to its zero-COVID pledge, there
are some in the market that still believe that China might
somewhat ease its COVID-19 policy," Ekolo said.
A strong U.S. jobs report for October last week ensured the
Fed will be in no rush to pivot away from its aggressive
tightening of monetary policy, a view that kept Treasury yields
higher.
The yield on two-year notes, which typically
moves in step with rate expectations, rose 7.8 basis points at
4.730%, while the 10-year yield was up 6 basis
points to 4.218%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week quashed speculation that
the U.S. central bank could slow the pace of its monetary
tightening, saying rates would likely stay higher, for longer.
Median forecasts call for annual inflation to slow to 8.0%
and for the core to dip a tick to 6.5%.
Oil prices rose to more than a two-month high on news that
China, the world's top crude importer, could take steps toward
reopening after years of strict COVID restrictions, The Wall
Street Journal reported, citing sources.
U.S. crude rose 0.5% to $93.07 per barrel and
Brent was at $98.92, up 0.36% on the day.
(Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in Milan and Wayne
Cole in Sydney; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Shri Navaratnam, Ed
Osmond and Tomasz Janowski)