Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flux Power : Announces its Fourth Quarter (Q4'21) and Fiscal Year (FY‘21) Financial Results & Company Update

09/23/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vista, CA - September 23, 2021 - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (Flux Power) (Nasdaq: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, reported financial results for its fourth quarter (Q4'21) and fiscal year (FY'21) ended June 30, 2021. Flux Power will host a conference call with CEO Ron Dutt & CFO Chuck Scheiwe on Monday, September 27that 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a company update.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 2394202. A recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Flux Power website once it is available.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), solar energy storage, and other commercial applications. Our "LiFT Pack" battery packs, including our proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide our customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog

News: Flux Power News

Twitter: @FLUXpwr

LinkedIn: Flux Power

Flux Power Media & Investor Relations:

Justin Forbes

877-505-3589

info@fluxpower.com

Disclaimer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 18:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
02:12pFLUX POWER : Announces its Fourth Quarter (Q4'21) and Fiscal Year (FY‘21) Financial ..
PU
08:23aFLUX POWER : Launches $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
MT
08:12aFLUX POWER : FY 2021 Revenue Increased By 56% to $26.3M; (Form 8-K)
PU
08:02aFLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
07:59aFLUX POWER : Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Marke..
BU
07:34aFLUX POWER ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH QUAR : 30 pm et
BU
09/22FLUX POWER : FY 2021 Revenue Increased By 56% to $26.3M; Gross Margins improved to 22.1%
PU
09/22FLUX POWER : FY 2021 Revenue Increased By 56% to $26.3M
BU
09/14FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/14Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Appoints Mr. Dale T. Robinette to Serve as the Lead Independe..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99,7 M 99,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,52 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Dutt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Scheiwe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Paulus Geantil Chief Technology Officer
Tim Vaughan Director-Engineering
Jonathan A Berry Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.-56.96%100
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED40.50%177 789
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.9.73%26 115
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.37%9 048
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.168.90%8 446
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD4.40%7 985