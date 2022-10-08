Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-07 pm EDT
3.010 USD   -2.59%
10/08Flux Power : Company Presentation
PU
10/04Flux Power to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup Conference
BU
09/28FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flux Power : Company Presentation

10/08/2022 | 09:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEADING LITHIUM ADOPTION

NASDAQ: FLUX

October 2022

Safe Harbor Language This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements as to the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "aims," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," attempts," "poised" or "continues" or the negative of these terms or

other similar words. These statements are only predictions.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Also, these forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves several assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company. For more information, please refer to risk factors discussed in Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Flux Power Company Presentation

10/1/2022

2

Flux Power Snapshot

Nasdaq: FLUX

Closing Price (9/30/22)

$2.56

52 Week Range

$1.89 - $6.61

Market Cap

$50M

Shares Outstanding

16.0M

Float

11.4M

Revenue (FY'22)

$42.3M

Order Backlog (6/30/22)

$35.0M

Patent Portfolio1

5

Headquarters

Vista, CA

Employees

125

A Premier

Design & Manufacturing

Partner

Expertise

• A decade of experience

• UL Listed products

• Strong OEM relationships &

• ISO 9001

approvals

• Patent protected IP

Delivering Sustainability

Comprehensive Support

• Lowers carbon footprint

• Industry knowledge

• Maintenance free

• Application expertise

• High energy efficiency

• Product support

Flux Power: A Leading Developer of Sustainable Lithium-Ion

Energy Storage Solutions for Material Handling, Airport

Ground Support, and Other Industrial Equipment

1. Patent portfolio includes filed and or granted patents as of the Company's most recent 10-K filing.

Flux Power Company Presentation

10/1/2022

3

A Message From The CEO

Latest Updates and Milestones for Q4 & FY'22

  • Revenue increased 83% to $15.2 million in Q4'22 compared to Q4'21 revenue of $8.3 million and increased 61% to $42.3 million in FY'22 compared to FY'21 revenue of $26.3 million
  • Achieved 16th consecutive quarter and 4th fiscal year of year- over-year revenue growth
  • Received $11.6 million in customer purchase orders from both existing and new customers in Q4'22 and $65.0 million in FY'22
  • Customer order backlog decreased to $35.0 million as of June 30, 2022

Flux Power Company Presentation

10/1/2022

4

A Foundation Built for Fortune 500 Electrification

• 3-wheel battery pack launched

Airport Ground Support

• UL Listing: narrow aisle

battery pack

Equipment packs launched

• Founded with

• Walkie pallet

SkyBMS telematics introduced

Counterbalanced forklift battery

focus on EV

jack battery

NASDAQ uplisting

pack launched

battery packs

pack launched

Beam Global partnership

• OEM private label agreement

(stationary energy storage)

  • 3-wheelbattery pack with new voltage option launched
  • New modular designed C48 battery pack launched
  • New S24 high-capacity option availability

2 0 0 9

2 0 1 4

2 0 1 8

2 0 1 3

2 0 1 6

• Walkie pallet jack

• Focus shifted to

battery pack UL

Listed & approved

industrial market

by major OEMs

2 0 2 0

2 0 1 9

  • Narrow Aisle and End rider/ center rider battery pack launched
  • Moved into current facility
  • UL Listing: counterbalanced forklift battery pack

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 1

  • 'Next Generation' end rider / center rider battery pack launched
  • UL Listing: 'Next Generation' end rider / center rider battery pack
  • 10,000+ battery packs in the field

Flux Power Company Presentation

10/1/2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 01:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
10/08Flux Power : Company Presentation
PU
10/04Flux Power to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup Conference
BU
09/28FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
09/28Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Slammed in Friday Markets Selloff
MT
09/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Plunging with Steep Drop in Commodity Prices
MT
09/22Transcript : Flux Power Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 22, 2022
CI
09/22Flux Power Holdings Narrows Fiscal Q4 Net Loss, Revenue Jumps 83%; Shares Rising in Lat..
MT
09/22Flux Power : Q4'22 and FY2022 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
09/22Flux Power Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,27 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48,2 M 48,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,01 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 221%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Dutt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Scheiwe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Paulus Geantil Chief Technology Officer
Tim Vaughan Director-Engineering
Jeff Mason Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.-29.84%48
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.82%137 520
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%79 563
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-28.41%22 578
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.103.05%8 706
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-40.43%7 633