Flux Power : Company Presentation

Safe Harbor Language This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements as to the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "aims," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," attempts," "poised" or "continues" or the negative of these terms or
other similar words. These statements are only predictions.
The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Also, these forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves several assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.
In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company. For more information, please refer to risk factors discussed in Company's periodic filings with the SEC.
Flux Power Company Presentation
10/1/2022
2
Flux Power Snapshot
Nasdaq: FLUX
Closing Price (9/30/22)
$2.56
52 Week Range
$1.89 - $6.61
Market Cap
$50M
Shares Outstanding
16.0M
Float
11.4M
Revenue (FY'22)
$42.3M
Order Backlog (6/30/22)
$35.0M
Patent Portfolio1
5
Headquarters
Vista, CA
Employees
125
A Premier
Design & Manufacturing
Partner
Expertise
• A decade of experience
• UL Listed products
• Strong OEM relationships &
• ISO 9001
approvals
• Patent protected IP
Delivering Sustainability
Comprehensive Support
• Lowers carbon footprint
• Industry knowledge
• Maintenance free
• Application expertise
• High energy efficiency
• Product support
Flux Power: A Leading Developer of Sustainable Lithium-Ion
Energy Storage Solutions for Material Handling, Airport
Ground Support, and Other Industrial Equipment
1. Patent portfolio includes filed and or granted patents as of the Company's most recent 10-K filing.
Flux Power Company Presentation
10/1/2022
3
A Message From The CEO
Latest Updates and Milestones for Q4 & FY'22
Revenue increased 83% to $15.2 million in Q4'22 compared to Q4'21 revenue of $8.3 million and increased 61% to $42.3 million in FY'22 compared to FY'21 revenue of $26.3 million
Achieved 16th consecutive quarter and 4th fiscal year of year- over-year revenue growth
Received $11.6 million in customer purchase orders from both existing and new customers in Q4'22 and $65.0 million in FY'22
Customer order backlog decreased to $35.0 million as of June 30, 2022
Flux Power Company Presentation
10/1/2022
4
A Foundation Built for Fortune 500 Electrification
• 3-wheel battery pack launched
•
Airport Ground Support
• UL Listing: narrow aisle
battery pack
Equipment packs launched
• Founded with
• Walkie pallet
•
SkyBMS telematics introduced
•
Counterbalanced forklift battery
focus on EV
jack battery
•
NASDAQ uplisting
pack launched
battery packs
pack launched
•
Beam Global partnership
• OEM private label agreement
(stationary energy storage)
3-wheelbattery pack with new voltage option launched
New modular designed C48 battery pack launched
New S24 high-capacity option availability
2 0 0 9
2 0 1 4
2 0 1 8
2 0 1 3
2 0 1 6
• Walkie pallet jack
• Focus shifted to
battery pack UL
Listed & approved
industrial market
by major OEMs
2 0 2 0
2 0 1 9
Narrow Aisle and End rider/ center rider battery pack launched
Moved into current facility
UL Listing: counterbalanced forklift battery pack
2 0 2 2
2 0 2 1
'Next Generation' end rider / center rider battery pack launched
UL Listing: 'Next Generation' end rider / center rider battery pack
10,000+ battery packs in the field
Flux Power Company Presentation
10/1/2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 01:01:01 UTC.