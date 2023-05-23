Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:52 2023-05-23 pm EDT
3.820 USD   -4.86%
Flux Power : Company Presentation

05/23/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
LEADING LITHIUM ADOPTION

NASDAQ: FLUX

May 11, 2023

Safe Harbor Language

Flux Power Company Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements as to the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "aims," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," attempts," "poised" or "continues" or the negative of these terms or

other similar words. These statements are only predictions.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Also, these forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves several assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company. For more information, please refer to risk factors discussed in Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

5/11/20232

Video: Flux Power Facility Tour

Flux Power Company Presentation

5/11/2023

3

Flux Power Snapshot

Nasdaq: FLUX

Closing Price (5/8/23)

$3.84

52 Week Range

$1.89 - $7.50

Market Cap

$62.7M

Shares Outstanding

16.3M

Float

11.8M

Revenue (FY'22)

$42.3M

Order Backlog (03/31/23)

$24.9M

Order Backlog (5/8/2023)

31.4M

Patent Portfolio1

5

Headquarters

Vista, CA

Employees

125

A Premier

Design & Manufacturing

Partner

Expertise

• A decade of experience

• UL Listed products

• Strong OEM relationships

• ISO 9001

• Fortune 500 customers

• Patent protected IP

Delivering Sustainability

Comprehensive Support

• Lowers carbon footprint

• Leading proprietary technology

• High-energy efficiency

• First-mover,10-year experience

• No water maintenance

• Nationwide product support

Flux Power: Leading Developer of Sustainable Lithium-Ion

Energy Storage Solutions for Material Handling, Airport

Ground Support, and Other Industrial Equipment

1. Patent portfolio includes filed and or granted patents as of the Company's most recent 10-K filing.

Flux Power Company Presentation

5/11/2023

4

A Message From The CEO

Latest Updates and Milestones for Q3'23

  • Revenue increased 15% to $15.1M in Q3'23 compared to Q3'22 revenue of $13.2M
  • Achieved 19th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth
  • Gross profit increased 146% to $4.7M in Q3'23 compared to $1.9M in Q2'22
  • Gross margin of 31% in Q3'23 compared to 15% a year ago; 24% in Q2'23 and 22% in Q1'23
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $3.1M for the nine months ended March 31, 2023, compared with $11.9M one year ago
  • Order backlog totaled $24.9M as of March 31, 2023
  • From10-Q:As of May 8, 2023, order backlog was $31.4 million

Flux Power Company Presentation

5/11/2023

5

Disclaimer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:55:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer