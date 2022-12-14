Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04 2022-12-14 am EST
5.175 USD   +0.10%
10:29aFlux Power : Profile
PU
11/15Flux Power Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Flux Power Announces Expanded Executive Role
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flux Power : Profile

12/14/2022 | 10:29am EST
Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

2685 South Melrose Drive Vista, CA 92081

+1-877-505-3589

fluxpower.com Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President MZ North America +1-949-491-8235

FLUX@mzgroup.us

Nasdaq: FLUX

Closing Price

$5.26

(12/2/22)

Market Cap

$84.3M

Shares

16.0M

Leading Developer of Sustainable Lithium-Ion Energy Storage Solutions for Material Handling, Airport Ground Support, & Other Industrial Equipment

Flux Power designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

A Premier Partner

Delivering Sustainability

A decade of experience

Lowers carbon footprint

Strong OEM relationships

Maintenance free

& approvals

High energy efficiency

Design & Manufacturing Expertise

Comprehensive Support

UL Listed products

Industry knowledge

ISO 9001

Application expertise

Patent protected IP

Product support

Market Opportunities

Outstanding

Float

11.4M

Revenue FY'22

$42.3M

Order Backlog

26.9M

(9/30/22)

Patent Portfolio1

5

Headquarters

Vista, CA

Employees

125

  1. Patent portfolio includes filed and or granted patents as of Company's most recent 10-K filing.

Go Behind the Scenes for a

Tour of the Flux Facility

Material Handling

  • As the Industry grows, the industry is experiencing a transition from internal combustion to electric power
  • Major global beverage distributor selected Flux Power to help in transitioning their fleet to lithium-ion technology
  • Flux Power is supplying lithium-ion battery packs to many Fortune 500 fleets

Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

  • Green Initiatives to reduce emissions at airports favor a lithium-ion solution
  • Only 15-25% of airline GSE fleets are electric -75-85% are internal combustion which could be replaced by electric
  • Delta Air Lines selected Flux Power over other competitors to supply lithium-ion battery packs for their GSE fleet

Market Size

~ 8%

Estimated lithium-ion

market share of

electric forklifts1

$2.5B

Addressable annual

market for electric

forklifts2

$400M+

Est. market size3 of internal combustion GSE which can be replaced by electric GSE

Stationary Energy Storage

  • Electrification has allowed many new emerging applications that require non-mobile power or backup power solutions to emerge
  1. Lithium-ioncompetitor estimated sales 2) TA 2020 US Factory Shipments report, 3) Information based on public data on airline fleet sizes; Averest estimate on electric / internal combustion mix

A Full Product Line that Caters to Large Fleets

Class 3

Class 3

Class 2

Class 1 and 2

Class 1

Class 1

Airport GSE

Stationary Energy

Walkie Pallet

End Rider /

Narrow Aisle

3-Wheel

3-Wheel

Counterbalanced

Storage,

Jack

Center Rider

AGVs / AMRs,

Industrial

Equipment

S8

S24

M24

M36

L36

L48

X36/X48/X80

GSE

C48

Customers Are Seeking Lower Cost & Higher Performance Lithium-ion Battery Packs

Attribute

Lead Acid Batteries

Flux Power Lithium-ion Battery Packs

Performance

Multiple batteries required for multi-shift operations

One battery required for multi-shift operations

Lifespan1

500-1,500 cycle life

2,000-3,500 cycle life

Efficiency2

Less efficient energy storage

More efficient energy usage (30-50%)

Maintenance

Regular watering, weekly equalization charges

No required regular maintenance

Environmental

Produces off gasses; acid spills require EPA reporting

Saves tons of CO2

Cost

Lower initial purchase cost per battery

Lower total cost of ownership

Flux Power battery packs mitigate operational pain points AND at a lower total cost of ownership

1) Based on disclosures by Enersys, East Penn, Flux Power supplier 2) Based on Flux Power, Sept. 2020, Energy Efficiency Study for Fortune 50 US beverage distributor

SkyBMS Telematics

Access to Fleet Management Anywhere & Anytime

Diverse Customer Base in Multiple Segments

Food & Beverage Retail & Grocery

Manufacturing

Data is transmitted via cellular / Wi-Fi connection & stored in cloud base

Data is collected by the telematics unit

Data is translated and a portfolio of real time reports made available to:

  • Customer
  • Dealer
  • Flux Power

Text & email notifications /

alerts

Remote Diagnosis

Distribution

Stationary

Airport GSE

Energy Storage

Strong Revenue Growth

Manufacturing

$ Millions

Q1 + Q2 Q3+Q4*

*FY'23 does not include Q2'23, Q3'23 or Q4'23

Q1 Only

Strategy

Facility

Deploying lean

64,000 sq ft facility can support

manufacturing concepts to

production for $100M annual

focus on performance

sales

QualityFlexibility

  • ISO9001 certified to Modular product design allows

ensure consistent quality

assembly resources to shift

products

based on customer demand

Management Team

Ron Dutt

Paulus Geantil

Chuck Scheiwe

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Technology Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Tod Kilgore

Jeff Mason

Jim Rooney

VP of Sales

VP of Operations

VP of Engineering

DISCLAIMER: This information is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy any security or related financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. The summary may include "forward- looking statements" with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. This document has been furnished to you solely for your information.

Disclaimer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 66,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,00 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 82,9 M 82,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,17 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 87,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Dutt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Scheiwe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Paulus Geantil Chief Technology Officer
Tim Vaughan Director-Engineering
Jeffrey C. Mason Manufacturing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.20.51%83
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.05%142 611
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%89 932
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-25.28%25 959
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-38.83%8 001
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-18.29%7 733