Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
2685 South Melrose Drive Vista, CA 92081
+1-877-505-3589
fluxpower.com
Investor Relations
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President MZ North America +1-949-491-8235FLUX@mzgroup.us
Nasdaq: FLUX
Closing Price
$5.60
(2/20/24)
52 Week Range
$2.97 - $7.40
Market Cap
$91.9M
Shares
16.5M
POWERING YOUR TRANSITION TO SUSTAINABLE
LITHIUM-ION BATTERY TECHNOLOGY
Flux Power designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets.
A Premier Partner
Design & Manufacturing Expertise
• LT supplier to marquee names
•
UL Listed products
• Strong OEM relationships and
•
ISO 9001
approvals
•
Patent protected IP
Delivering Sustainability
•
Lean Manufacturing
•
Lowers carbon footprint
Comprehensive Support
•
Maintenance free
•
Industry knowledge
•
High energy efficiency
•
Application expertise
•
Responsive product support
Market Opportunities
Outstanding
Float
12.0M
Revenue FY'23
$66.3M
Order Backlog
29.7M
(2/1/24)
Patent Portfolio1
5
Headquarters
Vista, CA
Employees
131
- Patent portfolio includes filed and or granted patents as of Company's most recent 10-K filing.
Go Behind the Scenes for a Tour of
the Flux Power Facility
Material Handling
- The industry is a billion-dollar addressable market with double digit adoption rate of lithium-ion solutions2
- Major global beverage distributor, with 34,000 forklifts in the USA selected Flux Power to transition their fleet to lithium-ion technology
- Flux Power is focused on supplying lithium-ion battery packs to large Fortune 500 fleets
Ground Support Equipment (GSE)
- "Green initiatives" to reduce emissions at airports favor a lithium-ion solution
- Only 15-25% of airline GSE fleets are electric -75-85% are internal combustion which could be replaced by electric
- Three major airlines are now migrating to Flux Power
Market Size
~ 10%
Estimated lithium-ion
market share of
electric forklifts1
$2.5B
Addressable annual
market for
electric forklifts2
$400M+
Est. market size3 of internal combustion GSE which can be replaced by electric GSE
Video link will open in web browser
Stationary Energy Storage
- Electrification has allowed many new emerging applications that require non-mobile power or backup power solutions to emerge
- Lithium-ioncompetitor estimated sales 2) Forklift market growth 2% annually; lithium penetration grows 40% per year; Flux Power market share increases 2% a year.
- Information based on public data on airline fleet sizes; Averest estimate on electric / internal combustion mix
Product Line for Large Fleets
Class 3
Class 3
Class 2
Class 1 and 2
Class 1
Class 1
Airport GSE
ESS, AGVs / AMRs,
Walkie Pallet
End Rider /
Narrow Aisle
3-Wheel
3-Wheel
Counterbalanced
Industrial Equipment
Jack
Center Rider
S8
S24
M24
M36
L36
L48
X36/X48/X80
GSE
C48
SkyBMSTM Telematics
Access to Fleet Management Anywhere & Anytime
Strong Revenue Growth
$ Millions
$70
Data is transmitted via cellular / Wi-Fi connection & stored in cloud base
Data is collected by the telematics unit
Data is translated and a portfolio of real time reports made available to:
- Customer
- Dealer
- Flux Power
Text & email
notifications /
alerts
Remote Diagnosis
$60
Q1 + Q2
Q3+Q4
$50
$40
$30
$20
$10
$0
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
FY'20
FY'21
FY'22
FY'23
FY'24
Diverse Customer Base in
Multiple Segments
Food & Beverage
Retail & Grocery
Manufacturing
Distribution
Other Energy Storage
Airport GSE
Lean Manufacturing
StrategyFacility
Margin %
40%
Margin
Prior Margin Trajectory
35%
*Gross Margins were negative in
FY'17 & FY'18
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
FY
Quarter
0%
FY'17* FY'18* FY'19 FY'20 FY'21 FY'22 FY'23
Q1'24 Q2'24
Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA Trajectory
$ Thousands
$500
$291
($500)
($597)
($888) ($676)
$(1,500)
($1,172)
($1,544)
- Deploying lean manufacturing concepts to focus on performance
Quality
- ISO9001 certified to ensure consistent quality products
- 64,000 sq ft facility can support production for +$150M annual sales
Flexibility
- Modular product design enables adaptability in assembly and service based on customer demand
$(2,500)
($2,214)
Positive Adjusted EBITDA
driven by improved gross
margins (Earnings before
$(3,500)
($3,804)
($3,393)
Interest, taxes, depreciation,
and amortization)
$(4,500)
($4,660)
$(5,500)
Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Management Team
Ron Dutt
Kevin Royal
Paulus Geantil
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Jeff Mason
Tod Kilgore
Jim Rooney
VP of Operations
VP of Sales
VP of Engineering
DISCLAIMER: This information is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy any security or related financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. The summary may include "forward-looking statements" with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements. This information is supplied from sources we believe to be reliable but we cannot guarantee accuracy. This document has been furnished to you solely for your information.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 21:53:58 UTC.