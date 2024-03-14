Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Closing Price

$5.60

(2/20/24)

52 Week Range

$2.97 - $7.40

Market Cap

$91.9M

Shares

16.5M

POWERING YOUR TRANSITION TO SUSTAINABLE

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

Flux Power designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets.

A Premier Partner

Design & Manufacturing Expertise

LT supplier to marquee names

UL Listed products

Strong OEM relationships and

ISO 9001

approvals

Patent protected IP

Delivering Sustainability

Lean Manufacturing

Lowers carbon footprint

Comprehensive Support

Maintenance free

Industry knowledge

High energy efficiency

Application expertise

Responsive product support

Market Opportunities

Outstanding

Float

12.0M

Revenue FY'23

$66.3M

Order Backlog

29.7M

(2/1/24)

Patent Portfolio1

5

Headquarters

Vista, CA

Employees

131

  1. Patent portfolio includes filed and or granted patents as of Company's most recent 10-K filing.

Go Behind the Scenes for a Tour of

the Flux Power Facility

Material Handling

  • The industry is a billion-dollar addressable market with double digit adoption rate of lithium-ion solutions2
  • Major global beverage distributor, with 34,000 forklifts in the USA selected Flux Power to transition their fleet to lithium-ion technology
  • Flux Power is focused on supplying lithium-ion battery packs to large Fortune 500 fleets

Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

  • "Green initiatives" to reduce emissions at airports favor a lithium-ion solution
  • Only 15-25% of airline GSE fleets are electric -75-85% are internal combustion which could be replaced by electric
  • Three major airlines are now migrating to Flux Power

Market Size

~ 10%

Estimated lithium-ion

market share of

electric forklifts1

$2.5B

Addressable annual

market for

electric forklifts2

$400M+

Est. market size3 of internal combustion GSE which can be replaced by electric GSE

Video link will open in web browser

Stationary Energy Storage

  • Electrification has allowed many new emerging applications that require non-mobile power or backup power solutions to emerge
  1. Lithium-ioncompetitor estimated sales 2) Forklift market growth 2% annually; lithium penetration grows 40% per year; Flux Power market share increases 2% a year.
  1. Information based on public data on airline fleet sizes; Averest estimate on electric / internal combustion mix

Product Line for Large Fleets

Class 3

Class 3

Class 2

Class 1 and 2

Class 1

Class 1

Airport GSE

ESS, AGVs / AMRs,

Walkie Pallet

End Rider /

Narrow Aisle

3-Wheel

3-Wheel

Counterbalanced

Industrial Equipment

Jack

Center Rider

S8

S24

M24

M36

L36

L48

X36/X48/X80

GSE

C48

SkyBMSTM Telematics

Access to Fleet Management Anywhere & Anytime

Strong Revenue Growth

$ Millions

$70

Data is transmitted via cellular / Wi-Fi connection & stored in cloud base

Data is collected by the telematics unit

Data is translated and a portfolio of real time reports made available to:

  • Customer
  • Dealer
  • Flux Power

Text & email

notifications /

alerts

Remote Diagnosis

$60

Q1 + Q2

Q3+Q4

$50

$40

$30

$20

$10

$0

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

FY'20

FY'21

FY'22

FY'23

FY'24

Diverse Customer Base in

Multiple Segments

Food & Beverage

Retail & Grocery

Manufacturing

Distribution

Other Energy Storage

Airport GSE

Lean Manufacturing

StrategyFacility

Margin %

40%

Margin

Prior Margin Trajectory

35%

*Gross Margins were negative in

FY'17 & FY'18

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

FY

Quarter

0%

FY'17* FY'18* FY'19 FY'20 FY'21 FY'22 FY'23

Q1'24 Q2'24

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA Trajectory

$ Thousands

$500

$291

($500)

($597)

($888) ($676)

$(1,500)

($1,172)

($1,544)

  • Deploying lean manufacturing concepts to focus on performance

Quality

  • ISO9001 certified to ensure consistent quality products
  • 64,000 sq ft facility can support production for +$150M annual sales

Flexibility

  • Modular product design enables adaptability in assembly and service based on customer demand

$(2,500)

($2,214)

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

driven by improved gross

margins (Earnings before

$(3,500)

($3,804)

($3,393)

Interest, taxes, depreciation,

and amortization)

$(4,500)

($4,660)

$(5,500)

Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

Management Team

Ron Dutt

Kevin Royal

Paulus Geantil

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Technology Officer

Jeff Mason

Tod Kilgore

Jim Rooney

VP of Operations

VP of Sales

VP of Engineering

