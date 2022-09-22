Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-09-22 pm EDT
2.641 USD   -7.98%
04:14pFlux Power Holdings Narrows Fiscal Q4 Net Loss, Revenue Jumps 83%; Shares Rising in Late Trade
MT
04:10pFLUX POWER : Q4'22 and FY2022 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
04:08pFLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flux Power : Q4'22 and FY2022 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

09/22/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call

NASDAQ: FLUX

September 22, 2022

Safe Harbor Language This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements as to the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "aims," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," attempts," "poised" or "continues" or the negative of these terms or

other similar words. These statements are only predictions.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Also, these forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other industry data. This data involves several assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, it cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of its future performance and the future performance of the industries in which it operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company. For more information, please refer to risk factors discussed in Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

September 22, 2022

2

Key Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 61% to $42.3 million in FY'22 compared to FY'21 revenue of $26.3 million and 83% to $15.2 million in Q4'22 compared to Q4'21 revenue of $8.3 million
  • Achieved 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth
  • Received $11.6 million in customer purchase orders in Q4 FY22 from both existing and new customers including:
    • Multiple orders for GSE battery packs for an existing airline customer; and
    • Order for C-Series battery packs from our solar-powered EV charging station partner, Beam Global
  • Decreased customer order backlog to $35.0 million as of June 30, 2022
  • Increased shipments to $15.2 million in Q4 2022 compared to $8.3 million in Q4 2021 and $13.3 million in Q3 2022.
  • New orders increased 84% to $65.1 million in FY'22 compared to $35.5 million in FY'21
  • Introduced three new products in March at MODEX 2022

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

September 22, 2022

3

Strategic Supply Chain & Profitability Improvement Initiatives

  • Global supply chain disruptions have improved
  • Expanding domestic lithium cell production serves as a potential alternative
  • Launched project to in-house modular production and automated modular assembly
  • Leveraged increased pack volumes to re-source steel and board components to low-cost regions and to high volume local suppliers
  • Added six new customers, several of which have fleet potential and at least six-figure revenue potential
  • Identified more competitive carriers to reduce shipping costs
  • Utilized lower cost steel suppliers that meet required specifications
  • Improved manufacturing capacity and production processes (including implementing lean manufacturing) to increase throughput, reduce the time to fulfill order backlog and improve gross margins
  • Introduced new product designs to lower costs, simplify the bill of materials, and improved serviceability
  • Transitioning product lines to a new modular platform including revised UL Listing and OEM approvals in efforts to lower costs of production, improve supplier reliability
  • Reduced inventory to $16.3 million as shipments increased to $15.2 million

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

September 22, 2022

4

Trajectory to Cash Flow Breakeven

Strategic Supply Chain & Profitability Improvement Initiatives Have Shown Positive Results

  • Greater throughput with inventory turns improving from 2.6x to 3.4x during the quarter
  • Inventory levels have fallen as shipments increased
  • Sequential reduction in rate of cash burn
  • Sequential improvement in gross margins
  • Design cost actions to lower material cost and assembly
  • Secured $5 million credit facility that includes $4 million signed commitment
  • Global supply chain disruptions have improved

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

September 22, 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 20:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
04:14pFlux Power Holdings Narrows Fiscal Q4 Net Loss, Revenue Jumps 83%; Shares Rising in Lat..
MT
04:10pFLUX POWER : Q4'22 and FY2022 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
04:08pFLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
04:02pFlux Power Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
09/08FLUX POWER HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND F : 30 p.m. Eastern Time
BU
09/06FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
09/06Flux Power Announces Record New Purchase Orders of $64 Million in Fiscal Year 2022
BU
08/26FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/23FLUX POWER : Company Presentation
PU
08/18FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45,9 M 45,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,87 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Dutt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Scheiwe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Paulus Geantil Chief Technology Officer
Tim Vaughan Engineering Director
Dale T Robinette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.-33.10%46
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-29.42%145 564
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%80 439
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-25.03%23 280
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.100.51%8 318
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.15%8 237