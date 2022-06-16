Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
2.020 USD   -4.27%
05:03pFLUX POWER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/02FLUX POWER : Company Presentation
PU
05/18Flux Power to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flux Power : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Johnson Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. [FLUX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. , 2685 S. MELROSE DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
VISTA, CA 92081
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Johnson Michael
C/O FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
2685 S. MELROSE DRIVE
VISTA,, CA92081 		X X
Signatures
/s/ Charles A. Scheiwe, Attorney-in-fact for Michael Johnson 2022-06-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the shares of common stock sold by Esenjay Investments, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Esenjay").
(2) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $2.25 to $2.285, inclusive. Upon request by the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer, the Reporting Person will provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate transaction.
(3) These securities are held by Esenjay. The Reporting Person is the sole director and beneficial owner of Esenjay.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Flux Power Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,11 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 338%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Dutt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Scheiwe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Paulus Geantil Chief Technology Officer
Tim Vaughan Engineering Director
Jonathan A Berry Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.-50.82%34
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-21.72%161 648
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%76 112
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-19.19%27 614
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-12.20%11 072
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.4.23%9 059