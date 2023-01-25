Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   US3440573026

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.

(FLUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:52 2023-01-24 pm EST
4.960 USD   +7.13%
01/19Flux Power Expands Testing and Product Validation Capabilities with On-Site Vibration Table
BU
01/19Flux Power Expands Testing and Product Validation Capabilities with On-Site Vibration Table
CI
01/16Flux Power Announces Expanded $14 Million Credit Facility with Silicon Valley Bank
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flux Power to Host Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

01/25/2023 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt and CFO Chuck Scheiwe will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8471

Conference ID:

13735416

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1593147&tp_key=479f1b7074 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through May 9, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13735416

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

Follow us at:

Blog: Flux Power Blog

News Flux Power News

Twitter: @FLUXpwr

LinkedIn: Flux Power


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
01/19Flux Power Expands Testing and Product Validation Capabilities with On-Site Vibration T..
BU
01/19Flux Power Expands Testing and Product Validation Capabilities with On-Site Vibration T..
CI
01/16Flux Power Announces Expanded $14 Million Credit Facility with Silicon Valley Bank
AQ
01/13Flux Power Increases Credit Facility With Silicon Valley Bank to $14 Million
MT
01/13Flux Power Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
01/13Flux Power Announces Expanded $14 Million Credit Facility with Silicon Valley Bank
BU
01/13Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Announces Expansion of $14 Million Credit Facility with Silic..
CI
01/04Flux Power Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
01/04Flux Power Issues Shareholder Letter and Corporate Update
BU
2022Flux Power Holdings, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 66,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,00 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 79,5 M 79,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,96 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald F. Dutt Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Scheiwe Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Paulus Geantil Chief Technology Officer
Tim Vaughan Director-Engineering
Jeffrey C. Mason Manufacturing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC.24.94%80
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED14.89%162 774
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.7.81%89 081
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-3.45%25 540
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.10.27%8 306
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.7.93%7 871