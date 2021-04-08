EUGAL: Full capacities available

After just over two and half years of construction, the European gas pipeline link EUGAL has now reached its full transport capacity with two strings and a compressor station. The first string has already been transporting natural gas since 1 January 2020. The second string and the compressor station went into operation on 1 April 2021 and expand the transport capacity to up to 55 billion m³ of natural gas per year. EUGAL is a joint project between the transmission system operators GASCADE Gastransport GmbH, Gasunie Deutschland Transport Services GmbH, Fluxys Deutschland GmbH and ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH. 'We are proud to have successfully completed this project. EUGAL is an important component in Europe's energy supply,' explains Christoph von dem Bussche, Managing Director of GASCADE. Managing Director Igor Uspenskiy goes on to say: 'The pipeline now has a transport capacity of up to 55 billion m³ of natural gas per year. By comparison: Germany annually consumes more than 80 billion m³ of natural gas.' Jens Schumann, Managing Director of Gasunie Deutschland, adds: 'EUGAL now secures Europe's supply of natural gas and can be an essential element in a European hydrogen network in the future.' 'Less than one and half years elapsed from the first planning approval going into effect to the completion of the first string of EUGAL. This extremely short implementation period, which was achieved in compliance with environmental and industrial safety standards, was positively breathtaking,' said Friedrich Rosenstock, Managing Director of Fluxys Deutschland. Ralph Bahke, Managing Director of ONTRAS, sums things up: 'Successfully realizing a mammoth project like EUGAL in this day and age was by no means a matter of course. I am pleased that we were able to contribute our part - together with the other partners in the consortium. A valuable part of gas infrastructure has been created with this important link, and it will also be of national importance for gas transport in the future.' EUGAL runs over a length of around 480 kilometers from Lubmin on the Baltic Sea to Deutschneudorf on the German-Czech border. Around 46,000 pipes were installed overall for EUGAL - each of the pipes is around 18 meters long and weighs 15 tonnes. The pipeline measures 1.40 meters in diameter. More than 2,500 people worked at peak construction times on the route. The fully regulated EUGAL pipeline is integrated into the German and European gas network. Thanks to its connection to the existing gas pipelines NEL, FGL306 and JAGAL, EUGAL will be able to flexibly transport gas in every direction. More information on the EUGAL project can be found at www.eugal.de
